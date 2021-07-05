By Shereen Siewert

Two people from the Wausau area suffered traumatic injuries Wednesday in a motorcycle crash near Antigo, Langlade County Sheriff’s officials confirmed Monday.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. on County Hwy. Y near the intersection of Beattie Road in the town of Ackley, Langlade County Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Carter said.

The driver, a 44-year-old Wausau man, and his passenger, a 48-year-old Wausau-area woman, were both airlifted to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The woman was unresponsive when rescue crews arrived.

Their names have not yet been publicly released and police have not yet disclosed what factors led to the crash.

A portion of Hwy. Y was shut down and traffic rerouted as the crash scene was cleared.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional information is expected Tuesday.