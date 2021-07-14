The Wausau River District, in partnership with the City of Wausau and downtown businesses, will hold an event Thursday promoting small businesses.

715 Day is all about celebrating what makes Wausau unique and fostering community pride, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The Wausau River District is encouraging community members to share their love with our small businesses.

“People can support our businesses by choosing to shop local, purchase gift cards, or writing a positive review online,” said Blake Opal-Wahoske, Executive Director of the Wausau River District. “94% of the businesses located within our district are locally owned.”

A complete directory of businesses can be found on the Wausau River District website.

In addition to encouraging residents to shop local, the Wausau River District will hide seven items throughout the downtown and River West area on Thursday morning. If found, directions will ask the finder to return to the River District office to redeem for a $15 gift certificate to their favorite business.

For more information visit, http://www.wausauriverdistrict.org/715-day.