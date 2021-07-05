Barbara J. Lambrecht

Barbara J. Lambrecht, 89, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Barb was born in Wausau on November 25, 1931 to the late Lauren and Gertrude (Froemming) Prieve. She married Donald Lambrecht on July 11, 1953. Together they had four sons, Larry, Gregory, John and James. Barb worked for over 30 years for Wausau Insurance before retiring.

Barb was a loving and faithful woman with a great sense of humor and wit. She was a life-time member of Salem Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She would often volunteer for church events and was a member of the lady’s circle. She loved to travel, play cards and was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. Barb and some friends formed a Card Club that met monthly to talk, eat and play cards. She also enjoyed numerous Shangri-La card parties. When her children were younger the family spent many weekends and vacation days at the family cabin up north on Little Horsehead Lake. She loved to cook and serve large meals for family gatherings. Barb was also a fighter. She fought a brave battle with her dementia and Alzheimer’s for over 15 years. While her family finds peace in knowing that Barb is no longer struggling, they will miss her brilliant smile and her kind and loving heart which continued until she passed.

Barb is survived by three of her four sons, Greg (Jane), John (Nicole), and Jim (Debra); daughter-in-law Connie; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Heather), Melisa, Jeremy (Bobbi), Jacob (Jessica), Samantha (Tyler), Jennifer (Will), and Krista (Doug); six great-grandchildren, Nolan, Logan, Xavier, Makenzie, Vivian, and Kinsley; one great-great-granddaughter, Layla; as well as her special friend and caretaker for about 11 years, Sue Riedell.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband Donald; infant daughter Mary Kay; son Larry; and infant granddaughter Sara.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 9, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Wausau Campus (formerly Salem Lutheran), 2822 N 6th Street, Wausau. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

Willis M. Sandquist

Willis “Bill” M. Sandquist, 95, of Merrill, passed away peacefully from this life to the next on Tuesday, June 29,2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Bill was born in Hogarty on November 13, 1925 to the late Matt and Magdalena (Kumba) Sandquist. He was the youngest of nine children.

Bill embraced every community he lived in and played an active role. As a people person, he quickly made friends with his neighbors. He believed in giving back as an active member of the local church and community organizations such as the Elks Lodge, booster club, or Lions Club. Raised in the country, he loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling with family and friends. Like every good Wisconsinite, Bill was a fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.

Bill will be remembered as a good, kind and generous man, a solid citizen, an amazing father and grandfather, and a loving husband. His love for family extended beyond his immediate family to nieces and nephews and their children. He served as the family historian and was the impetus behind many large family reunions. He even put together a treasured historical record of the Sandquist family in words, documents and pictures. His love, kindness, and impact will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary; his children, Ron, Gene, Julie (Dan) Donovan, and Rich (Sharon); grandchildren, Nick and Ryan Sandquist, Mitchell Sandquist and Kate Suskey, Sarah Donovan, and Elliot, Stuart, and Eric Sandquist; as well as his six great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his eight siblings, Howard, Floyd, Stella Rogalla, Lillian Mathisen, Marie Streeter, Marvin, Earl, and Florence Pfeffer; his half sister Leora Martin, half brothers Matt and Leonard; as well as special nephew Mel Sandquist and niece Lavern Jelinski.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will take place from 10:30 until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Town of Hogarty. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family to donate to a charity of their choice in Bill’s memory.

Diane Bremer

Diane Bremer, 65, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly at North Memorial Hospital while visiting her family in Minnesota.

Diane was born in Wausau to the late George and Isabelle (Spatz) Glenetzke on December 22, 1955. She was a 1974 graduate of Wausau West High School. Diane worked at Wausau Manor for 10 years. She then worked at North Central Health Care for 13 years until her retirement in 2010.

Diane was the definition of strength and love. When she was just 9 years old, she was diagnosed with cancer, and even though she beat the odds and won her fight with cancer, she had struggled with her health ever since, but that never stopped her from always being the best version of herself that she could be. To her children, Diane was a loving and caring mom who was always there for them; to her grandchildren, she was the doting grandma who would spoil them as grandmas do. To her siblings, she was the sister who was always checking in to see how everyone was doing and what was going on; to her friends, she was the one who was always there to lend a helping hand. Diane was the light in so many people’s lives, and while they will miss her being by their side, her light will continue to shine on in the memories of all who knew and loved her.

Diane is survived by her children, Jennifer (Jon) Ciatti, and Brian Bremer; three grandchildren, Bryn Bremer, and Jillian and Jessica Ciatti; her siblings, Michael Glenetzke, Shirley (Jon) Greenwood, Debra (Warren) Johnson, John Glenetzke, and Tom (Martina Lindseth) Glenetzke; as well as her nieces and nephew, Samantha Bremer-Gloria, and Amanda and Eric Johnson.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau. The service will also be live streamed on www.helke.com. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am until the time of services at the church. Family and friends may visit www.helke.com to leave online condolences and words of remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

James Tilton

James “Jim” Tilton, 75, Wausau, died Thursday July 1, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.

He was born September 2, 1945, in Stevens Point, son of the late Carroll and Evelyn (Zeleski) Tilton. On August 26, 1967, he married Mary Jo Kumbera at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

Jim graduated from Pacelli High School in Stevens Point and attended Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. Jim had been employed at Wausau Metals for 26 years as a crimper and retired from Goetsch’s Welding and Machine. Among his favorite things to do were gardening, traveling, outdoor activities, feeding the birds and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. He especially enjoyed singing with The Barbershoppers and the Choir at St. Anne Parish. Special to him was the time with his children and grandchildren and volunteering at many events at St. Anne’s Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Tilton, Wausau; four children, Alana (Gregory) Hintz, Edinburg, Texas, Bettina “Tina” (Martin Schilling) Tilton, Meggen, Switzerland, Nanette (Brian) White, Des Moines, Iowa, Travis (Nicolette) Tilton, Hancock; six grandchildren, Julip, Enya, Kierra Schilling, Anya Hintz, Ainsley and Braxtyn White.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Anne Parish, Wausau. The Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, town of Maine. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Salvation Army or Neighbors Place.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Walter J. Fredrick

Walter “Wally” J. Fredrick, 81, died Friday, July 2, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born December 11, 1939 in Mosinee, son of the late Wayne and Sylvia (Schulling) Fredrick. On December 18, 2004 he married Carol Blarek at Highland Community Church, Wausau.

Wally was a proud veteran who served his country in Vietnam. Some of his hobbies included fishing, gardening, woodworking, cooking and grilling. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Hans Fredrick, Jenny (Al) Barton, Benjamin White, Joshua (Gina) White and Kristie White; grandchildren, Ben (Ashley) Fredrick, Chris (Kristy) Fredrick, Eric Fredrick, Austin (Jenny) Hogan, Bobby (Brianna) Hogan, Cole Hogan and Kendall White; great-grandchildren, Keegan and Kaylee Fredrick, Riley, Anora, Robby, Jordon and Owen Hogan; brother, Charles Fredrick.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, and his brothers, Donny (Carole) Fredrick, Ray (Tina) Fredrick, Dave (Nancy) Fredrick and Bill Fredrick.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Highland Community Church, Wausau. Rev. Dan MacDonald will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Brian Dennis Neill

Brian Dennis “Denny” Neill, 83, died peacefully in Wausau, WI, on Thursday, July 1, 2021 with his beloved wife at his side, at Benedictine Living Center while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Denny was born August 22, 1937, in Minneapolis, MN, to Andrew Christopher and Helen (Nordberg) Neill. He married Carolyn “Carol” Elaine Ericson at First Christian Church in Minneapolis on February 20, 1960, three years after meeting on a blind date.

After graduating from Patrick Henry High School in 1955, Denny earned an Associate’s degree from the University of Minnesota. Following a brief stint running Neill’s Custom Draperies, he signed on as a dispatcher with Univac in Roseville, MN, in 1961. His dedication and hard work were recognized with promotions. The family relocated to Iowa in 1979 after he became Production Manager at the new Sperry Univac plant in Clear Lake; six years later they moved to Jackson, MN, when he became Plant Manager there. Two additional moves ensued before he retired from Unisys after 34 years of employment.

Denny enjoyed nothing more than being at “the lake.” Despite spending every other weekend at the family cabin on Lake Roosevelt, regardless the season, his idea of vacation was traveling 200

miles farther north to fish near the Minnesota-Canada border. He also enjoyed hunting with his brother Terry and their buddies, games of bocce and volleyball, and working with lake neighbors on projects that too often resulted in tools lost at the bottom of the lake. He was fond of his golden retrievers. Denny never tired of pulling waterskiers or taking weekenders from the Twin Cities on leisurely boat rides, and he offered every kid the thrill of putting their hands on the wheel to “drive.” In winter, he spent countless hours ice fishing, alternately soaking in the quiet beauty and yucking it up with other die-hards in thick jackets and Sorel boots.

Upon retirement, Denny and Carol rebuilt the lake house to accommodate year-round living. They joined the Log Church in Crosslake where he was as an elder and served two terms as church chairman. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Roosevelt and Lawrence Area Lake Association (RALALA).

Denny was a devoted husband and father and a proud grandfather and great grandfather. He will be remembered for his stern glances, playful smiles, and big heart. He was man of simple pleasures: watching sports, Westerns on tv, and good food—always with dessert. He discovered his legendary passion for ice cream during high school while working as a soda jerk at Glen’s Rexall Pharmacy. His family encourages others to honor his memory by eating ice cream often with loved ones.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol Neill of Wausau; his children, Michael (Cheryl) Neill of Wausau and Susan Neill (Mark Turcotte) of Chicago, IL; his grandchildren, Ryan (Hannah) Neill of Wausau, Kyle (Kristina) Neill of Plover, Emily Neill of Wausau, and Tyler Neill of Wausau; and his great grandchildren, Connor, Wesley, Anders, and Ole; his only sibling, Terry (Kathy) Neill of Clear Lake, MN; his nephew, Mark (Sara) Neill of Fort Atkinson, WI, and his niece, Shannon Woolhouse of Becker, MN. Denny was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 9 at 11:00 am at Highland Community Church in Wausau with Pastor Isaiah Demoss officiating and Pastor Ryan Bare assisting. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9 from 10:00 am until the time of services. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. Memorials to the charity of your choice, the Log Church in Crosslake, or Highland Community Church in Wausau.

Phyllis M. Schoenfeldt

Phyllis Mae (Drake) Schoenfeldt, 91 of Wausau passed away peacefully at the Hospice House on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

She was born on December 1, 1929 to the late Donald and Adeline (Bonek) Drake.

Phyllis married the love of her life Phillip Schoenfeldt, together they shared 64 years of happily married life prior to his death in September of 2012.

She is survived by her loving sons; Greg Schoenfeldt of Schofield, Scott (Karen) Schoenfeldt of Schofield, Mark (Nancy) Schoenfeldt of Wausau, 5 grandchildren who lovingly called her “ Grammy”, Tiffany (Jeff) Brillhart of Ringle, Dr. Nick Schoenfeldt of Baltimore, Maryland, Jenny Schoenfeldt of Schofield, Brandon (Alicia) Schoenfeldt of Lakeville, MN, Lauren (Matt) Smith of Apple Valley, MN, 6 great-grandchildren; Bella & Bree Zastrow, Jack & Charlie Schoenfeldt, Collin & Lilah Smith, and one on the way.

Phyllis loved living on Lake Wausau, along with her husband they loved pontooning, golf, & bowling. They enjoyed traveling and going to many outings with their many lifelong friends. She was in golf leagues at Rib Mountain Golf Course and Wausau Country Club. She loved being outdoors and would walk, cross country ski, or snowshoe whenever she could. She also enjoyed swimming and water aerobics at the YMCA. She enjoyed playing in Card Club with her lifelong friends. She was a big fan of the Packers and D.C. Everest football team, taking in games every chance she could and watching her great granddaughters play soccer.

The absolute joy of her life were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, getting and giving hugs as often as she could. Christmas Eve was always a special time as the entire family gathered at her home. She will be deeply missed by all.

Services will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Evangelical Church in Schofield on Thursday, July 8, 2021 with Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Service at 11:00 a.m. Officiated by Pastor Kevin Schnake . Entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time.

Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com