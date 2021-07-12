Notable incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending July 12, 2021:

The Lincoln County 911 center received call of a house fire on County Rd Y in the Town of Bradley last Monday. The cause of the fire is unknown and there were no injuries. The Tomahawk Fire Department responded and were assisted by the Pine River, Russell, Nokomis, Little Rice, and Cassian Fire Departments. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for traffic control. County Rd Y was closed for about 4 hours.

A 38 year old Merrill man reported his 1986 FLHT Classic Harley Davidson Motorcycle was stolen last Tuesday. The man parked the motorcycle near the bridge over the Prairie River on County Rd C and went fishing. When he returned the bike was gone.

Two people received minor injuries following a motor vehicle crash on County Rd K near County Rd FF in the Township of Scott Wednesday morning.

High speeds continue to be a problem on USH 51. On Wednesday evening a 26 year old Chicago man was stopped and cited for travelling 90 mph near County Rd S, a short time later a 44 year old Merrillville, IN man was stopped and cited for travelling 91mph near Crass Rd. On Thursday a 38 year old Roselle, IL man was stopped and cited for travelling 92mph just north of Merrill, on Friday a 25 year old Hartland, WI woman was stopped and cited for travelling 90mph near Irma. Also on Friday, a 35 year old Madison woman was stopped and cited for travelling 94mph near County Rd S then a short time later a 36 year old Waukesha man was stopped and cited for 90mph near County Rd S. On Sunday morning a 27 year old Merrill man was stopped and cited for travelling 134 mph near County Rd K. Also on Saturday, a 27 year old Bristol, WI man was stopped cited for travelling 92mph near Tomahawk.

A 35 year old Ashland, WI woman was arrested for a first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on USH 51 north of Merrill Saturday morning.

A 38 year old Tomahawk man was arrested for first offense operating a motor vehicle and cited for operating left of center, and reckless driving following a crash on Friday evening on Somo Dam Dr near Poplar Dr.

A 33 year old Wausau man was arrested on failure to appear warrant out of North Dakota following a traffic stop Sunday evening.

Six people reported striking deer last week.