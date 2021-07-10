KOKOMO, IN – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (22-16) earned their first win of the second half Friday with a 5-0 shutout of the Kokomo Jackrabbits (23-17).

After escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, Tyler Hoeft (4-1) cruised through six scoreless frames. He allowed just three hits and two walks while tallying five strikeouts.

His run support came early as CJ Kayfus’ bases-loaded walk plated Jordan Schaffer in the top of the first.

One inning later, Tyler Kehoe’s sacrifice bunt-turned-error brought home Tyler MacGregor. Kevin Kilpatrick followed with an RBI single, driving in Schaffer to build a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cade Denton made his team debut in relief. A diving catch by Bash Randle resulted in an inning-ending double play, helping Denton through one of his 1.2 scoreless innings.

After dodging that threat, the Woodchucks left little doubt the rest of the way as Stephen Reid’s two-run blast provided insurance. The opposite-field homer is the second of the season for Reid, who is now 5-for-9 since joining the team in Battle Creek Tuesday.

Dante Chirico recorded the final four outs of the game for Wisconsin, striking out three and stranding runners at the corners in the bottom of the ninth. The shutout is the second of the season for Woodchucks pitching, and their first since June 11 (a 5-0 win against Fond du Lac.)

The win improves their second half record to 1-2 and halts a three-game winning streak for Kokomo.

Top Performers

Hoeft has not allowed an earned run in his last 11 innings pitched. His season ERA now sits at 2.39.

Kilpatrick extended his hitting streak to 14 games after a 2-for-5 performance that included a run scored and an RBI.

MacGregor reached in five out of seven at-bats during the series, including three times tonight.

Randle made two diving catches from his second base position and went 1-for-3 at the plate. He hit safely in both games of the series.

Chirico has now struck out 23 batters in 26 innings this season. That compares to just six walks.

Up Next

The Woodchucks will conclude their road trip in Rockford for a weekend series beginning at 5:05 pm central time tomorrow before returning home for a doubleheader Monday against Lakeshore.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 5 @ Kokomo Jackrabbits 0

Game Date: Friday July 9th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks120000020551
Jackrabbits000000000051

W: Hoeft (4-1, 2.39 ERA) L: Bard (1-1, 3.63 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Schaffer, Jordan SS 3200.247
Kehoe, Tyler CF 4001.306
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4121.331
Reid, Stephen DH 4112.556
Burke, Jacob 3B 3000.120
Kayfus, Cj RF 3001.241
Vincent, Colton C 4000.171
MacGregor, Tyler 1B 2110.226
Randle, Bash 2B 3010.212
30555
JackrabbitsABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Marsee, Jakob CF 3000.284
Grant, Gavin 2B 5010.293
Meidroth, Chase SS 4020.404
Dennis, Dylan 1B 5020.278
Santiago, Chris 3B 3000.248
Ellis, Ryan RF 2000.232
Buckley, Josh C 3000.123
Simons, Jakob LF 3000.000
Vasquez, Camden DH 4000.247
32050

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HR: S. Reid 1 (2);

RBI: C. Kayfus 1 (12); T. Kehoe 1 (15); K. Kilpatrick 1 (26); S. Reid 2 (3);

HBP: J. Schaffer 2 (6); K. Kilpatrick 1 (3); B. Randle 1 (2);

E: K. Kilpatrick 1 (5);

Team LOB: 7;

Kokomo Jackrabbits

2B: D. Dennis 1 (7);

HBP: C. Santiago 1 (5); J. Simons 1 (1); J. Marsee 1 (4); J. Buckley 1 (2);

SB: J. Simons 1 (1);

E: P. Bard 1 (2);

Team LOB: 13;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Hoeft, Tyler6.03002502.39
– Denton, Cade1.21001000.00
– Chirico, Dante1.11001303.46
9.0500480
JackrabbitsIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Bard, Parker1.10323303.63
– Linn, Conner0.21000007.20
– Elliott, Evan2.00000204.20
– Uner, Jackson1.00000000.00
– Treece, Hunter1.00000100.00
– Rodabaugh, Reece1.01000000.00
– Delvecchio, Dylan1.022201118.00
– Thomas, Roger1.01001100.00
9.0554481

Wisconsin Woodchucks

HB: T. Hoeft 2 (6); C. Denton 2 (2);

SO: T. Hoeft 5 (28); D. Chirico 3 (23);

BB: T. Hoeft 2 (16); C. Denton 1 (1); D. Chirico 1 (6);

BF: T. Hoeft 25 (162); C. Denton 10 (10); D. Chirico 6 (112);

P-S: T. Hoeft 87-54; C. Denton 26-13; D. Chirico 21-15;

Kokomo Jackrabbits

WP: P. Bard 1 (2);

HB: P. Bard 3 (5); R. Rodabaugh 1 (1);

SO: P. Bard 3 (20); E. Elliott 2 (17); H. Treece 1 (1); D. Delvecchio 1 (1); R. Thomas 1 (4);

BB: P. Bard 3 (25); R. Thomas 1 (4);

BF: P. Bard 11 (107); C. Linn 2 (49); E. Elliott 6 (73); J. Uner 3 (3); H. Treece 3 (3); R. Rodabaugh 4 (4); D. Delvecchio 5 (5); R. Thomas 5 (21);

P-S: P. Bard 47-24; C. Linn 5-4; E. Elliott 21-15; J. Uner 5-4; H. Treece 11-8; R. Rodabaugh 14-11; D. Delvecchio 13-12; R. Thomas 17-11;

Umpires: Plate: A. Braack 1B: G. Webster 3B: R. Melms

Weather: Cloudy

Start time: 6:30 pm (Eastern)

Duration: 02:39:29

Attendance: 1286

Venue: Kokomo Municipal Stadium