Big Brothers Big Sisters. Be a Friend. BBBS Northcentral Wisconsin connects a “Big Brother/ Big Sister” volunteer to a child (“Littles”) for individualized time and attention on a regular basis, typically 2-4 times per month. Contact Beth at 715-848-7207 or bethk@bbbsncw.org. Age 18+

Chalkfest Event Volunteers Needed. Volunteer with setup beginning Friday, July 9th and other roles during the event on Saturday and Sunday. Sign up at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com under Community Events. Contact 715-359-9709 or chalkfestwausau@gmail.com with questions.

Disaster Action Team Members with American Red Cross. Join now to get trained and gain experience locally so when the time comes you can deploy to national disasters. Disaster Action Team (DAT) members directly help people affected by disasters ranging from wildfires to hurricanes by providing food, shelter, essential relief supplies and hope. Locally, our most common disaster is home fire. You can also support disasters “behind the scenes” with planning, logistics or volunteer management. For more information contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org

More In-Person, Remote and Virtual Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Stamps for Greeting Card Delivery: Faith in Action. Help Faith in Action deliver Birthday/Thinking of You cards by donating postage stamps. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Outdoor Sports Equipment, Grill and Patio Furniture: KATS Home. Outdoor items are needed for the new youth home: Keep Area Teens Safe. If you have new or gently used items that can be donated contact Kathy at 715-298-5053 or director@katsinc.org.

Supplies for Clothing Collection Storage: Marathon County Historical Society. Polyester quilt batting is needed to wrap hangers for the clothing collection. White/off-white sheets needed for garment bags and hanger covers. Contact 715-848-5750 or info@marathoncountyhistory.org.