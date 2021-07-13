2021 State Park Speedway Driver Point Standings

Auto Select Super Late Models presented by C-Tech Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points 1 44M Justin Mondeik Gleason 336 2 52 Brock Heinrich Wausau 327 3 76W Jason Weinkauf Merrill 286 4 76V Travis Volm Mosinee 271 5 02 Rayce Haase Wausau 256 6 12 Mark Mackesy Wausau 248 7 93D Dillon Mackesy Athens 242 8 10 Noah Gajewski Marathon 199 9 8 Nathan Steif Wausau 113 10 40L Jeremy Lepak Wausau 110

11 15 Gabe Sommers Plover 102 12 86 A.J. Kreager Wausau 81 13 5B John Beale Verona 63 14 4 Luke Fenhaus Wausau 48 15 11 Michael (Buddy) Kofoid Penngrove, Calif. 45 16 23 Levon Van Der Geest Merrill 42 17 36 Louis Goss Green Bay 39 18 44W Justin Woller Kimberly 33

Racing begins: 7 p.m.

Ticket prices:

Adults (13 & over): $12 Kids 6-12: $5

Kids 5 & under: FREE

Super Late Model Notes: Justin Mondeik won his third straight feature this season, getting by Brock Heinrich with 10 laps left and winning the 60-lap feature last time out on July 1 on Dave Lashua Memorial night… After some bumpy results early, Mondeik has hit a roll of late, also taking two features up at Norway Speedway in Michigan and another at Golden Sands Speedway in recent weeks… Heinrich has four top-three finishes and no feature finish worse than fourth, and he remains the lone driver to finish in the top five in

all five SLM features this year at State Park… John Beale made his first appearance of the season at the track and was second-quick est in qualifying and finished third in the feature… Nathan Steif won a super late model race for the first time, taking the first heat… Michael (Buddy) Kofoid made his first trip to the track and won the second heat race before finishing 10th in the feature. Kofoid has relocated from California to the Midwest to race this summer on dirt and pavement and drove a car for Minnesota super late model driver Dan Fredrickson… Justin Woller also made his first visit back to SPS in years. Woller is the son of former track champion Don Woller and himself is a former street stock and limited late model racer at State Park who now lives in the Appleton area and races at Wisconsin International Raceway.

Advance Auto Parts Pure Stocks

Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points

1 13 Alex Volm Mosinee 279

2 19 Mitch Stankowski Wausau 277

3 47 Jeff Spatz Wausau 257

4 25 Brian (Butchie) Schramm Wausau 256

5 37 Brian Plisch Athens 234

6 14 Brett Breitenfeldt Wausau 209

7 27K Brandon Knoblock Wausau 96

8 01 Brian Lashua Nekoosa 80

9 2 Dave Trute New Lisbon 66

10 93 Todd Kuehl Wisconsin Rapids 47

11 20 Jevin Guralski Wausau 45

12 39 Ken Scott Rio 42

13 27A Sierra Alexander Schofield 9

Pure Stock Notes: Alex Volm continued his and the Volm family’s mastery of the Dave Lashua Memorial, winning the race for the third straight year last time out. Volm and Jeff Spatz raced side-by-side for the lead for 10 laps before Volm finally made the pass on the outside coming to the white flag and went on to win the 25-lapper… Volms have won all five runnings of the Lashua Memorial, with Alex’s cousin Travis Volm winning the first two races in 2017 and 2018… Mitch Stankowski also got past Spatz on the final lap, and he continued a run of very strong and oh-so-close runs by finishing second for the third straight week… Dave Trute made his first visit to State Park in several years and was strong, winning a heat race and finishing third in the feature. Trute is a regular at Dells Raceway Park, where he is the defending hobby stocks champion and leads the point standings this season… Ken Scott also made his first-ever visit, coming up from Rio near the Columbus area and finishing third in the first heat and ninth in the feature.

Rockstar Energy Drink Mini Stocks

Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points

1 14B Eric Breitenfeldt Wausau 360

2 77 Garret Strachota Wausau 319

3 2 Chris Boykins Wausau 289

4 12 Tom Lecher Wausau 270

5 33 Kyle Check Shantytown 239

6 03 Ashley Schoone Gleason 237

7 55 Zach Budleski Wausau 237

8 85 Hunter Landwehr Stratford 210

9 10B Brad Lecher Wausau 190

10 48 Brandon Sischo Stratford 159

11 6 Brad Abt Schofield 158

12 9 Josh Dublin Weston 157

13 3 Kendra Baumann Wausau 137

14 14R Amanda Rowe Mosinee 135

15 22 Wayne Gauger Kronenwetter 133

16 47 Joey Blaschka Wausau 121

17 65 Clayton Phillips Marathon 105

18 7L Luke Mikula Wausau 94

19 10T Travis Lang Wausau 94

20 89 Makayla Last Wausau 88

21 06 Dave Lembke Germantown 82

22 78 Tyler Muller Sun Prairie 69

23 76 Jake Halterman Stanley 43

24 13 Jenny Wegner Wausau 33

25 7M Max Manowski Wausau 33

26 07 Kyle Haase Wausau 28

27 35 Jen Richard Weston 5

28 14S Jim Schara Hamburg 1

29 I8U2 Jeremy Wanta Mosinee 1

Mini Stock Notes: Eric Breitenfeldt has been the dominant driver in the class this year and in the most recent race July 1st he won his fourth feature in five races, coming from the back after setting fast time and passing Ashley Schoone for the lead on lap 12. Breitenfeldt has now won seven of the last 10 features in the class in points races dating back to last July… Defending champion Garret Strachota finished second to Breitenfeldt and continues to join Breitenfeldt as the lone other driver to finish in the top five in all five features this year… Schoone finished third in the feature and now has top-three feature finishes in all four features she has raced this year… Rookie Brandon Sischo has improved his feature results every week and posted his best finish to date by coming in fifth… Female drivers won three of the five contested races on July 1, with Schoone and Kendra Baumann taking heat races and Makayla Last winning the semi-feature, her first-ever semi win… Heat wins by Baumann, Schoone and Strachota brought the list of race winners in the class this season up to 13 different drivers.

Snap-On Mini Mods

Pos. Car # Name Hometown Points

1 06S George Seliger Wausau 301

2 31 Joe Kuehn Wausau 293

3 5 Kevin Tessmer Wausau 232

4 43 Chad Ferge Weston 232

5 93 Jim Lietz Mosinee 225

6 55 Gary Garand Weston 218

7 32 Kole Ferge Schofield 170

8 17 Keagen Benz Wausau 162

9 92 John Lietz Mosinee 153

10 9 Dale Louze Mosinee 142

11 40 Brian Marquardt Weston 132

12 06L Dave Lembke Germantown 117

13 88 Mike Jaeger Kronenwetter 78

14 7 Evan Call Aniwa 45

Mini Mod Notes: George Seliger was hooked up all night and won his third feature of the season, taking to the outside to pass Kevin Tessmer on lap 14 and winning the 25-lap race by a full straightaway last time out on July 1… Seliger got past Snappy Joe Kuehn in the point standings for the first time this season and is looking for his fourth championship in the class after winning three straight from 2016-18… Tessmer’s runner-up finish was his best of the season and came two weeks after his car hit the second turn wall nose-first hard, requiring significant repairs to the front end of the car… Tessmer and Gary Garand won heat races, making it six differ-ent winners in eight heat races this season… Evan Call finally got on track for racing action after showing up most nights but fighting mechanical issues all season, and he finished ninth in the feature… Fourteen cars have raced in the class this season and 13 were on hand last time out, with all but Brian Marquardt racing.

July 1st SPS Winners

Auto Select Super Late Models

Fast Qualifier: 76-Jason Weinkauf, 13.850 sec. First Heat: 8-Nathan Steif

Second Heat: 11-Buddy Kofoid

Feature: 44-Justin Mondeik

Advance Auto Parts Pure Stocks Fast Qualifier: 13-Alex Volm

First Heat: 47-Jeff Spatz

Second Heat: 2-Dave Trute

Feature: 13-Alex Volm

Snap-on Mini Mods

Fast Qualifier: 06-George Seliger First Heat: 5-Kevin Tessmer

Second Heat: 55-Gary Garand Feature: 06-George Seliger

Rockstar Energy Drink Mini Stocks Fast Qualifier: 14-Eric Breitenfeldt First Heat: 3-Kendra Baumann Second Heat: 03-Ashley Schoone Third Heat: 77-Garret Strachota Semi-Feature: 89-Makayla Last Feature: 14-Eric Breitenfeldt

This week in State Park Speedway history: July 18, 1965: Dave Marcis was a triple winner at the track then known as Wausau Speedway, winning the fast dash, his heat and then the feature after overtaking Bob Dalsky for the top spot on the 13th lap. Neil Callahan of Merrill won the semi feature and heat winners also included Callahan and Roger Ress of Rozellville.

July 14, 1983: Steve Holzhausen made the weekly 2 1/2-hour trip one way from Bangor pay off with his first-ever late model feature win at State Park Speedway. Tom Reffner edged Bob Mackesy for second in the feature, Bryan Reffner won the semi-feature and Chuck Abraham took the consolation race. Doug Herbst of Wausau held off Marv Zuidema to win the hobby stock feature, and Wausau’s Jim Bornowski prevailed in one-on-one spectator racing.

July 15, 1993: 17-year old Pat Tushoski won his second-ever late model feature at SPS, taking the win just over a week after the death of his mother Peg. Bobby Stolze finished second with Kevin Peterson third. Doug Drost outlasted Lyle Nowak in a battle of car No. 32s to win the sportsman feature, while Ken Abraham of Wausau won his fourth feature of the season in the bomber class.

One year ago: Justin Mondeik stayed hot with his third feature win in five race nights, overtaking M.G. Gajewski on lap 22 and winning the 60-lap super late mod el feature. The night also featured a trio winner their first features of the season, as Jeff Spatz was victorious in the pure stocks, Greg Blount won the mini mods feature and Tyler Custer claimed his first mini stocks feature.

Upcoming SPS Events:

Friday-Saturday, July 23-24 Larry Detjens Memorial Weekend

Friday, July 23rd:

Big 8 series late models

Mini Mods, MIni Stocks & Bandoleros

Saturday, July 24th:

ARCA Midwest Tour Super

Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Mods, Mini Stocks & Bandoleros

Thursday, July 29th

Wausau Noon Optimists Club Kids Night

Super Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Mods & Mini Stocks

Dave Lashua

The Dave Lashua Memorial race started in 2017 in honor of a veteran racer who competed at State Park Speedway for many years, most recently in the pure stock division and before that also in a late model. A member of a longtime racing family,

Dave was a well-liked and highly respected racer known for helping others on and off the track. He passed away in Dec. 2016 at the age of 47 and is greatly missed.

Past Dave Lashua Memorial

Pure Stock feature winners

2017: Travis Volm

2018: Travis Volm

2019: Alex Volm

2020: Alex Volm

Driver Profile: Noah Gajewski

Name: Noah Gajewski

Age: 16

Hometown: Marathon Wis.

Occupation: Student, moving into my senior year at Mara

thon High School

Years racing/classes: Two years in 4-cylinder mods.

Currently in my rookie year of super late model racing.

(Noah also began his racing career in 2018, just after turn

ing 14, racing the final few weeks of the season at SPS in

the mini stocks class)

Pit crew: Uncle Mike, Chris, Alec Buchberger, Pat Gajewski

(Dad)

Sponsors: Arrow Tap Bar; Fuller Sales and Service; Char

lie’s Bar; A & A Lock Service; Central Wisconsin Vending

Company; Best Foot Forward Dance Company; Hilltop Auto;

Barbs CBD Product; Kim’s BS Sauce; Dirks Group; Lietz

Auto Service; Jerry Wix “The CEO”, and Knock MS Out of the

Park, a non-profit multiple sclerosis organization.

How did you get your car number? My car number has never been set in stone. I personally chose what was easiest and based it off of my birthday (Aug. 10). And have stuck with it ever since.

When/how did you get into racing? I have been into racing my entire life, watching Jeremy Lepak as a toddler and my sister (Mariah) when I was in middle school. I have always been around the sport. I have had family on both sides of my family race, which influenced me a lot!

Favorite racing memories: My all time favorite racing memory is no doubt my first win at State Park, it took a whole summer filled with sweat, tears, and everything under the sun to get our first win there. I was so filled with joy when I was able to conquer State Park and get a win.

What do you enjoy most about State Park Speedway? I really enjoy the atmosphere the whole facility brings. Whether it comes to the fans, other racers, or the owners everyone is willing to talk, and create many memories.

Like others we’ve featured in these profiles, your family name is another familiar over many years at State Park. Who are some relatives who have raced? Oh jeez, let’s see: Laura Heise (aunt), Holly Buchberger (cousin), Alex Volm (cousin), Pat Gajewski (dad), Mariah Gajewski (sister), Brad-Matt-M.G. Gajewski (cousins), Randy Buchberger (uncle), Mike Gajewski (uncle), I’m sure there are many more who I don’t even know.

Any career racing goals you have? I’m not quite sure if I have any goals. When I was younger and thought money grew on a tree I had so many goals set for my racing career. However in all reality the way the sport is evolving, many goals are hard to reach for a 16-year old with limited funding. My crew and I come to the track setting little goals here and there to keep us accountable for the progress we are attempting to make.

What has it been like jumping from mini mods to late model? In all reality it has been one heck of an experience. From needing a whole lot more seat time, to putting in a lot more hours in the shop. Late model racing has been so interesting to learn. One key thing, you are racing with guys who respect each other’s equipment.

Favorite leisure activities besides racing: Well activities outside of racing are hard to come by when you are working on the car con stantly, however when I’m not I just like to go spend time with friends, and all my little cousins.

Favorite food: Kim Bob’s Cafe has the best “Piggy MAC” around!

Favorite place to eat: McDonald’s is always my go to, but I have to say my favorite place to eat is The Mint Cafe in downtown Wausau. My father and I have gone there ever since I could walk.