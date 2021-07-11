The Wisconsin Woodchucks (22-17) let an early lead slip away in a 6-5 loss to the Rockford Rivets (18-22) Saturday night.

Shane Telfer’s bases-loaded walk allowed the Rivets to bring home an unearned run to secure a walk-off victory. The run was the fifth unanswered for the Rivets, who overcame an early 5-1 deficit to win their third straight.

The Woodchucks jumped on top after Jordan Schaffer’s lead-off single and Kevin Kilpatrick’s RBI double in the top of the first. Jacob Burke’s double knocked in Kilpatrick two batters later.

In the very next inning, Bash Randle and Schaffer led off with singles and later came around to score. Stephen Reid added an RBI double to push the Woodchucks’ advantage to four runs.

But the Woodchucks were unable to put the Rivets away. Reliever Jake Armstrong held the visitors to two hits over five scoreless innings of relief, allowing Rockford to climb back into the game.

Woodchucks’ starter Bobby Vath allowed just one run through five innings but ran into trouble in the sixth. After the first two hitters reached, Vath was pulled. The inherited runners scored off reliever Tyler Murrah before his Pepperdine teammate Shane Telfer recorded key outs to keep the Woodchucks ahead 5-4 after six.

The Rivets tied the score after an unearned run scored on a double in the seventh. The Woodchucks had a chance to take the lead in the top of the ninth, but Rockford all-star reliever Tucker Shalley stranded a baserunner at second and kept the score tied.

In the bottom of the ninth, a leadoff single, wild pitch and error set up a bases-loaded situation with only one out. After inducing a groundout, Telfer had a 3-2 count against Rivets first baseman Brian Fuentes. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Telfer missed high with his fastball, sending the Rivets onto the field in celebration.

Top Performers

Vath allowed three runs on five hits over five-plus innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Kilpatrick extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a 3-for-5 performance. He has driven in 12 runs over that 15-game stretch, including two tonight.

Reid is six for his first 12 with four RBIs since joining the team on Tuesday.

Colton Vincent was 2-for-4 with two singles in the loss.

Randle has hit safely in each game during the team’s road trip. He was 1-for-3 with a run scored on Saturday.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 5 @ Rockford Rivets 6

Game Date: Saturday July 10th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 11 3 Rivets 1 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 1 6 8 1

W: Shalley (3-1, 0.00 ERA) L: Telfer (2-1, 3.72 ERA)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schaffer, Jordan SS 5 2 2 0 .256 Kehoe, Tyler CF 5 0 0 1 .292 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 5 2 3 2 .341 Reid, Stephen DH 3 0 1 1 .500 Burke, Jacob RF 4 0 1 1 .138 Groover Iii, Gino 1B 4 0 1 0 .259 Vincent, Colton C 4 0 2 0 .200 Valdez, Antonio 3B 3 0 0 0 .150 Randle, Bash 2B 3 1 1 0 .218 36 5 11 5

Rivets AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Urdaneta, Josue SS 5 0 0 0 .208 Matulia, Philip DH 5 3 1 0 .360 Cantu, Daniel RF 3 1 1 1 .328 Benson, Tommy 3B 5 1 2 1 .294 Fuentes, Brian 1B 4 1 1 2 .185 Cushing, Jared 2B 4 0 1 1 .242 Haakenson, Johannes CF 2 0 0 0 .100 Stengren, Drew C 4 0 0 1 .108 Ziegler, Gregory LF 4 0 2 0 .149 – Hawkins, Tyeler PR LF 0 0 0 0 .274 36 6 8 6

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: K. Kilpatrick 1 (9); J. Burke 1 (2); S. Reid 1 (1);

RBI: K. Kilpatrick 2 (28); J. Burke 1 (2); T. Kehoe 1 (16); S. Reid 1 (4);

HBP: B. Randle 1 (3);

SB: J. Schaffer 1 (3);

E: A. Valdez 2 (4); T. Kehoe 1 (1);

Team LOB: 7;

Rockford Rivets

2B: J. Cushing 1 (3); T. Benson 2 (3);

3B: P. Matulia 1 (5);

RBI: D. Cantu 1 (16); B. Fuentes 2 (11); J. Cushing 1 (23); D. Stengren 1 (3); T. Benson 1 (6);

E: G. Ziegler 1 (3);

Team LOB: 6;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Vath, Bobby 5.0 5 3 3 2 2 0 3.60 – Murrah, Tyler 0.1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1.08 – Telfer, Shane 3.1 2 2 1 2 4 0 3.72 8.2 8 6 4 4 6 0

Rivets IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Vitas, Ben 3.0 9 5 5 1 0 0 5.70 – Armstrong, Jake 5.0 2 0 0 1 4 0 2.81 – Turner, Cade 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.70 – Shalley, Tucker 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 9.0 11 5 5 2 5 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: S. Telfer 1 (1);

SO: B. Vath 2 (25); S. Telfer 4 (20);

BB: B. Vath 2 (5); S. Telfer 2 (11);

BF: B. Vath 22 (129); T. Murrah 3 (37); S. Telfer 16 (84);

P-S: B. Vath 93-64; T. Murrah 10-4; S. Telfer 48-33;

Rockford Rivets

HB: C. Turner 1 (3);

SO: J. Armstrong 4 (12); T. Shalley 1 (19);

BB: B. Vitas 1 (5); J. Armstrong 1 (4);

BF: B. Vitas 18 (107); J. Armstrong 17 (63); C. Turner 3 (75); T. Shalley 1 (62);

P-S: B. Vitas 51-32; J. Armstrong 70-50; C. Turner 11-9; T. Shalley 4-3;

Umpires: Plate: T. Brewer 1B: P. McMorris 3B: S. Carey

Weather: Rain-Intermittent

Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:55:36

Attendance: 1255

Venue: Rockford Stadium