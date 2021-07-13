WAUSAU – Aspirus Health on July 13 updated visitor guidelines at its locations across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. The new guidelines further ease previous restrictions and allow two adult visitors or support people at a time, per patient.

This applies across all patient care settings with the following exceptions:

Compassionate care – Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations.

– Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations. Pediatric patients – Patient siblings are not allowed.

– Patient siblings are not allowed. COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.

– Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations. Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing Homes – Aspirus locations will follow the state regulations for visitation. Visitors and families are advised to call the facility directly to discuss.

All approved visitors will be required to wear a facemask, socially distance and be screened upon entering Aspirus facilities.

Hospital visitor hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. unless exceptions are made for compassionate care.

Aspirus continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations Vaccination appointments can be made through the MyAspirus app or online patient portal, or by calling the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 1-844-568-0701.