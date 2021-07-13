By Shereen Siewert

A 40-year-old Rhinelander man already facing child assault charges is in custody Tuesday after a multi-county chase that ended near Wausau.

Just after noon on Tuesday the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department was informed that the man was being sought by Vilas County officials, after his bail was revoked in a case involving two counts of sexual assault of a child. The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, allegedly removed an electronic monitoring device by cutting off and throwing away an ankle bracelet while in Rhinelander, officials said. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

A Lincoln county deputy at about 4 p.m. Tuesday spotted the man traveling on Hwy. 64 in the town of Pine River. Additional squads responded, and police tried to stop the man on Hwy. 51 south of Merrill.

The suspect fled, police said.

When the chase entered Marathon County several attempts were made to use tire deflation devices on the man’s vehicle, which was eventually successful near mile marker 183.

The suspect was brought directly to a Vilas County deputy north of Tomahawk and turned over on the felony warrant. Additional charges related to the chase will be filed in Lincoln County Court.

Additional information is expected to be released on Wednesday.