A dazzling performance from starting pitcher Nate Madej wasn’t enough for the Wisconsin Woodchucks (21-16), who fell by a score of 5-1 against the streaking Kokomo Jackrabbits (23-16) Thursday night.

The loss is the sixth in the last seven games for the Woodchucks, who have now started off the second half 0-2.

Once the Woodchucks got into Kokomo’s bullpen, they got on the board first in the top of the sixth. A double by Jacob Burke moved Stephen Reid into scoring position. Gino Groover’s infield single plated Reid and gave the visitors their first and only lead.

Nate Madej was masterful through six and one-third innings of shutout baseball. He did not allow a hit until the bottom of the fifth, issuing two walks and striking out ten Jackrabbit hitters in a dominant outing.

Unfortunately for the Woodchucks, the lead would not hold. Thomas Wilhite retired his first batter out of the bullpen before the next four hitters reached and the score was tied. Tom Kane came in but issued a walk, hit batsman and infield single which plated the inherited runners. When the dust settled, Kokomo led 5-1.

The Woodchucks stranded runners on the corners in the eighth, ending their hopes of a late comeback in the defeat.

Top Performers

Madej took over the team lead in strikeouts after the no-decision. He now has 35 on the season and his ERA is down to 2.22.

Spring Hill lefty Collin Millar tossed a scoreless eighth inning in his team debut.

Reid continued his hot start at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the loss.

Burke recorded both a hit and a stolen base for the second consecutive game.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Kokomo Jackrabbits 5

Game Date: Thursday July 8th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 0 Jackrabbits 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 X 5 5 0

W: Britton (2-1, 7.36 ERA) L: Wilhite (1-1, 27.00 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schaffer, Jordan SS 5 0 0 0 .256 Randle, Bash 2B 5 0 1 0 .204 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 5 0 1 0 .325 Reid, Stephen RF 3 1 2 0 .800 Burke, Jacob 3B 3 0 1 0 .136 McCabe, Ben C 4 0 0 0 .077 MacGregor, Tyler 1B 2 0 1 0 .220 Groover Iii, Gino DH 4 0 1 0 .260 Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 3 0 1 0 .182 34 1 8 0

Jackrabbits AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Marsee, Jakob RF 3 1 0 1 .296 Grant, Gavin 2B 3 0 0 1 .300 Meidroth, Chase SS 4 0 1 2 .400 Fondtain, TJ LF 3 0 0 0 .263 – Ellis, Ryan LF 0 0 0 0 .237 Santiago, Chris DH 4 0 0 0 .254 Vincelli-Simard, Martin 1B 0 0 0 0 .189 – Simons, Jakob PR 0 1 0 0 .000 – Dennis, Dylan 1B 1 0 0 0 .273 Livorsi, Ben C 4 1 1 0 .208 Vasquez, Camden CF 3 1 2 1 .260 Crampton, Adam 3B 4 1 1 0 .368 29 5 5 5

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: T. MacGregor 1 (3); J. Burke 1 (1);

HBP: J. Burke 1 (4);

SB: J. Burke 1 (3);

Team LOB: 11;

Kokomo Jackrabbits

2B: C. Meidroth 1 (7);

RBI: C. Vasquez 1 (10); J. Marsee 1 (12); G. Grant 1 (7); C. Meidroth 2 (23);

HBP: G. Grant 1 (2); C. Vasquez 1 (3);

Team LOB: 7;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Madej, Nate 6.1 1 0 0 2 10 0 2.22 – Wilhite, Thomas 0.1 3 4 4 1 1 0 27.00 – Kane, Thomas 0.1 1 1 1 2 0 0 5.23 – Millar, Colin 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 8.0 5 5 5 5 11 0

Jackrabbits IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Fleming, Ryan 5.0 4 0 0 0 3 0 0.00 – Mckee, Max 1.0 3 1 0 1 1 0 6.23 – Britton, Rio 2.0 1 0 0 2 2 0 7.36 – Husson, Aaron 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 9.0 8 1 0 4 7 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: N. Madej 1 (2);

HB: T. Kane 1 (1); C. Millar 1 (1);

SO: N. Madej 10 (35); T. Wilhite 1 (1);

BB: N. Madej 2 (19); T. Wilhite 1 (2); T. Kane 2 (10);

BF: N. Madej 22 (131); T. Wilhite 5 (10); T. Kane 5 (50); C. Millar 4 (4);

P-S: N. Madej 99-65; T. Wilhite 18-8; T. Kane 15-6; C. Millar 10-6;

Kokomo Jackrabbits

HB: R. Fleming 1 (1);

SO: R. Fleming 3 (3); M. Mckee 1 (12); R. Britton 2 (8); A. Husson 1 (3);

BB: M. Mckee 1 (14); R. Britton 2 (10); A. Husson 1 (4);

BF: R. Fleming 20 (20); M. Mckee 7 (88); R. Britton 9 (41); A. Husson 4 (9);

P-S: R. Fleming 57-41; M. Mckee 21-13; R. Britton 50-27; A. Husson 12-8;

Umpires: Plate: R. Melms 1B: A. Braack 3B: G. Webster

Weather: Overcast

Start time: 6:30 pm (Eastern)

Duration: 02:50:48

Attendance: 622

Venue: Kokomo Municipal Stadium