By Shereen Siewert

Sheriff’s officials in Marathon County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Mosinee man last seen Monday in the Wausau area.

Bryan Whitman

Bryan D. Whitman, 47, is described as a white man who is 5’9″ tall and 170 pounds with long brown hair often worn in a pony tail. He was last seen wearing an olive drab colored t-shirt and riding a black and green mountain bike.

Initial reports showed Whitman as being last seen at about 10 a.m. on July 12 riding his bicycle from his home, immediately south of the Nine Mile Recreation Area. Later, information surfaced that Whitman was seen on Burma Road east of Hwy. 107 at about 1 p.m. Monday, July 12.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search of trails in the Nine Mile Recreation Area and is currently searching in the area of the Burma Road-Forestry Unit trails. In addition, area roadways were checked and some property owners in the area were contacted so that they could check their properties for Whitman.

Numerous mountain bikers have been using the Nine Mile trails in the last 24 hours and no signs of Whitman were discovered. Sheriff’s officials now say the Nine Mile area is no longer a “primary search area” based on the latest information.

Anyone with information about Whitman’s whereabouts is urged to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department at 715-261-1200.