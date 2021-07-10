KOKOMO, IN – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (22-16) earned their first win of the second half Friday with a 5-0 shutout of the Kokomo Jackrabbits (23-17).

After escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, Tyler Hoeft (4-1) cruised through six scoreless frames. He allowed just three hits and two walks while tallying five strikeouts.

His run support came early as CJ Kayfus’ bases-loaded walk plated Jordan Schaffer in the top of the first.

One inning later, Tyler Kehoe’s sacrifice bunt-turned-error brought home Tyler MacGregor. Kevin Kilpatrick followed with an RBI single, driving in Schaffer to build a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cade Denton made his team debut in relief. A diving catch by Bash Randle resulted in an inning-ending double play, helping Denton through one of his 1.2 scoreless innings.

After dodging that threat, the Woodchucks left little doubt the rest of the way as Stephen Reid’s two-run blast provided insurance. The opposite-field homer is the second of the season for Reid, who is now 5-for-9 since joining the team in Battle Creek Tuesday.

Dante Chirico recorded the final four outs of the game for Wisconsin, striking out three and stranding runners at the corners in the bottom of the ninth. The shutout is the second of the season for Woodchucks pitching, and their first since June 11 (a 5-0 win against Fond du Lac.)

The win improves their second half record to 1-2 and halts a three-game winning streak for Kokomo.

Top Performers

Hoeft has not allowed an earned run in his last 11 innings pitched. His season ERA now sits at 2.39.

Kilpatrick extended his hitting streak to 14 games after a 2-for-5 performance that included a run scored and an RBI.

MacGregor reached in five out of seven at-bats during the series, including three times tonight.

Randle made two diving catches from his second base position and went 1-for-3 at the plate. He hit safely in both games of the series.

Chirico has now struck out 23 batters in 26 innings this season. That compares to just six walks.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will conclude their road trip in Rockford for a weekend series beginning at 5:05 pm central time tomorrow before returning home for a doubleheader Monday against Lakeshore.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 5 @ Kokomo Jackrabbits 0

Game Date: Friday July 9th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 5 5 1 Jackrabbits 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1

W: Hoeft (4-1, 2.39 ERA) L: Bard (1-1, 3.63 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schaffer, Jordan SS 3 2 0 0 .247 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 0 1 .306 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4 1 2 1 .331 Reid, Stephen DH 4 1 1 2 .556 Burke, Jacob 3B 3 0 0 0 .120 Kayfus, Cj RF 3 0 0 1 .241 Vincent, Colton C 4 0 0 0 .171 MacGregor, Tyler 1B 2 1 1 0 .226 Randle, Bash 2B 3 0 1 0 .212 30 5 5 5

Jackrabbits AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Marsee, Jakob CF 3 0 0 0 .284 Grant, Gavin 2B 5 0 1 0 .293 Meidroth, Chase SS 4 0 2 0 .404 Dennis, Dylan 1B 5 0 2 0 .278 Santiago, Chris 3B 3 0 0 0 .248 Ellis, Ryan RF 2 0 0 0 .232 Buckley, Josh C 3 0 0 0 .123 Simons, Jakob LF 3 0 0 0 .000 Vasquez, Camden DH 4 0 0 0 .247 32 0 5 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: S. Reid 1 (2);

RBI: C. Kayfus 1 (12); T. Kehoe 1 (15); K. Kilpatrick 1 (26); S. Reid 2 (3);

HBP: J. Schaffer 2 (6); K. Kilpatrick 1 (3); B. Randle 1 (2);

E: K. Kilpatrick 1 (5);

Team LOB: 7;

Kokomo Jackrabbits

2B: D. Dennis 1 (7);

HBP: C. Santiago 1 (5); J. Simons 1 (1); J. Marsee 1 (4); J. Buckley 1 (2);

SB: J. Simons 1 (1);

E: P. Bard 1 (2);

Team LOB: 13;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Hoeft, Tyler 6.0 3 0 0 2 5 0 2.39 – Denton, Cade 1.2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 – Chirico, Dante 1.1 1 0 0 1 3 0 3.46 9.0 5 0 0 4 8 0

Jackrabbits IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Bard, Parker 1.1 0 3 2 3 3 0 3.63 – Linn, Conner 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 7.20 – Elliott, Evan 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 4.20 – Uner, Jackson 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 – Treece, Hunter 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 – Rodabaugh, Reece 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 – Delvecchio, Dylan 1.0 2 2 2 0 1 1 18.00 – Thomas, Roger 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 9.0 5 5 4 4 8 1

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: T. Hoeft 2 (6); C. Denton 2 (2);

SO: T. Hoeft 5 (28); D. Chirico 3 (23);

BB: T. Hoeft 2 (16); C. Denton 1 (1); D. Chirico 1 (6);

BF: T. Hoeft 25 (162); C. Denton 10 (10); D. Chirico 6 (112);

P-S: T. Hoeft 87-54; C. Denton 26-13; D. Chirico 21-15;

Kokomo Jackrabbits

WP: P. Bard 1 (2);

HB: P. Bard 3 (5); R. Rodabaugh 1 (1);

SO: P. Bard 3 (20); E. Elliott 2 (17); H. Treece 1 (1); D. Delvecchio 1 (1); R. Thomas 1 (4);

BB: P. Bard 3 (25); R. Thomas 1 (4);

BF: P. Bard 11 (107); C. Linn 2 (49); E. Elliott 6 (73); J. Uner 3 (3); H. Treece 3 (3); R. Rodabaugh 4 (4); D. Delvecchio 5 (5); R. Thomas 5 (21);

P-S: P. Bard 47-24; C. Linn 5-4; E. Elliott 21-15; J. Uner 5-4; H. Treece 11-8; R. Rodabaugh 14-11; D. Delvecchio 13-12; R. Thomas 17-11;

Umpires: Plate: A. Braack 1B: G. Webster 3B: R. Melms

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:30 pm (Eastern)

Duration: 02:39:29

Attendance: 1286

Venue: Kokomo Municipal Stadium