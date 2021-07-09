MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The adult son of a missing couple from Dane County has been arrested and accused of providing false information to investigators, according to sheriff’s officials.

Bart and Krista Halderson, 50 and 53, were last seen at their home July 1. Their son, Chandler Halderson, 23, said the couple planned to visit Langlade County over the Fourth of July weekend but wasn’t sure whether they made it there.

The couple from the village of Windsor was reported missing Wednesday morning. Detectives believe the couple’s disappearance is suspicious, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.

The 23-year-old son was booked into the Dane County Jail about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Their vehicles have been accounted for, according to the sheriff’s office.