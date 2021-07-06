Adults can add a little magic and whimsy to their lives by making their own mini fairy doll, with supplies provided by the Marathon County Public Library. Grab & Go kits containing the necessary supplies will be available at all nine MCPL locations from July 6 through July 31.

Each kit will contain a wooden peg, ribbon, yarn, fabric, and other supplies, which can then be combined to make a whimsical woodland fairy doll.



Kits are free and available while supplies last. Limit one kit per adult. For more information, call 715-261-7230 or visit mcpl.us/events/10376.