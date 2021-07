By Shereen Siewert

A tree trimmer working at a home on Wausau’s northeast side died after a fall Monday, officials confirmed.

Witnesses say the tree trimmer was working at a home on Woodland Ridge Road when he fell. Efforts to revive the man were not successful.

The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. No additional details were immediately released.

This is a developing story that will be updated.