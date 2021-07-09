WAUSAU – Wisconsin is host to dozens of festivals throughout the summer months as residents celebrate their heritage, favorite foods and music. With COVID-19 vaccination rates edging up and cases declining, Wisconsinites are eager to celebrate together once again. But where to start? At 10 a.m. today, July 9, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wisconsin Department of Tourism Acting Secretary Anne Sayers to the show for tips on the best picks for summer festival fun.

From parades to fairs, there’s something for everyone this summer in Wisconsin, all within easy driving distance for a quick weekend road trip. Some festivals are old favorites, but there are plenty of unique events in Wisconsin that will undoubtedly be new to many.

Listeners are encouraged to call in during the program to share their favorite picks or email their favorites to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” airs Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.