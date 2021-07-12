MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ reelection campaign reported Monday that the Democratic incumbent raised $5 million through the first six months of the year and has more than $7 million cash on hand ahead of his bid for a second term.

Evers officially announced his reelection plans a month ago, but he’s been raising money for months ahead of the 2022 campaign. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, and lobbyist Bill McCoshen, are among the Republicans expected to announce soon their plans to run against Evers.

Evers’ fundraising outpaced what former Republican Gov. Scott Walker had at this point prior to his reelection bids. In both 2013 and 2017, Walker raised $3.5 million in the first six months of the year and had less than $2.5 million cash on hand each year.

Evers announced the numbers ahead of the Thursday deadline for candidates to report how much they had raised and spent. Evers on Thursday signed the two-year state budget passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that cuts taxes by more than $2 billion.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2022. If he runs for that seat, there will have to be an election for a new Democratic lieutenant governor candidate in August 2022 who would then run with Evers in November.