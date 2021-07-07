BATTLE CREEK, MI – The Woodchucks started their second half on a sour note Monday, suffering a lopsided 21-7 defeat to the Battle Creek Bombers.

The hometown Bombers jumped on top with an unearned run in the bottom of the first before adding another in the bottom of the fourth.

That was all they would muster against starter Osvaldo Mendez, who worked three and two-thirds innings and struck out two while issuing three walks.

Reliever Geo Camfield stranded the bases-loaded jam that he inherited, setting up a Woodchuck rally in the top of the fifth.

After Jacob Burke was hit by a pitch, Gino Groover singled and Tommy Delgado walked. A sacrifice fly from Colton Vincent put the Chucks on the board before Jordan Schaffer knocked in another. A base hit RBI from Tyler Kehoe put the visitors on top, 4-2.

But in the bottom half, Battle Creek unleashed a seven-run rally. Twelve batters came to the plate and seven recorded hits, giving the Bombers a lead they would not relinquish. Camfield was charged with his second loss of the season.

Both teams added on late offense in spurts. Georgia Tech’s Stephen Reid homered in his debut at-bat with the Woodchucks. He finished 2-for-2 on the evening after pinch-hitting in the eighth inning.

The Bombers scored four runs in the seventh and eight in the eighth, including their last four against position player Antonio Valdez, who is the first true position player to pitch for the Chucks this season.

The defeat is the most lopsided for the Woodchucks this season.

Up Next

The Woodchucks take on the Bombers again at 5:35 central time tonight. They are on a six-game road trip with stops in Battle Creek, Kokomo and Rockford.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 7 @ Battle Creek Bombers 21

Game Date: Tuesday July 6th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 3 0 7 9 3 Bombers 1 0 0 1 7 0 4 8 X 21 18 3

W: LaMere (1-1, 9.30 ERA) L: Camfield (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schaffer, Jordan SS 5 1 2 1 .274 Kehoe, Tyler CF 5 0 1 1 .317 Kilpatrick, Kevin DH 3 0 1 0 .330 – Reid, Stephen DH PH 2 1 2 1 1.000 McCabe, Ben 1B 5 1 0 0 .111 Burke, Jacob 3B 3 2 1 0 .105 Groover Iii, Gino 2B 3 1 1 0 .261 Delgado, Tommy RF 2 1 0 1 .145 Vincent, Colton C 3 0 0 2 .189 – Albrecht, Louie C 0 0 0 0 .133 Schoenvogel, Jacob LF 4 0 1 0 .167 35 7 9 6

Bombers AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Johnson, Ed SS 4 2 1 1 .277 Merrifield, Jack 2B 3B 6 2 1 0 .254 Beck, Aaron LF 5 3 1 2 .299 Sykes, Mason 3B 1B 6 3 5 5 .265 Hood, Heath RF 6 3 3 2 .312 Powell, Nick CF 3 2 1 1 .222 McKeon, Jacob DH 3 2 1 2 .268 Larreal, Miguel 2B 1 0 0 0 .275 – Krause, Stephen PH 1B 4 2 3 2 .256 Kirsch, Beau C 4 2 2 3 .133 42 21 18 18

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: J. Schaffer 1 (6);

HR: S. Reid 1 (1);

RBI: C. Vincent 2 (7); J. Schaffer 1 (12); T. Kehoe 1 (14); S. Reid 1 (1); T. Delgado 1 (6);

HBP: J. Burke 1 (3);

SB: J. Burke 1 (2);

CS: T. Delgado 1 (2);

E: G. Groover Iii 1 (3); C. Vincent 1 (3); J. Burke 1 (2);

Team LOB: 7;

Battle Creek Bombers

2B: H. Hood 1 (5); J. Merrifield 1 (3); M. Sykes 1 (6);

RBI: H. Hood 2 (13); B. Kirsch 3 (3); J. McKeon 2 (10); S. Krause 1 (15); E. Johnson 1 (12); M. Sykes 2 (18); A. Beck 2 (14); M. Sykes 3 (18); N. Powell 1 (3); S. Krause 1 (15);

HBP: M. Larreal 1 (5); N. Powell 1 (3); J. McKeon 1 (4); J. Merrifield 1 (1);

E: M. Sykes 1 (7); H. Hood 1 (2); E. Johnson 1 (13);

Team LOB: 14;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Mendez, Osvaldo 3.2 2 2 1 3 2 0 2.16 – Camfield, Geo 0.1 4 6 6 2 0 0 5.40 – Schicker, Mike 2.0 3 1 1 0 2 0 3.00 – Baumann , Jace 1.0 4 4 4 2 1 0 8.10 – Muirhead, Adam 0.1 1 6 5 4 0 0 20.25 – Valdez, Antonio 0.2 4 2 2 0 0 0 27.00 8.0 18 21 19 11 5 0

Bombers IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Williams, Zach 4.0 1 0 0 2 3 0 1.50 – LaMere, Nolan 3.1 6 7 5 2 1 1 9.30 – Dyer, Drew 1.2 2 0 0 0 1 0 2.77 9.0 9 7 5 4 5 1

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: J. Baumann 1 (1); A. Muirhead 2 (3);

HB: O. Mendez 1 (5); G. Camfield 1 (2); M. Schicker 1 (2); A. Muirhead 1 (3);

SO: O. Mendez 2 (26); M. Schicker 2 (2); J. Baumann 1 (7);

BB: O. Mendez 3 (13); G. Camfield 2 (6); J. Baumann 2 (5); A. Muirhead 4 (9);

BF: O. Mendez 18 (110); G. Camfield 8 (58); M. Schicker 10 (16); J. Baumann 9 (68); A. Muirhead 7 (30); A. Valdez 7 (7);

P-S: O. Mendez 54-29; G. Camfield 35-17; M. Schicker 39-25; J. Baumann 38-21; A. Muirhead 29-10; A. Valdez 17-14;

Battle Creek Bombers

WP: N. LaMere 2 (4);

HB: N. LaMere 1 (8);

SO: Z. Williams 3 (12); N. LaMere 1 (16); D. Dyer 1 (6);

BB: Z. Williams 2 (10); N. LaMere 2 (15);

BF: Z. Williams 13 (50); N. LaMere 20 (156); D. Dyer 8 (57);

P-S: Z. Williams 46-27; N. LaMere 73-41; D. Dyer 16-12;

Umpires: Plate: T. Roberson 1B: S. Carey 3B: S. Ginger

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Eastern)

Duration: 03:19:26

Attendance: 366

Venue: C. O. Brown Stadium