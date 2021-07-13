By Shereen Siewert

A 21-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Lincoln County town of Bradley, sheriff’s officials said.

Police have identified the victim as Nicholas E. J. Szymanski, of the Tomahawk area.

A 911 caller reported the crash at about 9:50 a.m. Monday after discovering Szymanski’s vehicle in the woods off of County Hwy. CC. A preliminary investigation shows Szymanski missed a curve and veered off the roadway. The victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The exact time of the crash has not been determined. Police say speed and alcohol are potential contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.