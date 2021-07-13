A grassroots group of Marathon County residents have organized to support

initiatives that promote inclusion and equity in the community and have created a yard sign campaign. Marathon County residents who would like to display a sign in their yard can request it at https://m.facebook.com/Community-For-All-106468241704445/.

The community-wide campaign was created to show the Marathon County Board and the Wausau City Council that there is widespread community

support for the resolutions “Community for All ” being considered by both governing bodies. The group is not affiliated with any political group or organization.

The sign distribution will continue as long as there is a demand for signs.