BATTLE CREEK, MI – The Woodchucks started their second half on a sour note Monday, suffering a lopsided 21-7 defeat to the Battle Creek Bombers.

The hometown Bombers jumped on top with an unearned run in the bottom of the first before adding another in the bottom of the fourth.

That was all they would muster against starter Osvaldo Mendez, who worked three and two-thirds innings and struck out two while issuing three walks.

Reliever Geo Camfield stranded the bases-loaded jam that he inherited, setting up a Woodchuck rally in the top of the fifth.

After Jacob Burke was hit by a pitch, Gino Groover singled and Tommy Delgado walked. A sacrifice fly from Colton Vincent put the Chucks on the board before Jordan Schaffer knocked in another. A base hit RBI from Tyler Kehoe put the visitors on top, 4-2.

But in the bottom half, Battle Creek unleashed a seven-run rally. Twelve batters came to the plate and seven recorded hits, giving the Bombers a lead they would not relinquish. Camfield was charged with his second loss of the season.

Both teams added on late offense in spurts. Georgia Tech’s Stephen Reid homered in his debut at-bat with the Woodchucks. He finished 2-for-2 on the evening after pinch-hitting in the eighth inning.

The Bombers scored four runs in the seventh and eight in the eighth, including their last four against position player Antonio Valdez, who is the first true position player to pitch for the Chucks this season.

The defeat is the most lopsided for the Woodchucks this season.

Up Next

The Woodchucks take on the Bombers again at 5:35 central time tonight. They are on a six-game road trip with stops in Battle Creek, Kokomo and Rockford.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 7 @ Battle Creek Bombers 21

Game Date: Tuesday July 6th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks000040030793
Bombers10017048X21183

W: LaMere (1-1, 9.30 ERA) L: Camfield (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Schaffer, Jordan SS 5121.274
Kehoe, Tyler CF 5011.317
Kilpatrick, Kevin DH 3010.330
– Reid, Stephen DH  PH 21211.000
McCabe, Ben 1B 5100.111
Burke, Jacob 3B 3210.105
Groover Iii, Gino 2B 3110.261
Delgado, Tommy RF 2101.145
Vincent, Colton C 3002.189
– Albrecht, Louie C 0000.133
Schoenvogel, Jacob LF 4010.167
35796
BombersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Johnson, Ed SS 4211.277
Merrifield, Jack 2B  3B 6210.254
Beck, Aaron LF 5312.299
Sykes, Mason 3B  1B 6355.265
Hood, Heath RF 6332.312
Powell, Nick CF 3211.222
McKeon, Jacob DH 3212.268
Larreal, Miguel 2B 1000.275
– Krause, Stephen PH  1B 4232.256
Kirsch, Beau C 4223.133
42211818

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: J. Schaffer 1 (6);

HR: S. Reid 1 (1);

RBI: C. Vincent 2 (7); J. Schaffer 1 (12); T. Kehoe 1 (14); S. Reid 1 (1); T. Delgado 1 (6);

HBP: J. Burke 1 (3);

SB: J. Burke 1 (2);

CS: T. Delgado 1 (2);

E: G. Groover Iii 1 (3); C. Vincent 1 (3); J. Burke 1 (2);

Team LOB: 7;

Battle Creek Bombers

2B: H. Hood 1 (5); J. Merrifield 1 (3); M. Sykes 1 (6);

RBI: H. Hood 2 (13); B. Kirsch 3 (3); J. McKeon 2 (10); S. Krause 1 (15); E. Johnson 1 (12); M. Sykes 2 (18); A. Beck 2 (14); M. Sykes 3 (18); N. Powell 1 (3); S. Krause 1 (15);

HBP: M. Larreal 1 (5); N. Powell 1 (3); J. McKeon 1 (4); J. Merrifield 1 (1);

E: M. Sykes 1 (7); H. Hood 1 (2); E. Johnson 1 (13);

Team LOB: 14;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Mendez, Osvaldo3.22213202.16
– Camfield, Geo0.14662005.40
– Schicker, Mike2.03110203.00
– Baumann , Jace1.04442108.10
– Muirhead, Adam0.116540020.25
– Valdez, Antonio0.242200027.00
8.01821191150
BombersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Williams, Zach4.01002301.50
– LaMere, Nolan3.16752119.30
– Dyer, Drew1.22000102.77
9.0975451

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: J. Baumann 1 (1); A. Muirhead 2 (3);

HB: O. Mendez 1 (5); G. Camfield 1 (2); M. Schicker 1 (2); A. Muirhead 1 (3);

SO: O. Mendez 2 (26); M. Schicker 2 (2); J. Baumann 1 (7);

BB: O. Mendez 3 (13); G. Camfield 2 (6); J. Baumann 2 (5); A. Muirhead 4 (9);

BF: O. Mendez 18 (110); G. Camfield 8 (58); M. Schicker 10 (16); J. Baumann 9 (68); A. Muirhead 7 (30); A. Valdez 7 (7);

P-S: O. Mendez 54-29; G. Camfield 35-17; M. Schicker 39-25; J. Baumann 38-21; A. Muirhead 29-10; A. Valdez 17-14;

Battle Creek Bombers

WP: N. LaMere 2 (4);

HB: N. LaMere 1 (8);

SO: Z. Williams 3 (12); N. LaMere 1 (16); D. Dyer 1 (6);

BB: Z. Williams 2 (10); N. LaMere 2 (15);

BF: Z. Williams 13 (50); N. LaMere 20 (156); D. Dyer 8 (57);

P-S: Z. Williams 46-27; N. LaMere 73-41; D. Dyer 16-12;

Umpires: Plate: T. Roberson 1B: S. Carey 3B: S. Ginger

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Eastern)

Duration: 03:19:26

Attendance: 366

Venue: C. O. Brown Stadium