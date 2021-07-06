Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Christopher and Monica Liss announce the birth of their daughter Raegan Yvonne, born at 12:25 a.m. June 30, 2021. Raegan weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Robert Oemig and Kassidy Hipke announce the birth of their son Theon Warrik, born at 6:33 p.m. July 1, 2021. Theon weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Nathan Molling and Jessica Smith announce the birth of their son Korbin Peter, born at 5:36 a.m. June 30, 2021. Korbin weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Samuel and Alexus Champine announce the birth of their son Phoenix Joseph, born at 10:36 a.m. June 30, 2021. Phoenix weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

David and Katlyn Frahm announce the birth of their son Rowan John, born at 10:26 a.m. June 30, 2021. Rowan weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Garrett and Kellie Carr announce the birth of their daughter Madison Lynn, born at 7:43 a.m. June 27, 2021. Madison weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Blake and Meagan Weber announce the birth of their son Everett David Wayne, born at 12:32 p.m. June 28, 2021. Everett weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.

Corey and Amber Meyer announce the birth of their son Finnley Theodore, born at 7:59 a.m. June 28, 2021. Finnley weighed 6 pounds.