By Shereen Siewert

Police in Rhinelander have identified the man who died by suicide while in custody at the Oneida County Jail as Gavin Wallmow, 20, of Rhinelander.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. Thursday, Chief Deputy Daniel Hess said in a news release. Wallmow was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander, where he was pronounced dead.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will conduct an administrative review, while the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department will undergo an internal review, Hess said.

Suicide is the leading cause of death in local jails, according to the Pew Research Center. More than 7,000 people killed themselves inside U.S. jails and prisons between 2000 and 2014, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Jail suicides increased from a rate of 29 per 100,000 inmates in 2008 to 50 per 100,000 inmates in 2014, according to the latest year of federal data available. Prison suicides rose from 15 per 100,000 prisoners in 2008 to 20 per 100,000 prisoners in 2014.

If you know someone in crisis

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741). Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential. Contact social media outlets directly if you are concerned about a friend’s social media updates or dial 911 in an emergency. Learn more on the Lifeline’s website or the Crisis Text Line’s website.