Flag Football Coaches and Assistants: Wausau Metro Adult Special Olympics. Coaches needed for upcoming flag football season, July 12 through September. Practice takes place on Monday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. at Bluegill Park. Wausau Metro Adult Special Olympics has a group of over 160 athletes with intellectual disabilities who participate in various sports throughout the year. See listing on Get Connected for information on how to apply. Contact WausauMetroAdultSO@gmail.com with questions.

Therapy Dogs: Heartland Hospice Services. Certified dogs are needed to visit patients on Heartland Hospice Services. Volunteers and dogs provide social interaction for patients. Contact Amanda to learn more at 715-344-4541 or Amanda.Cottrell@hcr-manorcare.com.

Race Support for Wausau 24 and Wausau Trail Run: Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition. Wausau 24 and Wausau Trail Run are events run by a local organization that provides financial support to CWOCC for building and maintaining local bike trails for all to enjoy. Races held July 23-25. Register at volunteersignup.org/3R9X7. Contact Rebecca Tuley with question at Rebecca.tuley@hotmail.com.

More In-Person, Remote and Virtual Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Undergarments Needed: Briefs, Boxers and T-shirts. Bare Necessities is a project of the Workplace Volunteer Council. Women’s, men’s, girl’s and boy’s items needed, with boys size 2T, 3T and 4T especially needed right now. Contact Janet at 715-359-2073.

Give the Gift of Brand New Socks. The Open Door assists people getting back on track after incarceration. Often they need basic clothing items, such as socks for adult men and women. To donate contact Anne at 715-848-4044 or opendoor319@gmail.com

Wish List Items. The Women’s Community is seeking these items for their clients: twin/full/queen comforters for shelter, cooking oil, salt & pepper set, dish soap, hand soap, women’s bras (new), and tampons. For full list of needs, visit http://womenscommunity.org/ways-to-help/wish-list/. Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for questions

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County