The Wisconsin Woodchucks allowed four Lakeshore Chinooks home runs as they fell 10-5 on the Fourth of July at Athletic Park.

The Chucks are now 21-14 on the season, with one contest remaining in the first half of 2021.

Tyler Kehoe had a two-run home run in the seventh to put the near-sellout crowd of 2,150 on its feet. It’s the second big fly for the Woodchuck outfielder this year.

After starting pitcher Bobby Vath exited after two frames, reliever Peyton Schofield threw four innings while allowing just one earned run. Dane Miller and Tyler Murrah also saw action out of the bullpen.

Lakeshore struck first Sunday evening with a solo home run and RBI double. The Chucks got one of those runs back in the bottom half with a Kevin Kilpatrick opposite field RBI double, scoring Jordan Schaffer to make it 2-1.

The Chinooks extended their lead in the second with a three-run homer and in the third with a solo home run to make it 6-1. Wisconsin got back within 6-3 in the home half with Kilpatrick and Ben McCabe RBI singles.

The visiting club added four additional runs in the seventh to pull ahead 10-3 before Kehoe’s homer.

Top Performers

Kilpatrick was 2-4 with a pair of RBIs and a double.

McCabe–making his Woodchuck debut–went 1-3 with an RBI single.

Kehoe had a two-run homer and was 2-3.

Schofield pitched four innings with just one run allowed. He struck out four while walking just one.

Murrah threw two shutout frames with four strikeouts.

Lakeshore Chinooks 10 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 5

Game Date: Sunday July 4th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Chinooks 2 3 1 0 0 0 4 0 0 10 9 0 Woodchucks 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 5 8 2

W: Kartsonas (3-1, 4.15 ERA) L: Vath (1-2, 3.24 ERA)

Chinooks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Vecrumba, Ethan LF 6 2 3 4 .270 Doersching, Griffin 1B 4 0 0 0 .261 Glenn, Josh DH 3 1 0 0 .297 Mathews, Collin CF 5 1 2 1 .258 Hrustich, Stephen 3B 3 0 1 1 .185 Murphy, Kai RF 5 1 1 0 .222 Bauer , Colton 2B 4 1 0 0 .217 – Toetz, Paul 2B 0 0 0 0 .167 Swenson, Riley C 3 2 0 0 .263 Sears, Mike SS 4 2 2 2 .162 37 10 9 8

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schaffer, Jordan SS 4 2 1 0 .265 Groover Iii, Gino RF 4 1 1 0 .256 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4 0 2 2 .330 McCabe, Ben C 4 0 1 1 .250 Burke, Jacob DH 4 0 0 0 .063 Kayfus, Cj 1B 3 0 0 0 .255 – MacGregor, Tyler 1B 1 0 0 0 .213 Valdez, Antonio 2B 3 0 0 0 .158 – Randle, Bash 2B 1 0 0 0 .205 Hill, Bryson 3B 3 1 1 0 .175 Kehoe, Tyler CF 3 1 2 2 .323 34 5 8 5

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: S. Hrustich 1 (3); C. Mathews 1 (3);

HR: E. Vecrumba 2 (3); C. Mathews 1 (4); M. Sears 1 (2);

RBI: E. Vecrumba 4 (13); S. Hrustich 1 (9); C. Mathews 1 (11); M. Sears 2 (8);

HBP: S. Hrustich 1 (1);

SB: K. Murphy 2 (5); C. Bauer 1 (4);

Team LOB: 9;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: J. Schaffer 1 (5); K. Kilpatrick 1 (8);

HR: T. Kehoe 1 (2);

RBI: K. Kilpatrick 2 (25); B. McCabe 1 (1); T. Kehoe 2 (13);

E: P. Schofield 1 (1); B. McCabe 1 (1);

Team LOB: 2;

Chinooks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Kartsonas, Jack 6.2 8 5 5 0 3 1 4.15 – Schweitzer, Tyler 2.1 0 0 0 0 6 0 2.70 9.0 8 5 5 0 9 1

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Vath, Bobby 2.0 4 5 4 2 3 2 3.24 – Schofield, Peyton 4.0 3 1 1 1 4 1 4.50 – Miller, Dane 0.2 1 4 4 3 0 1 8.18 – Murrah, Tyler 2.1 1 0 0 2 4 0 1.13 9.0 9 10 9 8 11 4

Lakeshore Chinooks

SO: J. Kartsonas 3 (19); T. Schweitzer 6 (25);

BF: J. Kartsonas 27 (106); T. Schweitzer 7 (68);

P-S: J. Kartsonas 82-59; T. Schweitzer 32-20;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: P. Schofield 1 (2);

SO: B. Vath 3 (23); P. Schofield 4 (13); T. Murrah 4 (7);

BB: B. Vath 2 (3); P. Schofield 1 (10); D. Miller 3 (9); T. Murrah 2 (5);

BF: B. Vath 12 (107); P. Schofield 18 (66); D. Miller 6 (58); T. Murrah 10 (34);

P-S: B. Vath 51-34; P. Schofield 71-41; D. Miller 30-15; T. Murrah 37-19;

Umpires: Plate: L. Cintron 1B: M. LaBuda

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:51:00

Attendance: 2150

Venue: Athletic Park