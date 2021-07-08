WAUSAU – The city of Wausau, in cooperation with Wisconsin DOT, is seeking input on improvements to Stewart Avenue between 48th Avenue and 72nd Avenue in Wausau and the town of Stettin.

A public involvement meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 14 in the Wausau City Hall Council Chambers, 407 Grant St., Wausau. The project will be introduced along with preliminary real estate needs, and questions will be addressed. A brief presentation will be given at 5:15 pm. After the presentation, the meeting will follow an open house format.

Several needs have been identified along this section of Stewart Avenue:

– The existing pavement with rutting, cracking and deterioration throughout

– City of Wausau municipal utilities (sewer and water) are deteriorated

– There is lack of pedestrian and bicycle accommodations along Stewart Avenue

– The traffic signals are outdated at 72nd Avenue intersection

The proposed improvements will be evaluated during the design process. Improvements along Stewart Avenue are anticipated to include:

– Reconstruction with 12-foot travel lanes/6-foot shoulders (36-foot roadway)

– Paved shoulders would accommodate bicycles within the roadway

– Construction of pedestrian facilities on one side of the roadway

– A multi-use trail versus a sidewalk will be evaluated

– Construction of curb and gutter and storm sewer

– Some roadside ditches may be maintained for storm water treatment

– A storm water pond will be evaluated near 48th Avenue to treat storm water

– Reconstruction and extension of sanitary sewer and watermain

– Replacement of traffic signals at 72nd Avenue including possible modification of turn lanes

Construction is scheduled for 2024.

For more information about the project, contact Allen Wesolowski, city engineer, 715-261-6740, allen.wesolowski@ci.wausau.wi.us or Stephanie Christensen, EMCS project manager, 715-845-1081, schristensen@emcsinc.com, or visit the project website at ci.wausau.wi.us/Departments/Engineering/StreetProjects/ProposedProjects.aspx.