The Wisconsin Woodchucks allowed four Lakeshore Chinooks home runs as they fell 10-5 on the Fourth of July at Athletic Park.

The Chucks are now 21-14 on the season, with one contest remaining in the first half of 2021.

Tyler Kehoe had a two-run home run in the seventh to put the near-sellout crowd of 2,150 on its feet. It’s the second big fly for the Woodchuck outfielder this year.

After starting pitcher Bobby Vath exited after two frames, reliever Peyton Schofield threw four innings while allowing just one earned run. Dane Miller and Tyler Murrah also saw action out of the bullpen.

Lakeshore struck first Sunday evening with a solo home run and RBI double. The Chucks got one of those runs back in the bottom half with a Kevin Kilpatrick opposite field RBI double, scoring Jordan Schaffer to make it 2-1.

The Chinooks extended their lead in the second with a three-run homer and in the third with a solo home run to make it 6-1. Wisconsin got back within 6-3 in the home half with Kilpatrick and Ben McCabe RBI singles.

The visiting club added four additional runs in the seventh to pull ahead 10-3 before Kehoe’s homer.

Top Performers

Kilpatrick was 2-4 with a pair of RBIs and a double.

McCabe–making his Woodchuck debut–went 1-3 with an RBI single.

Kehoe had a two-run homer and was 2-3.

Schofield pitched four innings with just one run allowed. He struck out four while walking just one.

Murrah threw two shutout frames with four strikeouts.

Lakeshore Chinooks 10 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 5

Game Date: Sunday July 4th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Chinooks2310004001090
Woodchucks102000200582

W: Kartsonas (3-1, 4.15 ERA) L: Vath (1-2, 3.24 ERA)

ChinooksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Vecrumba, Ethan LF 6234.270
Doersching, Griffin 1B 4000.261
Glenn, Josh DH 3100.297
Mathews, Collin CF 5121.258
Hrustich, Stephen 3B 3011.185
Murphy, Kai RF 5110.222
Bauer , Colton 2B 4100.217
– Toetz, Paul 2B 0000.167
Swenson, Riley C 3200.263
Sears, Mike SS 4222.162
371098
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Schaffer, Jordan SS 4210.265
Groover Iii, Gino RF 4110.256
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4022.330
McCabe, Ben C 4011.250
Burke, Jacob DH 4000.063
Kayfus, Cj 1B 3000.255
– MacGregor, Tyler 1B 1000.213
Valdez, Antonio 2B 3000.158
– Randle, Bash 2B 1000.205
Hill, Bryson 3B 3110.175
Kehoe, Tyler CF 3122.323
34585

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: S. Hrustich 1 (3); C. Mathews 1 (3); 

HR: E. Vecrumba 2 (3); C. Mathews 1 (4); M. Sears 1 (2); 

RBI: E. Vecrumba 4 (13); S. Hrustich 1 (9); C. Mathews 1 (11); M. Sears 2 (8); 

HBP: S. Hrustich 1 (1); 

SB: K. Murphy 2 (5); C. Bauer 1 (4); 

Team LOB: 9;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: J. Schaffer 1 (5); K. Kilpatrick 1 (8); 

HR: T. Kehoe 1 (2); 

RBI: K. Kilpatrick 2 (25); B. McCabe 1 (1); T. Kehoe 2 (13); 

E: P. Schofield 1 (1); B. McCabe 1 (1); 

Team LOB: 2;

ChinooksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Kartsonas, Jack6.28550314.15
– Schweitzer, Tyler2.10000602.70
9.0855091
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Vath, Bobby2.04542323.24
– Schofield, Peyton4.03111414.50
– Miller, Dane0.21443018.18
– Murrah, Tyler2.11002401.13
9.091098114

Lakeshore Chinooks

SO: J. Kartsonas 3 (19); T. Schweitzer 6 (25); 

BF: J. Kartsonas 27 (106); T. Schweitzer 7 (68); 

P-S: J. Kartsonas 82-59; T. Schweitzer 32-20; 

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: P. Schofield 1 (2); 

SO: B. Vath 3 (23); P. Schofield 4 (13); T. Murrah 4 (7); 

BB: B. Vath 2 (3); P. Schofield 1 (10); D. Miller 3 (9); T. Murrah 2 (5); 

BF: B. Vath 12 (107); P. Schofield 18 (66); D. Miller 6 (58); T. Murrah 10 (34); 

P-S: B. Vath 51-34; P. Schofield 71-41; D. Miller 30-15; T. Murrah 37-19; 

Umpires: Plate: L. Cintron 1B: M. LaBuda

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:51:00

Attendance: 2150

Venue: Athletic Park