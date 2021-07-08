Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Andrew G. Jones, 47, of Wausau. July 6, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater, possession of drug paraphernalia

Andrew S. Fleurant, 31, of Wausau. July 8, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Angus S. Buhse, 35, of Rothschild. July 6, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked



Casey R. Prescott, 27, of Monona. July 2, 2021: Possession of Schedule IV drugs with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

WANTED: Charlie F. Degunion. Warrant issued July 6, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater

Cody J. Mayotte, 20, of Schofield. July 2 2021: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping



David L. Flores, 31, of Merrill. July 6, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Dominic J. Sprague, 20, of Wausau. July 2, 2021: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping

Dustin E. Dudek, 32, of Merrill. July 8, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct – repeater