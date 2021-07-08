(WAUSAU) The Wausau American Legion Post 10 held its installation of officers for 2021-2023 at Bunkers on June 15, 2021. Larry W. Jager Past Commander is pictured passing on the gavel to incoming Commander Bob Weller (center) with Pat Borchardt, Commander 2010-2011, on the right.

The officers sworn in by Pat Borchardt are: Commander-Bob Weller, First Vice Commander-Tony Nardi, Second Vice Commander- Randy Boles, Finance Officer-George Mosher, Adjutant-Dennis Borchardt, Service Officer-Gil Holcomb, Liaison Officer-Mike Syring, Sr, Sgt. At Arms-Bob Strack, Jr. Sgt. At Arms- Bob Wisnewski, Judge Advocate-Clarence Johnson, Historian-Mike Heilmann, Chaplain-Mike Fish, Past Commander-Larry W. Jager, Trustee-Ray Bender.

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann