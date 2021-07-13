WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks picked up a 3-2 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks Monday night, a doubleheader sweep-clinching win at Athletic Park over the Metro Milwaukee club.
The Chucks improve to 25-17 overall and 4-3 in the second half of 2021. The win over Lakeshore is Wisconsin’s third straight and fourth in five games.
The decisive run came in the bottom of the fifth, when Bash Randle took advantage of a throwing error while trying to steal third base to come home and give the Chucks a lead that stood in the seven-inning game.
The Woodchucks kept the game tied in the fifth with a close highlight play at the plate. Catcher Louie Albrecht picked up the baseball and finished the tag out after pitcher Tyler Murrah dropped the ball attempting to apply the out on a short grounder.
Lakeshore had a pair of runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Kevin Kilpatrick answered in the bottom of the third with a two-run double, scoring Bash Randle and Tyler Kehoe.
The Woodchucks won 4-0 in Monday evening’s first game in a matchup rescheduled from July 5 due to thunderstorms.
Top Performers
Murrah struck out 10 batters and walked just one while allowing just two runs (one earned) in five innings. He was the winning pitcher Monday.
Shane Telfer earned the save, pitching a shutout sixth and seventh innings with three strikeouts.
Randle was 1-1 with a walk and two runs.
Kilpatrick was 1-3 with a double and two RBI.
Schaffer was 1-2.
Next Up
Lakeshore Chinooks 0 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 4
Game Date: Monday July 12th, 2021
|Final/7
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Chinooks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Woodchucks
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|4
|11
|1
W: Kane (2-1, 3.52 ERA) L: Halligan (0-2, 9.58 ERA)
|Chinooks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Sears, Mike SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Mathews, Collin CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Gray, Jackson DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Hrustich, Stephen 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Aide, Nathan RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Kimple, Connor LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Swenson, Riley C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Doyle, Dalton 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Bauer , Colton 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|25
|0
|4
|0
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Kehoe, Tyler CF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|.297
|Kilpatrick, Kevin DH
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.340
|Reid, Stephen RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.455
|Burke, Jacob LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Groover Iii, Gino 2B
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.292
|Kayfus, Cj 1B
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Vincent, Colton C
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.229
|Valdez, Antonio 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Randle, Bash SS
|3
|1
|1
|2
|.219
|26
|4
|11
|4
Lakeshore Chinooks
2B: S. Hrustich 1 (6); C. Bauer 1 (3); R. Swenson 1 (4);
E: N. Aide 1 (3);
Team LOB: 5;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: B. Randle 1 (1);
RBI: B. Randle 2 (6); T. Kehoe 1 (17); K. Kilpatrick 1 (31);
SB: C. Vincent 1 (1);
E: A. Valdez 1 (5);
Team LOB: 5;
|Chinooks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Halligan, Miles
|3.0
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|0
|9.58
|– Berendt , Cade
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.57
|6.0
|11
|4
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Kane, Thomas
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0
|3.52
|– Camfield, Geo
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.60
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
Lakeshore Chinooks
SO: M. Halligan 2 (7); C. Berendt 2 (10);
BB: M. Halligan 1 (11);
BF: M. Halligan 17 (58); C. Berendt 11 (101);
P-S: M. Halligan 58-36; C. Berendt 49-28;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
SO: T. Kane 9 (21); G. Camfield 1 (11);
BB: T. Kane 1 (11);
BF: T. Kane 19 (69); G. Camfield 8 (67);
P-S: T. Kane 69-52; G. Camfield 37-23;
Umpires: Plate: T. Roberson 1B: S. Carey 3B: S. Ginger
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 5:05 pm (Central)
Duration: 01:52:00
Attendance: 0
Venue: Athletic Park
Lakeshore Chinooks 2 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 3
Game Date: Monday July 12th, 2021
|Final/7
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Chinooks
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Woodchucks
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|X
|3
|3
|1
W: Murrah (1-0, 1.35 ERA) L: Kean (0-1, 0.00 ERA) SV: Telfer (3)
|Chinooks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Timbrook, Mack SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hrustich, Stephen C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Gray, Jackson RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Olson, Justin 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Sears, Mike 3B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Vecrumba, Ethan LF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Bales, Brennen DH
|3
|0
|2
|2
|.272
|Murphy, Kai CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Bauer , Colton 2B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|– Kimple, Connor PR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|25
|2
|4
|2
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Schaffer, Jordan SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Kehoe, Tyler CF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Kilpatrick, Kevin LF
|3
|0
|1
|2
|.340
|Reid, Stephen DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Groover Iii, Gino RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Burke, Jacob 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|McCabe, Ben 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Albrecht, Louie C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Randle, Bash 2B
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.219
|19
|3
|3
|2
Lakeshore Chinooks
2B: B. Bales 1 (7);
RBI: B. Bales 2 (17);
E: M. Sears 1 (3); S. Hrustich 1 (5);
Team LOB: 5;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: K. Kilpatrick 1 (10);
RBI: K. Kilpatrick 2 (31);
HBP: T. Kehoe 1 (3);
SB: B. Randle 1 (1);
CS: J. Schaffer 1 (3);
E: B. McCabe 1 (2);
Team LOB: 3;
|Chinooks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Ware, Brody
|3.2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4.63
|– Kean, Tyler
|2.1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0.00
|6.0
|3
|3
|2
|3
|6
|0
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Murrah, Tyler
|5.0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|1.35
|– Telfer, Shane
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3.38
|7.0
|4
|2
|1
|2
|13
|0
Lakeshore Chinooks
WP: B. Ware 1 (2);
HB: B. Ware 1 (2);
SO: B. Ware 1 (15); T. Kean 5 (5);
BB: B. Ware 2 (20); T. Kean 1 (2);
BF: B. Ware 17 (101); T. Kean 8 (19);
P-S: B. Ware 52-27; T. Kean 33-21;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
SO: T. Murrah 10 (17); S. Telfer 3 (23);
BB: T. Murrah 1 (6); S. Telfer 1 (12);
BF: T. Murrah 20 (57); S. Telfer 8 (92);
P-S: T. Murrah 86-57; S. Telfer 35-21;
Umpires: Plate: S. Carey 1B: S. Ginger 3B: T. Roberson
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 01:56:00
Attendance: 832
Venue: Athletic Park