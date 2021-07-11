The Wisconsin Woodchucks (22-17) let an early lead slip away in a 6-5 loss to the Rockford Rivets (18-22) Saturday night.

Shane Telfer’s bases-loaded walk allowed the Rivets to bring home an unearned run to secure a walk-off victory. The run was the fifth unanswered for the Rivets, who overcame an early 5-1 deficit to win their third straight.

The Woodchucks jumped on top after Jordan Schaffer’s lead-off single and Kevin Kilpatrick’s RBI double in the top of the first. Jacob Burke’s double knocked in Kilpatrick two batters later. 

In the very next inning, Bash Randle and Schaffer led off with singles and later came around to score. Stephen Reid added an RBI double to push the Woodchucks’ advantage to four runs.

But the Woodchucks were unable to put the Rivets away. Reliever Jake Armstrong held the visitors to two hits over five scoreless innings of relief, allowing Rockford to climb back into the game.

Woodchucks’ starter Bobby Vath allowed just one run through five innings but ran into trouble in the sixth. After the first two hitters reached, Vath was pulled. The inherited runners scored off reliever Tyler Murrah before his Pepperdine teammate Shane Telfer recorded key outs to keep the Woodchucks ahead 5-4 after six.

The Rivets tied the score after an unearned run scored on a double in the seventh. The Woodchucks had a chance to take the lead in the top of the ninth, but Rockford all-star reliever Tucker Shalley stranded a baserunner at second and kept the score tied.

In the bottom of the ninth, a leadoff single, wild pitch and error set up a bases-loaded situation with only one out. After inducing a groundout, Telfer had a 3-2 count against Rivets first baseman Brian Fuentes. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Telfer missed high with his fastball, sending the Rivets onto the field in celebration.

Top Performers 

Vath allowed three runs on five hits over five-plus innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Kilpatrick extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a 3-for-5 performance. He has driven in 12 runs over that 15-game stretch, including two tonight.

Reid is six for his first 12 with four RBIs since joining the team on Tuesday.

Colton Vincent was 2-for-4 with two singles in the loss.

Randle has hit safely in each game during the team’s road trip. He was 1-for-3 with a run scored on Saturday.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 5 @ Rockford Rivets 6

Game Date: Saturday July 10th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks2300000005113
Rivets100003101681

W: Shalley (3-1, 0.00 ERA) L: Telfer (2-1, 3.72 ERA)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Schaffer, Jordan SS 5220.256
Kehoe, Tyler CF 5001.292
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 5232.341
Reid, Stephen DH 3011.500
Burke, Jacob RF 4011.138
Groover Iii, Gino 1B 4010.259
Vincent, Colton C 4020.200
Valdez, Antonio 3B 3000.150
Randle, Bash 2B 3110.218
365115
RivetsABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Urdaneta, Josue SS 5000.208
Matulia, Philip DH 5310.360
Cantu, Daniel RF 3111.328
Benson, Tommy 3B 5121.294
Fuentes, Brian 1B 4112.185
Cushing, Jared 2B 4011.242
Haakenson, Johannes CF 2000.100
Stengren, Drew C 4001.108
Ziegler, Gregory LF 4020.149
– Hawkins, Tyeler PR  LF 0000.274
36686

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: K. Kilpatrick 1 (9); J. Burke 1 (2); S. Reid 1 (1); 

RBI: K. Kilpatrick 2 (28); J. Burke 1 (2); T. Kehoe 1 (16); S. Reid 1 (4); 

HBP: B. Randle 1 (3); 

SB: J. Schaffer 1 (3); 

E: A. Valdez 2 (4); T. Kehoe 1 (1); 

Team LOB: 7;

Rockford Rivets

2B: J. Cushing 1 (3); T. Benson 2 (3); 

3B: P. Matulia 1 (5); 

RBI: D. Cantu 1 (16); B. Fuentes 2 (11); J. Cushing 1 (23); D. Stengren 1 (3); T. Benson 1 (6); 

E: G. Ziegler 1 (3); 

Team LOB: 6;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Vath, Bobby5.05332203.60
– Murrah, Tyler0.11100001.08
– Telfer, Shane3.12212403.72
8.2864460
RivetsIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Vitas, Ben3.09551005.70
– Armstrong, Jake5.02001402.81
– Turner, Cade0.20000004.70
– Shalley, Tucker0.10000100.00
9.01155250

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: S. Telfer 1 (1); 

SO: B. Vath 2 (25); S. Telfer 4 (20); 

BB: B. Vath 2 (5); S. Telfer 2 (11); 

BF: B. Vath 22 (129); T. Murrah 3 (37); S. Telfer 16 (84); 

P-S: B. Vath 93-64; T. Murrah 10-4; S. Telfer 48-33; 

Rockford Rivets

HB: C. Turner 1 (3); 

SO: J. Armstrong 4 (12); T. Shalley 1 (19); 

BB: B. Vitas 1 (5); J. Armstrong 1 (4); 

BF: B. Vitas 18 (107); J. Armstrong 17 (63); C. Turner 3 (75); T. Shalley 1 (62); 

P-S: B. Vitas 51-32; J. Armstrong 70-50; C. Turner 11-9; T. Shalley 4-3; 

Umpires: Plate: T. Brewer 1B: P. McMorris 3B: S. Carey

Weather: Rain-Intermittent

Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:55:36

Attendance: 1255

Venue: Rockford Stadium