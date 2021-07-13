WOODRUFF – Organizers for the Northwoods Film Festival have announced the lineup for the festival’s second edition at the Lakeland Cinema 6 in Woodruff.

On Aug. 6 the festival will screen “Gunda,” directed by Viktor Kosakovskiy, and “The Climb,” directed by Michael Angelo Covino. On Aug. 7 the festival will screen “The Oxy Kingpins,” directed by Brendan FitzGerald & Nick August-Perna, “Farewell Amor,” directed by Ekwa Msangi, and “Olympic Dreams,” directed by Jeremy Teicher.

Additional short films to play before each feature film will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Following a long year, we are so excited to welcome audiences back to the Northwoods Film Festival for our second edition. After resounding enthusiasm at our first festival, we look forward to sharing five exciting and thoughtful films with the local audiences,” said Bess Donoghue, executive director of the Northwoods Film Festival.

Additional information for this year’s festival, including timing and ticket details, are available at northwoodsfilmfestival.org.

Full Lineup of 2021 Northwoods Film Festival

“Gunda” – 5 p.m. Aug. 6

“Gunda” chronicles the unfiltered lives of a mother pig, a flock of chickens, and a herd of cows with masterful intimacy. Using stark, transcendent black and white cinematography and the farm’s ambient soundtrack, director Victor Kossakowsky invites the audience to slow down and experience life as his subjects do, taking in their world with a magical patience and an other worldly perspective.

“The Climb” – 7:15 p.m. Aug. 6

Kyle and Mike are best friends who share a close bond — until Mike sleeps with Kyle’s fiancée. “The Climb” is about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage.

“The Oxy Kingpins” – 3 p.m. Aug. 7

The debut feature documentary, The Oxy Kingpins covers the untold story of how a network of pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and retailers worked together to orchestrate and perpetuate the opioid crisis that has killed over half a million people in America.

“Farewell Amor” – 5 p.m. Aug. 7

After 17 years in exile, Walter finally reunites with his family after being forced to leave Angola for New York City. We meet the family as Walter is picking up his wife, Esther, and daughter, Sylvia, from the airport to bring them home to his one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment. They quickly discover how the years of separation have turned them into absolute strangers.

“Olympic Dreams” – 7:15 p.m. Aug. 7

Set against the splendor of the Winter Olympic Games, an intimate and unexpected love story develops between two lonely hearts, each at their own crossroads in life. Penelope (Alexi Pappas) is a first time Olympian and introverted cross-country skier, who, after finishing her event early on in the games, finds herself spending time in Athletes Village with the gregarious and outgoing volunteer dentist, Ezra (Nick Kroll). While both are eager to form connections at the Olympic Games, they are held back by the very thing that has propelled them to this point; what do you do once your lifelong dream has come true, and you’re faced with taking the next step?