WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks picked up a 3-2 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks Monday night, a doubleheader sweep-clinching win at Athletic Park over the Metro Milwaukee club.

The Chucks improve to 25-17 overall and 4-3 in the second half of 2021. The win over Lakeshore is Wisconsin’s third straight and fourth in five games.

The decisive run came in the bottom of the fifth, when Bash Randle took advantage of a throwing error while trying to steal third base to come home and give the Chucks a lead that stood in the seven-inning game.

The Woodchucks kept the game tied in the fifth with a close highlight play at the plate. Catcher Louie Albrecht picked up the baseball and finished the tag out after pitcher Tyler Murrah dropped the ball attempting to apply the out on a short grounder.

Lakeshore had a pair of runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Kevin Kilpatrick answered in the bottom of the third with a two-run double, scoring Bash Randle and Tyler Kehoe.

The Woodchucks won 4-0 in Monday evening’s first game in a matchup rescheduled from July 5 due to thunderstorms.

Top Performers

Murrah struck out 10 batters and walked just one while allowing just two runs (one earned) in five innings. He was the winning pitcher Monday.

Shane Telfer earned the save, pitching a shutout sixth and seventh innings with three strikeouts.

Randle was 1-1 with a walk and two runs.

Kilpatrick was 1-3 with a double and two RBI.

Schaffer was 1-2.

Next Up

The Woodchucks and Chinooks are back in action to conclude the series Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. It will be White Claw Wednesday at Athletic Park, where the first 250 fans to purchase a White Claw from our concession stands get a White Claw Koozie courtesy of Lee Beverage!

Lakeshore Chinooks 0 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 4

Game Date: Monday July 12th, 2021

Final/7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Chinooks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 Woodchucks 0 4 0 0 0 0 X 4 11 1

W: Kane (2-1, 3.52 ERA) L: Halligan (0-2, 9.58 ERA)

Chinooks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Sears, Mike SS 3 0 0 0 .167 Mathews, Collin CF 3 0 0 0 .244 Gray, Jackson DH 3 0 1 0 .270 Hrustich, Stephen 1B 3 0 1 0 .182 Aide, Nathan RF 2 0 0 0 .267 Kimple, Connor LF 3 0 0 0 .175 Swenson, Riley C 3 0 1 0 .258 Doyle, Dalton 3B 3 0 0 0 .230 Bauer , Colton 2B 2 0 1 0 .205 25 0 4 0

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kehoe, Tyler CF 3 1 2 1 .297 Kilpatrick, Kevin DH 3 0 1 1 .340 Reid, Stephen RF 2 0 1 0 .455 Burke, Jacob LF 3 0 0 0 .132 Groover Iii, Gino 2B 3 1 2 0 .292 Kayfus, Cj 1B 3 0 2 0 .262 Vincent, Colton C 3 1 2 0 .229 Valdez, Antonio 3B 3 0 0 0 .143 Randle, Bash SS 3 1 1 2 .219 26 4 11 4

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: S. Hrustich 1 (6); C. Bauer 1 (3); R. Swenson 1 (4);

E: N. Aide 1 (3);

Team LOB: 5;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: B. Randle 1 (1);

RBI: B. Randle 2 (6); T. Kehoe 1 (17); K. Kilpatrick 1 (31);

SB: C. Vincent 1 (1);

E: A. Valdez 1 (5);

Team LOB: 5;

Chinooks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Halligan, Miles 3.0 8 4 4 1 2 0 9.58 – Berendt , Cade 3.0 3 0 0 0 2 0 3.57 6.0 11 4 4 1 4 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Kane, Thomas 5.0 2 0 0 1 9 0 3.52 – Camfield, Geo 2.0 2 0 0 0 1 0 4.60 7.0 4 0 0 1 10 0

Lakeshore Chinooks

SO: M. Halligan 2 (7); C. Berendt 2 (10);

BB: M. Halligan 1 (11);

BF: M. Halligan 17 (58); C. Berendt 11 (101);

P-S: M. Halligan 58-36; C. Berendt 49-28;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: T. Kane 9 (21); G. Camfield 1 (11);

BB: T. Kane 1 (11);

BF: T. Kane 19 (69); G. Camfield 8 (67);

P-S: T. Kane 69-52; G. Camfield 37-23;

Umpires: Plate: T. Roberson 1B: S. Carey 3B: S. Ginger

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 5:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 01:52:00

Attendance: 0

Venue: Athletic Park

Lakeshore Chinooks 2 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 3

Game Date: Monday July 12th, 2021

Final/7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Chinooks 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 2 Woodchucks 0 0 2 0 1 0 X 3 3 1

W: Murrah (1-0, 1.35 ERA) L: Kean (0-1, 0.00 ERA) SV: Telfer (3)

Chinooks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Timbrook, Mack SS 4 0 0 0 .250 Hrustich, Stephen C 3 0 0 0 .182 Gray, Jackson RF 3 0 0 0 .270 Olson, Justin 1B 2 0 0 0 .125 Sears, Mike 3B 2 1 0 0 .167 Vecrumba, Ethan LF 3 1 1 0 .259 Bales, Brennen DH 3 0 2 2 .272 Murphy, Kai CF 3 0 0 0 .221 Bauer , Colton 2B 2 0 1 0 .205 – Kimple, Connor PR 0 0 0 0 .175 25 2 4 2

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schaffer, Jordan SS 2 0 1 0 .280 Kehoe, Tyler CF 2 1 0 0 .297 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 3 0 1 2 .340 Reid, Stephen DH 3 0 0 0 .455 Groover Iii, Gino RF 3 0 0 0 .292 Burke, Jacob 3B 2 0 0 0 .132 McCabe, Ben 1B 1 0 0 0 .118 Albrecht, Louie C 2 0 0 0 .125 Randle, Bash 2B 1 2 1 0 .219 19 3 3 2

Lakeshore Chinooks

2B: B. Bales 1 (7);

RBI: B. Bales 2 (17);

E: M. Sears 1 (3); S. Hrustich 1 (5);

Team LOB: 5;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: K. Kilpatrick 1 (10);

RBI: K. Kilpatrick 2 (31);

HBP: T. Kehoe 1 (3);

SB: B. Randle 1 (1);

CS: J. Schaffer 1 (3);

E: B. McCabe 1 (2);

Team LOB: 3;

Chinooks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Ware, Brody 3.2 3 2 2 2 1 0 4.63 – Kean, Tyler 2.1 0 1 0 1 5 0 0.00 6.0 3 3 2 3 6 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Murrah, Tyler 5.0 3 2 1 1 10 0 1.35 – Telfer, Shane 2.0 1 0 0 1 3 0 3.38 7.0 4 2 1 2 13 0

Lakeshore Chinooks

WP: B. Ware 1 (2);

HB: B. Ware 1 (2);

SO: B. Ware 1 (15); T. Kean 5 (5);

BB: B. Ware 2 (20); T. Kean 1 (2);

BF: B. Ware 17 (101); T. Kean 8 (19);

P-S: B. Ware 52-27; T. Kean 33-21;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: T. Murrah 10 (17); S. Telfer 3 (23);

BB: T. Murrah 1 (6); S. Telfer 1 (12);

BF: T. Murrah 20 (57); S. Telfer 8 (92);

P-S: T. Murrah 86-57; S. Telfer 35-21;

Umpires: Plate: S. Carey 1B: S. Ginger 3B: T. Roberson

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 01:56:00

Attendance: 832

Venue: Athletic Park