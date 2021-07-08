Ronny A. Copeland, 28, of Wausau. July 7, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Andrew G. Jones, 47, of Wausau. July 6, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Andrew S. Fleurant, 31, of Wausau. July 8, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Angus S. Buhse, 35, of Rothschild. July 6, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Casey R. Prescott, 27, of Monona. July 2, 2021: Possession of Schedule IV drugs with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Charlie F. Degunion. Warrant issued July 6, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater
  • Cody J. Mayotte, 20, of Schofield. July 2 2021: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping
  • David L. Flores, 31, of Merrill. July 6, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Dominic J. Sprague, 20, of Wausau. July 2, 2021: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping
  • Dustin E. Dudek, 32, of Merrill. July 8, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct – repeater
  • Elizabeth L. Nelson, 38, of Merrill. July 6, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked – repeater
  • Eric Van Roy, 42, of Woodruff. July 7, 2021: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed knife
  • Evaristo C. Torres, 32, of Weston. July 8, 2021: Bail jumping, fraud on an innkeeper – repeater
  • WANTED: Jacob C. Notto, 20, of Wausau. Warrant issued July 6, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing an officer, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, theft
  • James R. Schneider, 18, of Edgar. July 8, 2021: Bail jumping, theft
  • Meng Yang, 35, of Wausau. July 8, 2021: Driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
  • Landon L. Odell, 36, of Wausau. July 8, 2021: Misappropriate identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping
  • Kenneth L. Purdy, 33, of Wausau. July 8, 2021: Possession of an electric weapon
  • Jeffery B. Wendt, 42, of Wausau. July 7, 2021: Burglary, criminal damage to property, theft, bail jumping
  • Michael D. Rhea, 54. July 7, 2021: Theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Nathan L. Peterson, 24, of Park Falls. July 6, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Pamela L. Hernandez, 39, of Wausau. Warrant issued July 6, 2021: Bail jumping, retail theft
  • Rachelann M. Lucas, 39, of Wausau. July 6, 2021: Bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife
  • Ronny A. Copeland, 28, of Wausau. July 7, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked
  • Roderick H. Schultz, 54, of Wausau. July 6, 2021: First degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs – repeater
  • Tony Her, 28. July 2, 2021: Criminal damage to property, bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater
  • Velaquice R. Hawkins, 47, of Wausau. July 6, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC – repeater
  • William H. Peters, 37, of Schofield. July 6, 2021: Bail jumping, Class D or M license restriction violation, operating while revoked
  • WANTED: Lor Pao Thao, 36, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued July 8, 2021: First degree child sex assault – sexual contact with a person under 13, persistent repeater
  • Michael S. Yellowthunder, 31, of Vesper. Stalking, bail jumping, theft – domestic abuse repeater