WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks picked up a 3-2 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks Monday night, a doubleheader sweep-clinching win at Athletic Park over the Metro Milwaukee club.

The Chucks improve to 25-17 overall and 4-3 in the second half of 2021. The win over Lakeshore is Wisconsin’s third straight and fourth in five games.

The decisive run came in the bottom of the fifth, when Bash Randle took advantage of a throwing error while trying to steal third base to come home and give the Chucks a lead that stood in the seven-inning game.

The Woodchucks kept the game tied in the fifth with a close highlight play at the plate. Catcher Louie Albrecht picked up the baseball and finished the tag out after pitcher Tyler Murrah dropped the ball attempting to apply the out on a short grounder.

Lakeshore had a pair of runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Kevin Kilpatrick answered in the bottom of the third with a two-run double, scoring Bash Randle and Tyler Kehoe.

The Woodchucks won 4-0 in Monday evening’s first game in a matchup rescheduled from July 5 due to thunderstorms.

Top Performers

Murrah struck out 10 batters and walked just one while allowing just two runs (one earned) in five innings. He was the winning pitcher Monday.

Shane Telfer earned the save, pitching a shutout sixth and seventh innings with three strikeouts.

Randle was 1-1 with a walk and two runs.

Kilpatrick was 1-3 with a double and two RBI.

Schaffer was 1-2.

Next Up

The Woodchucks and Chinooks are back in action to conclude the series Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. It will be White Claw Wednesday at Athletic Park, where the first 250 fans to purchase a White Claw from our concession stands get a White Claw Koozie courtesy of Lee Beverage!

Lakeshore Chinooks 0 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 4

Game Date: Monday July 12th, 2021

Final/71234567RHE
Chinooks0000000041
Woodchucks040000X4111

W: Kane (2-1, 3.52 ERA) L: Halligan (0-2, 9.58 ERA)

ChinooksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Sears, Mike SS 3000.167
Mathews, Collin CF 3000.244
Gray, Jackson DH 3010.270
Hrustich, Stephen 1B 3010.182
Aide, Nathan RF 2000.267
Kimple, Connor LF 3000.175
Swenson, Riley C 3010.258
Doyle, Dalton 3B 3000.230
Bauer , Colton 2B 2010.205
25040
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Kehoe, Tyler CF 3121.297
Kilpatrick, Kevin DH 3011.340
Reid, Stephen RF 2010.455
Burke, Jacob LF 3000.132
Groover Iii, Gino 2B 3120.292
Kayfus, Cj 1B 3020.262
Vincent, Colton C 3120.229
Valdez, Antonio 3B 3000.143
Randle, Bash SS 3112.219
264114

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: S. Hrustich 1 (6); C. Bauer 1 (3); R. Swenson 1 (4);

E: N. Aide 1 (3);

Team LOB: 5;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: B. Randle 1 (1);

RBI: B. Randle 2 (6); T. Kehoe 1 (17); K. Kilpatrick 1 (31);

SB: C. Vincent 1 (1);

E: A. Valdez 1 (5);

Team LOB: 5;

ChinooksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Halligan, Miles3.08441209.58
– Berendt , Cade3.03000203.57
6.01144140
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Kane, Thomas5.02001903.52
– Camfield, Geo2.02000104.60
7.04001100

Lakeshore Chinooks

SO: M. Halligan 2 (7); C. Berendt 2 (10);

BB: M. Halligan 1 (11);

BF: M. Halligan 17 (58); C. Berendt 11 (101);

P-S: M. Halligan 58-36; C. Berendt 49-28;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: T. Kane 9 (21); G. Camfield 1 (11);

BB: T. Kane 1 (11);

BF: T. Kane 19 (69); G. Camfield 8 (67);

P-S: T. Kane 69-52; G. Camfield 37-23;

Umpires: Plate: T. Roberson 1B: S. Carey 3B: S. Ginger

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 5:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 01:52:00

Attendance: 0

Venue: Athletic Park

Lakeshore Chinooks 2 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 3

Game Date: Monday July 12th, 2021

Final/71234567RHE
Chinooks0200000242
Woodchucks002010X331

W: Murrah (1-0, 1.35 ERA) L: Kean (0-1, 0.00 ERA) SV: Telfer (3)

ChinooksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Timbrook, Mack SS 4000.250
Hrustich, Stephen C 3000.182
Gray, Jackson RF 3000.270
Olson, Justin 1B 2000.125
Sears, Mike 3B 2100.167
Vecrumba, Ethan LF 3110.259
Bales, Brennen DH 3022.272
Murphy, Kai CF 3000.221
Bauer , Colton 2B 2010.205
– Kimple, Connor PR 0000.175
25242
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Schaffer, Jordan SS 2010.280
Kehoe, Tyler CF 2100.297
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 3012.340
Reid, Stephen DH 3000.455
Groover Iii, Gino RF 3000.292
Burke, Jacob 3B 2000.132
McCabe, Ben 1B 1000.118
Albrecht, Louie C 2000.125
Randle, Bash 2B 1210.219
19332

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: B. Bales 1 (7);

RBI: B. Bales 2 (17);

E: M. Sears 1 (3); S. Hrustich 1 (5);

Team LOB: 5;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: K. Kilpatrick 1 (10);

RBI: K. Kilpatrick 2 (31);

HBP: T. Kehoe 1 (3);

SB: B. Randle 1 (1);

CS: J. Schaffer 1 (3);

E: B. McCabe 1 (2);

Team LOB: 3;

ChinooksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Ware, Brody3.23222104.63
– Kean, Tyler2.10101500.00
6.0332360
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Murrah, Tyler5.032111001.35
– Telfer, Shane2.01001303.38
7.04212130

Lakeshore Chinooks

WP: B. Ware 1 (2);

HB: B. Ware 1 (2);

SO: B. Ware 1 (15); T. Kean 5 (5);

BB: B. Ware 2 (20); T. Kean 1 (2);

BF: B. Ware 17 (101); T. Kean 8 (19);

P-S: B. Ware 52-27; T. Kean 33-21;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: T. Murrah 10 (17); S. Telfer 3 (23);

BB: T. Murrah 1 (6); S. Telfer 1 (12);

BF: T. Murrah 20 (57); S. Telfer 8 (92);

P-S: T. Murrah 86-57; S. Telfer 35-21;

Umpires: Plate: S. Carey 1B: S. Ginger 3B: T. Roberson

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 01:56:00

Attendance: 832

Venue: Athletic Park