

WAUSAU — A new Little Free Library location is now open for use outside of the Woodson YMCA Wausau Branch, 707 Third St. The neighborhood book exchange is open to community members and is the newest community site for Wausau area families and youths.

The library installation was spearheaded by Dave Frankhart of Wausau. The long-time YMCA member wanted to offer the community a site that would be centrally located where people could pick up or donate a book to read. He organized the installation as a birthday tribute to his wife, Pat, 80, a long-time volunteer at the John Marshall Elementary School library.

Pat began her career working as a librarian in Michigan and then she volunteered when the family moved to Wausau, while her daughter attended John Marshall.