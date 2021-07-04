By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead after a single vehicle rollover Saturday, Marathon County Sheriff’s officials confirmed.

The crash was reported at about 6:35 p.m. on Hwy. Y and Cihaski Road in Marathon County near County Road DD, in the town of Norrie. A medical helicopter was immediately paged to the scene, where at least one person was trapped beneath an overturned pickup after being ejected from the vehicle.

The victim, an adult woman, died at the scene.

There’s no word yet on other injuries and police have not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash is under investigation. No additional details have been released.