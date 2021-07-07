Hey there,

I’m Edward. I’m an older guy who is hoping to find a family of my own. I’ve been to HSMC once before, as I was surrendered after my owner could no longer care for me. Now I’m looking for the next wonderful family for me. I’m a calm guy who loves attention and has lived with other cats before. I’d be happy in just about any home as long as you have some canned food for me and a lot of love to give!

Thanks,

Edward

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.