Debra Ball

WAUSAU – Debra Ball joined Aspirus Health on June 21 as senior vice president –chief human resources officer, Aspirus announced today.

Ball will oversee all areas of human resources across the Aspirus Health system, including benefits, HR information systems, recruitment, organizational learning and development, employee health and wellness, and HR operations.

Ball comes to Aspirus with more than 30 years of human resources leadership experience. Most recently, she served as regional vice president – strategic human resources partner for Bon Secours Mercy Health in Toledo, Ohio. She has also served in leadership roles at Cleveland Clinic in Beachwood, Ohio; ProMedica Health Systems in Toledo, Ohio; St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio; and The Andersons Inc., an agribusiness headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

Ball earned her Doctorate in Education from Bowling Green State University. She earned her Master of Science and Education in public health and her Bachelor of Science in political science/pre-law from the University of Toledo.

A Certified Healthcare Executive by the American College of Healthcare Executives and a Senior Certified Professional by the Society of Human Resources Management, Ball is actively involved in several professional associations and community organizations.