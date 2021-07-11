By Shereen Siewert

A second dog park location could be on the horizon in Wausau, this time on the city’s west side.

Wausau opened its first dog park location this summer after years of preparation and planning. The existing 2 Hearts Dog Park, located at 224 S. Fourth Street, was selected over three alternate sites. The city purchased the property in 2007 for just under $19,000.

Now, officials have an eye on a west-side property that once housed Menards, along Stewart Avenue.

City officials have contacted the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to determine whether the former Menards site is an option for a second park. According to city documents the DOT requested a drawing and additional information about the city’s vision and are now reviewing the information.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Committee will discuss the proposed park during a meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau.