KOKOMO, IN – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (22-16) earned their first win of the second half Friday with a 5-0 shutout of the Kokomo Jackrabbits (23-17).
After escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, Tyler Hoeft (4-1) cruised through six scoreless frames. He allowed just three hits and two walks while tallying five strikeouts.
His run support came early as CJ Kayfus’ bases-loaded walk plated Jordan Schaffer in the top of the first.
One inning later, Tyler Kehoe’s sacrifice bunt-turned-error brought home Tyler MacGregor. Kevin Kilpatrick followed with an RBI single, driving in Schaffer to build a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Cade Denton made his team debut in relief. A diving catch by Bash Randle resulted in an inning-ending double play, helping Denton through one of his 1.2 scoreless innings.
After dodging that threat, the Woodchucks left little doubt the rest of the way as Stephen Reid’s two-run blast provided insurance. The opposite-field homer is the second of the season for Reid, who is now 5-for-9 since joining the team in Battle Creek Tuesday.
Dante Chirico recorded the final four outs of the game for Wisconsin, striking out three and stranding runners at the corners in the bottom of the ninth. The shutout is the second of the season for Woodchucks pitching, and their first since June 11 (a 5-0 win against Fond du Lac.)
The win improves their second half record to 1-2 and halts a three-game winning streak for Kokomo.
Top Performers
Hoeft has not allowed an earned run in his last 11 innings pitched. His season ERA now sits at 2.39.
Kilpatrick extended his hitting streak to 14 games after a 2-for-5 performance that included a run scored and an RBI.
MacGregor reached in five out of seven at-bats during the series, including three times tonight.
Randle made two diving catches from his second base position and went 1-for-3 at the plate. He hit safely in both games of the series.
Chirico has now struck out 23 batters in 26 innings this season. That compares to just six walks.
Up Next
The Woodchucks will conclude their road trip in Rockford for a weekend series beginning at 5:05 pm central time tomorrow before returning home for a doubleheader Monday against Lakeshore.
Wisconsin Woodchucks 5 @ Kokomo Jackrabbits 0
Game Date: Friday July 9th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Woodchucks
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|5
|1
|Jackrabbits
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
W: Hoeft (4-1, 2.39 ERA) L: Bard (1-1, 3.63 ERA)
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Schaffer, Jordan SS
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|Kehoe, Tyler CF
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Kilpatrick, Kevin LF
|4
|1
|2
|1
|.331
|Reid, Stephen DH
|4
|1
|1
|2
|.556
|Burke, Jacob 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Kayfus, Cj RF
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Vincent, Colton C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|MacGregor, Tyler 1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|Randle, Bash 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|30
|5
|5
|5
|Jackrabbits
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Marsee, Jakob CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Grant, Gavin 2B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Meidroth, Chase SS
|4
|0
|2
|0
|.404
|Dennis, Dylan 1B
|5
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|Santiago, Chris 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Ellis, Ryan RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Buckley, Josh C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.123
|Simons, Jakob LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vasquez, Camden DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|32
|0
|5
|0
Wisconsin Woodchucks
HR: S. Reid 1 (2);
RBI: C. Kayfus 1 (12); T. Kehoe 1 (15); K. Kilpatrick 1 (26); S. Reid 2 (3);
HBP: J. Schaffer 2 (6); K. Kilpatrick 1 (3); B. Randle 1 (2);
E: K. Kilpatrick 1 (5);
Team LOB: 7;
Kokomo Jackrabbits
2B: D. Dennis 1 (7);
HBP: C. Santiago 1 (5); J. Simons 1 (1); J. Marsee 1 (4); J. Buckley 1 (2);
SB: J. Simons 1 (1);
E: P. Bard 1 (2);
Team LOB: 13;
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Hoeft, Tyler
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2.39
|– Denton, Cade
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|– Chirico, Dante
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3.46
|9.0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0
|Jackrabbits
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Bard, Parker
|1.1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3.63
|– Linn, Conner
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.20
|– Elliott, Evan
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4.20
|– Uner, Jackson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|– Treece, Hunter
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|– Rodabaugh, Reece
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|– Delvecchio, Dylan
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|18.00
|– Thomas, Roger
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|9.0
|5
|5
|4
|4
|8
|1
Wisconsin Woodchucks
HB: T. Hoeft 2 (6); C. Denton 2 (2);
SO: T. Hoeft 5 (28); D. Chirico 3 (23);
BB: T. Hoeft 2 (16); C. Denton 1 (1); D. Chirico 1 (6);
BF: T. Hoeft 25 (162); C. Denton 10 (10); D. Chirico 6 (112);
P-S: T. Hoeft 87-54; C. Denton 26-13; D. Chirico 21-15;
Kokomo Jackrabbits
WP: P. Bard 1 (2);
HB: P. Bard 3 (5); R. Rodabaugh 1 (1);
SO: P. Bard 3 (20); E. Elliott 2 (17); H. Treece 1 (1); D. Delvecchio 1 (1); R. Thomas 1 (4);
BB: P. Bard 3 (25); R. Thomas 1 (4);
BF: P. Bard 11 (107); C. Linn 2 (49); E. Elliott 6 (73); J. Uner 3 (3); H. Treece 3 (3); R. Rodabaugh 4 (4); D. Delvecchio 5 (5); R. Thomas 5 (21);
P-S: P. Bard 47-24; C. Linn 5-4; E. Elliott 21-15; J. Uner 5-4; H. Treece 11-8; R. Rodabaugh 14-11; D. Delvecchio 13-12; R. Thomas 17-11;
Umpires: Plate: A. Braack 1B: G. Webster 3B: R. Melms
Weather: Cloudy
Start time: 6:30 pm (Eastern)
Duration: 02:39:29
Attendance: 1286
Venue: Kokomo Municipal Stadium