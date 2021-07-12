ROCKFORD, IL – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (23-17) scored nine runs on 14 hits in a victory over the Rockford Rivets (18-23) Sunday afternoon.

The 9-6 win improved the Woodchucks’ second-half record to 2-3 and ­­split the two-game series at Rivets Stadium.

Dylan MacCallum earned the win in his first start of the season. Over five scoreless innings, the Pepperdine righty allowed only two hits and struck out three.

His run support arrived in the top of the fourth. Ben McCabe’s two-run moonshot to left field broke a scoreless tie and ignited a string of six unanswered runs during the middle innings.

Later in the fourth, Bash Randle’s well-placed bunt resulted in a Rockford error which allowed Tommy Delgado to score. Randle scored later in the inning on a groundout by Jordan Schaffer.

In the top of the sixth, Stephen Reid continued his hot start to the second half with an RBI single which scored Schaffer. Gino Groover drove in Reid to put the Woodchucks in front, 6-0.

Relievers Collin Millar and Mike Schicker combined to pitch a scoreless bottom of the sixth.

Schicker allowed one run to score in the seventh before Peyton Schofield stranded a pair of inherited runners.

Jacob Burke’s RBI single re-upped the Woodchucks’ lead in the top of the eighth. After Delgado’s two-run double, the lead swelled to 9-1.

Those insurance runs proved a bit more important than the Woodchucks would have liked. The Rivets scored two in the eighth and three in the ninth.

The tying run never got to the plate, as Geo Camfield struck out the only batter he faced in a one-out save.

Top Performers

McCabe drove in his second and third runs of the season with his two-run homer. As a team, the Woodchucks hit three home runs on their five-game road trip.

Reid went 3-for-5 with two runs and one RBI. The Georgia Tech outfielder is hitting .529 with five RBIs in his first five games.

Schaffer was also 3-for-5 with a walk in the win, scoring two runs for a third consecutive game.

Kevin Kilpatrick extended his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games. He was 2-for-6 Sunday.

Delgado was 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. The double was his fourth of the season.

MacCallum lowered his season ERA to 2.31 in the win. The five-inning outing was his longest of the season thus far.

Millar struck out two in his second consecutive scoreless outing.

Dane Miller retired the only batter he faced, ending the eighth inning with a flyout.

Camfield earned his first save of the season, recording his tenth strikeout in 13-plus innings.

Up Next

The Woodchucks begin a five-game, three-day homestand with a doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The first pitch of game one is slated for 5:05 p.m.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 9 @ Rockford Rivets 6

Game Date: Sunday July 11th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 0 0 0 4 0 2 0 3 0 9 14 0 Rivets 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 6 7 3

W: MacCallum (1-0, 2.31 ERA) L: Culley (0-1, 4.50 ERA) SV: Camfield (1)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schaffer, Jordan SS 5 2 3 0 .275 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 6 0 2 0 .341 Reid, Stephen DH 5 2 3 1 .529 Burke, Jacob 3B 4 1 1 1 .152 Groover Iii, Gino 1B 5 1 3 1 .288 McCabe, Ben C 3 1 1 2 .125 Delgado, Tommy RF 4 1 1 2 .152 Randle, Bash 2B 5 1 0 0 .200 Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 4 0 0 0 .162 41 9 14 7

Rivets AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Page, Shemar DH 3 0 1 0 .281 – Donahue, Jake PH DH 0 1 0 0 .240 Matulia, Philip RF 4 1 1 0 .354 Cantu, Daniel 1B 5 1 1 0 .319 Elliott, Wade 3B 3 1 1 2 .296 Cushing, Jared 2B 5 1 1 1 .240 Harding, Brody SS 2 1 0 1 .300 Hawkins, Tyeler CF 3 0 1 0 .275 Monque , Joaquin LF 3 0 1 0 .333 Magill, Grant C 4 0 0 1 .217 32 6 7 5

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: T. Delgado 1 (4);

HR: B. McCabe 1 (1);

RBI: B. McCabe 2 (3); S. Reid 1 (5); G. Groover Iii 1 (8); J. Burke 1 (3); T. Delgado 2 (8);

Team LOB: 12;

Rockford Rivets

3B: J. Cushing 1 (1);

RBI: G. Magill 1 (12); J. Cushing 1 (24); B. Harding 1 (23); W. Elliott 2 (23);

SB: T. Hawkins 1 (16);

CS: J. Monque 1 (1);

E: W. Elliott 1 (13); R. Culley 1 (1); T. Hawkins 1 (2);

Team LOB: 8;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA MacCallum, Dylan 5.0 2 0 0 3 3 0 2.31 – Millar, Colin 0.2 1 0 0 1 2 0 0.00 – Schicker, Mike 1.0 1 1 1 2 0 0 4.50 – Schofield, Peyton 1.0 1 2 2 1 1 0 5.40 – Miller, Dane 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 7.94 – Wilhite, Thomas 0.2 2 3 3 2 0 0 31.50 – Camfield, Geo 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 5.27 9.0 7 6 6 9 7 0

Rivets IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Culley, Ryan 4.0 7 4 2 2 4 1 4.50 – DeLuga, Noah 2.0 4 2 2 2 0 0 11.15 – Herzog, Jared 3.0 3 3 3 3 3 0 6.29 9.0 14 9 7 7 7 1

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: C. Millar 1 (1); T. Wilhite 1 (1);

SO: D. MacCallum 3 (11); C. Millar 2 (2); P. Schofield 1 (14); G. Camfield 1 (10);

BB: D. MacCallum 3 (5); C. Millar 1 (1); M. Schicker 2 (3); P. Schofield 1 (11); T. Wilhite 2 (4);

BF: D. MacCallum 18 (46); C. Millar 4 (8); M. Schicker 6 (22); P. Schofield 5 (71); D. Miller 1 (59); T. Wilhite 6 (16); G. Camfield 1 (59);

P-S: D. MacCallum 72-42; C. Millar 15-7; M. Schicker 26-15; P. Schofield 12-6; D. Miller 6-3; T. Wilhite 30-15; G. Camfield 6-3;

Rockford Rivets

SO: R. Culley 4 (4); J. Herzog 3 (12);

BB: R. Culley 2 (2); N. DeLuga 2 (20); J. Herzog 3 (18);

BF: R. Culley 22 (22); N. DeLuga 11 (90); J. Herzog 15 (123);

P-S: R. Culley 78-50; N. DeLuga 37-18; J. Herzog 61-31;

Umpires: Plate: P. McMorris 1B: A. Perry 3B: T. Brewer

Weather: Rain-Intermittent

Start time: 3:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:22:00

Attendance: 418

Venue: Rockford Stadium