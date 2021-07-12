ROCKFORD, IL – The Wisconsin Woodchucks (23-17) scored nine runs on 14 hits in a victory over the Rockford Rivets (18-23) Sunday afternoon.

The 9-6 win improved the Woodchucks’ second-half record to 2-3 and ­­split the two-game series at Rivets Stadium.

Dylan MacCallum earned the win in his first start of the season. Over five scoreless innings, the Pepperdine righty allowed only two hits and struck out three.

His run support arrived in the top of the fourth. Ben McCabe’s two-run moonshot to left field broke a scoreless tie and ignited a string of six unanswered runs during the middle innings.

Later in the fourth, Bash Randle’s well-placed bunt resulted in a Rockford error which allowed Tommy Delgado to score. Randle scored later in the inning on a groundout by Jordan Schaffer.

In the top of the sixth, Stephen Reid continued his hot start to the second half with an RBI single which scored Schaffer. Gino Groover drove in Reid to put the Woodchucks in front, 6-0.

Relievers Collin Millar and Mike Schicker combined to pitch a scoreless bottom of the sixth.

Schicker allowed one run to score in the seventh before Peyton Schofield stranded a pair of inherited runners.

Jacob Burke’s RBI single re-upped the Woodchucks’ lead in the top of the eighth. After Delgado’s two-run double, the lead swelled to 9-1.

Those insurance runs proved a bit more important than the Woodchucks would have liked. The Rivets scored two in the eighth and three in the ninth.

The tying run never got to the plate, as Geo Camfield struck out the only batter he faced in a one-out save.

Top Performers

McCabe drove in his second and third runs of the season with his two-run homer. As a team, the Woodchucks hit three home runs on their five-game road trip.

Reid went 3-for-5 with two runs and one RBI. The Georgia Tech outfielder is hitting .529 with five RBIs in his first five games.

Schaffer was also 3-for-5 with a walk in the win, scoring two runs for a third consecutive game.

Kevin Kilpatrick extended his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games. He was 2-for-6 Sunday.

Delgado was 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. The double was his fourth of the season.

MacCallum lowered his season ERA to 2.31 in the win. The five-inning outing was his longest of the season thus far.

Millar struck out two in his second consecutive scoreless outing.

Dane Miller retired the only batter he faced, ending the eighth inning with a flyout.

Camfield earned his first save of the season, recording his tenth strikeout in 13-plus innings.

Up Next

The Woodchucks begin a five-game, three-day homestand with a doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The first pitch of game one is slated for 5:05 p.m.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 9 @ Rockford Rivets 6

Game Date: Sunday July 11th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks0004020309140
Rivets000000123673

W: MacCallum (1-0, 2.31 ERA) L: Culley (0-1, 4.50 ERA) SV: Camfield (1)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Schaffer, Jordan SS 5230.275
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 6020.341
Reid, Stephen DH 5231.529
Burke, Jacob 3B 4111.152
Groover Iii, Gino 1B 5131.288
McCabe, Ben C 3112.125
Delgado, Tommy RF 4112.152
Randle, Bash 2B 5100.200
Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 4000.162
419147
RivetsABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Page, Shemar DH 3010.281
– Donahue, Jake PH  DH 0100.240
Matulia, Philip RF 4110.354
Cantu, Daniel 1B 5110.319
Elliott, Wade 3B 3112.296
Cushing, Jared 2B 5111.240
Harding, Brody SS 2101.300
Hawkins, Tyeler CF 3010.275
Monque , Joaquin LF 3010.333
Magill, Grant C 4001.217
32675

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: T. Delgado 1 (4);

HR: B. McCabe 1 (1);

RBI: B. McCabe 2 (3); S. Reid 1 (5); G. Groover Iii 1 (8); J. Burke 1 (3); T. Delgado 2 (8);

Team LOB: 12;

Rockford Rivets

3B: J. Cushing 1 (1);

RBI: G. Magill 1 (12); J. Cushing 1 (24); B. Harding 1 (23); W. Elliott 2 (23);

SB: T. Hawkins 1 (16);

CS: J. Monque 1 (1);

E: W. Elliott 1 (13); R. Culley 1 (1); T. Hawkins 1 (2);

Team LOB: 8;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
MacCallum, Dylan5.02003302.31
– Millar, Colin0.21001200.00
– Schicker, Mike1.01112004.50
– Schofield, Peyton1.01221105.40
– Miller, Dane0.10000007.94
– Wilhite, Thomas0.223320031.50
– Camfield, Geo0.10000105.27
9.0766970
RivetsIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Culley, Ryan4.07422414.50
– DeLuga, Noah2.042220011.15
– Herzog, Jared3.03333306.29
9.01497771

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: C. Millar 1 (1); T. Wilhite 1 (1);

SO: D. MacCallum 3 (11); C. Millar 2 (2); P. Schofield 1 (14); G. Camfield 1 (10);

BB: D. MacCallum 3 (5); C. Millar 1 (1); M. Schicker 2 (3); P. Schofield 1 (11); T. Wilhite 2 (4);

BF: D. MacCallum 18 (46); C. Millar 4 (8); M. Schicker 6 (22); P. Schofield 5 (71); D. Miller 1 (59); T. Wilhite 6 (16); G. Camfield 1 (59);

P-S: D. MacCallum 72-42; C. Millar 15-7; M. Schicker 26-15; P. Schofield 12-6; D. Miller 6-3; T. Wilhite 30-15; G. Camfield 6-3;

Rockford Rivets

SO: R. Culley 4 (4); J. Herzog 3 (12);

BB: R. Culley 2 (2); N. DeLuga 2 (20); J. Herzog 3 (18);

BF: R. Culley 22 (22); N. DeLuga 11 (90); J. Herzog 15 (123);

P-S: R. Culley 78-50; N. DeLuga 37-18; J. Herzog 61-31;

Umpires: Plate: P. McMorris 1B: A. Perry 3B: T. Brewer

Weather: Rain-Intermittent

Start time: 3:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:22:00

Attendance: 418

Venue: Rockford Stadium

Great Lakes EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Kokomo Jackrabbits51.8332W5-1
Kenosha Kingfish33.5002.02L3-3
Rockford Rivets33.5002.01L3-3
Battle Creek Bombers23.4002.51L2-3
Kalamazoo Growlers15.1674.01W1-5
Traverse City Pit Spitters15.1674.04L1-5
Great Lakes WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders501.0005W5-0
Madison Mallards41.8001.04W4-1
Green Bay Booyah42.6671.51W4-2
Wisconsin Woodchucks23.4003.01W2-3
Lakeshore Chinooks24.3333.52L2-4
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters24.3333.51L2-4
Great Plains EastWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
Duluth Huskies31.7502W3-1
Eau Claire Express42.6673W4-2
La Crosse Loggers24.3332.03L2-4
Minnesota Mud Puppies13.2502.01W1-3
Waterloo Bucks06.0004.06L0-6
Great Plains WestWLPCTGBSTREAKLAST 10
St. Cloud Rox51.8333W5-1
Mankato MoonDogs42.6671.02L4-2
Rochester Honkers42.6671.02W4-2
Bismarck Larks33.5002.02W3-3
Willmar Stingers24.3333.03L2-4