A 5-year-old boy died Friday in an apparent drowning at a Shawano County campground, officials said.

Around 8:23 p.m., deputies were called to Annie’s Campground in the town of Seneca for a possible drowning. The boy was discovered in a swimming area but was unresponsive when crews arrived.

Citizens and deputies performed CPR before the child was transported to Thedacare in Shawano. There, the boy was pronounced dead, officials said.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department is spearheading the investigation.