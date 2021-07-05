The Wisconsin Woodchucks allowed four Lakeshore Chinooks home runs as they fell 10-5 on the Fourth of July at Athletic Park.
The Chucks are now 21-14 on the season, with one contest remaining in the first half of 2021.
Tyler Kehoe had a two-run home run in the seventh to put the near-sellout crowd of 2,150 on its feet. It’s the second big fly for the Woodchuck outfielder this year.
After starting pitcher Bobby Vath exited after two frames, reliever Peyton Schofield threw four innings while allowing just one earned run. Dane Miller and Tyler Murrah also saw action out of the bullpen.
Lakeshore struck first Sunday evening with a solo home run and RBI double. The Chucks got one of those runs back in the bottom half with a Kevin Kilpatrick opposite field RBI double, scoring Jordan Schaffer to make it 2-1.
The Chinooks extended their lead in the second with a three-run homer and in the third with a solo home run to make it 6-1. Wisconsin got back within 6-3 in the home half with Kilpatrick and Ben McCabe RBI singles.
The visiting club added four additional runs in the seventh to pull ahead 10-3 before Kehoe’s homer.
Top Performers
Kilpatrick was 2-4 with a pair of RBIs and a double.
McCabe–making his Woodchuck debut–went 1-3 with an RBI single.
Kehoe had a two-run homer and was 2-3.
Schofield pitched four innings with just one run allowed. He struck out four while walking just one.
Murrah threw two shutout frames with four strikeouts.
Lakeshore Chinooks 10 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 5
Game Date: Sunday July 4th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Chinooks
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|9
|0
|Woodchucks
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|2
W: Kartsonas (3-1, 4.15 ERA) L: Vath (1-2, 3.24 ERA)
|Chinooks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Vecrumba, Ethan LF
|6
|2
|3
|4
|.270
|Doersching, Griffin 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Glenn, Josh DH
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Mathews, Collin CF
|5
|1
|2
|1
|.258
|Hrustich, Stephen 3B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Murphy, Kai RF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|Bauer , Colton 2B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|– Toetz, Paul 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Swenson, Riley C
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Sears, Mike SS
|4
|2
|2
|2
|.162
|37
|10
|9
|8
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Schaffer, Jordan SS
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.265
|Groover Iii, Gino RF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Kilpatrick, Kevin LF
|4
|0
|2
|2
|.330
|McCabe, Ben C
|4
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Burke, Jacob DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Kayfus, Cj 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|– MacGregor, Tyler 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Valdez, Antonio 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|– Randle, Bash 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Hill, Bryson 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.175
|Kehoe, Tyler CF
|3
|1
|2
|2
|.323
|34
|5
|8
|5
Lakeshore Chinooks
2B: S. Hrustich 1 (3); C. Mathews 1 (3);
HR: E. Vecrumba 2 (3); C. Mathews 1 (4); M. Sears 1 (2);
RBI: E. Vecrumba 4 (13); S. Hrustich 1 (9); C. Mathews 1 (11); M. Sears 2 (8);
HBP: S. Hrustich 1 (1);
SB: K. Murphy 2 (5); C. Bauer 1 (4);
Team LOB: 9;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: J. Schaffer 1 (5); K. Kilpatrick 1 (8);
HR: T. Kehoe 1 (2);
RBI: K. Kilpatrick 2 (25); B. McCabe 1 (1); T. Kehoe 2 (13);
E: P. Schofield 1 (1); B. McCabe 1 (1);
Team LOB: 2;
|Chinooks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Kartsonas, Jack
|6.2
|8
|5
|5
|0
|3
|1
|4.15
|– Schweitzer, Tyler
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|2.70
|9.0
|8
|5
|5
|0
|9
|1
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Vath, Bobby
|2.0
|4
|5
|4
|2
|3
|2
|3.24
|– Schofield, Peyton
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4.50
|– Miller, Dane
|0.2
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8.18
|– Murrah, Tyler
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|1.13
|9.0
|9
|10
|9
|8
|11
|4
Lakeshore Chinooks
SO: J. Kartsonas 3 (19); T. Schweitzer 6 (25);
BF: J. Kartsonas 27 (106); T. Schweitzer 7 (68);
P-S: J. Kartsonas 82-59; T. Schweitzer 32-20;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
HB: P. Schofield 1 (2);
SO: B. Vath 3 (23); P. Schofield 4 (13); T. Murrah 4 (7);
BB: B. Vath 2 (3); P. Schofield 1 (10); D. Miller 3 (9); T. Murrah 2 (5);
BF: B. Vath 12 (107); P. Schofield 18 (66); D. Miller 6 (58); T. Murrah 10 (34);
P-S: B. Vath 51-34; P. Schofield 71-41; D. Miller 30-15; T. Murrah 37-19;
Umpires: Plate: L. Cintron 1B: M. LaBuda
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:51:00
Attendance: 2150
Venue: Athletic Park