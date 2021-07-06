WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College has expanded customized training for area businesses due to $575,604 in grant awards. The grants are part of a $4 million investment by the Wisconsin Technical College System through Workforce Advancement Training grants, which support employers in their efforts to retain and advance the skills of their existing workforce.

Over the past five years, nearly 2,500 companies have taken advantage of Workforce Advancement Training grants to advance the skills of 68,200 workers across Wisconsin. These grants are developed through a partnership between area technical colleges and businesses. NTC partnered with 33 businesses through either an individual contract or as part of a consortium of businesses with similar needs to identify training opportunities that would benefit the group.

“We are proud to partner with area employers by providing customized training that retains and advances their top talent,” said NTC Dean of Workforce Training, Professional Development and Apprenticeship Brad Gast. “NTC is helping businesses give back to their employees by investing in their growth and success.”

Workforce Advancement Training grants awarded to NTC for the 2021-22 academic year:

Proactive Safety and Risk Mitigation: Consortium with eight companies, impacting 460 employees

Improving Workforce Performance: Consortium with nine companies, impacting 163 employees

Building & Retaining a Leadership Culture: Consortium with 15 companies, impacting 222 employees

Welcome Dairy—Impacting Leadership in Colby: Individual contract, impacting 60 employees

Grant implementation will begin July 1 and run through Aug. 31, 2022.