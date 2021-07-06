Wausau Pilot & Review

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Tuesday for Wausau and Marathon County in advance of approaching storms.

Thirteen counties are affected. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon through tonight with a watch in place until 10 p.m.

Weather officials caution residents to keep an eye on the the forecast and have a way to get the latest weather information, including any watches or warnings. If you must be outdoors in the risk area, have alternate plans in place, including knowing where the nearest sturdy shelter is, in the event severe weather threatens your area.

A watch means severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. Warnings are issued when severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar, according to the National Weather Service.