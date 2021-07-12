By Shereen Siewert

Human remains discovered Thursday in the town of Cottage Grove are those of 50-year-old Bart Halderson, whose son is facing potential charges in the death.

Chandler Halderson booking photo, courtesy of the Dane County Sheriff’s Department

Bart and Krista Halderson, ages 50 and 53 respectively, were last seen alive on July 1 at their home near DeForest, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner concluded Halderson’s death was a homicide involving a firearm injury, Madison.com reports.

The couple’s 23-year-old son, Chandler, reported them missing on Wednesday. He told police that they had planned to spend the 4th of July weekend at their cabin in White Lake in Langlade County with an unknown couple but never returned.

Chandler was arrested last week and booked into the Dane County Jail and is facing preliminary charges of providing false information on a missing person.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials searched the couple’s home on Sunday, Madison.com reports.