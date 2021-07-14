Gertrude E. Freiberg

Gertrude E. Freiberg, 103, lifelong resident of Wausau, joined her husband in heaven July 12, 2021.

Gertrude was born September 17, 1917 to the late Herbert and Agnes (Giese) Wiedow. On October 21, 1939, Gertrude married Arthur “Art” Freiberg at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. She retired from the Wausau School District in 1982. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Choirs, Welfare Workers, Homemaker Club, Quilters Club, and Bible Classes. Gertrude enjoyed gardening, crafting, fishing and camping. She was known for her warm welcomings at Applegate Terrance and was more of an ambassador than a resident. She and Art enjoyed spending time at their cottage in North Forest Campgrounds with family and friends.

Gertrude is survived by her children, David (Josie) Freiberg, Alan (Shirley) Freiberg, Jay (Judy) Freiberg, and Karen (Keith) Fuchs-Archambault; 13 grandchildren; 25 Great-Grandchildren; 5 Great Great-Grandchildren; and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Art Freiberg; parents; brother, Raymond Wiedow; son-in-law, Robert Fuchs; and numerous cousins.

A funeral service will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Revered Dennis Pegorsch will officiate. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.

Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel is assisting the family.

Iva J. Hansen

Iva J. (Janisch) Hansen, formerly of Green Bay, passed away on July 13, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospitals.

Iva was born March 14th, 1924. She was the daughter of Charles and Magdalene (Kocsicko) Janisch and the twin sister of Ila Goetsch.

Iva married Max L. Hansen in 1971 and moved to Green Bay, a city she loved.

Iva grew up on a farm in the Town of Maine, playing and working with her twin sister and seven other siblings. As a child of immigrant parents, family was very important to the Janisch family. Her big family knew how to work hard and also have fun. Ivy began a 38 year career in retail at Winkelman’s department store in the cosmetic department. When H.C. Prange’s came to Wausau in the 1960’s, Iva was hired to manage the cosmetic department. After she married Max, she transferred to the Green Bay Prange store. At retirement, she held the position of assistant buyer.

Iva enjoyed a full and active life. She golfed in a league into her 80’s, skied, skated, fished and hunted. She also enjoyed reading, walking, traveling, and playing cards with family and her card club. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and was thrilled to have season tickets. She also enjoyed watching the women’s UWGB Phoenix basketball team. Iva was a member of Honor Chapter No. 1, Order of the Eastern Star and Ajeb Temple No. 156, Daughters of the Nile. She stayed active during her retirement with volunteer efforts at the Weidner Center, Brown County Library, Brown County Election Committee, Bethesda, and Calvary Lutheran church.

Although Ivy had no children of her own, she was like a mom to the children of her twin, Ila. Her memory will live on with nieces; Pam (Whitey) Steinagel, Debra (Mark) Hadley, and Roxane (Loren) Worden as well as nephews; Gary (Sharon) Goetsch, Tom (Bev) Goetsch, and Jeff Goetsch (Angie) and their children. She is further survived by step daughter-in-law Janice Hansen along with many wonderful nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Iva was the last surviving member of her generation in her family, having been preceded in death by her husband Max, her four sisters; Ila Goetsch, Emmile Ringle, Ruth Stencil, and Violet Kalawinski, along with her four brothers; Carl, Emil, Walter and Robert Janisch. Stepsons Noel and Jan Hansen, stepdaughter Maxine Johnson and stepson-in-law Ronald Johnson also preceded Iva in death.

Funeral services will be on Saturday July 17th at the Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel; 5712 Memorial Ct; Weston, WI, 54476. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of services at 2:30 pm. Burial will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens, Green Bay, WI.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Special thanks to “twinners” Tyler and Dr. Tim Hadley for their constant love and support. Additional thanks goes to the Aspirus Palliative Care unit for the kind, dedicated and professional care Iva received in her last days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Honor Chapter OES and mailed to Bonnie Kohn, 686 Cabots Point Rd; Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235. Monies received will go to Pets For Vets in Iva’s name.

Iva was one in a million and will be greatly missed.

Leroy J. Christian

Leroy J. Christian passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. Leroy was the son of Eugene and Hilda (nee Genrich) Christian, born on March 25th, 1951. Leroy worked on his parents’ farm on County Trunk F, Marathon County, until his father sold the cows and farm sometime preceding his parents’ deaths. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1969.

Leroy then worked for the Krueger family on their ginseng farms for many years.

Leroy had a good sense of humor, and spent many hours with friends and family, always cracking jokes and flirting with waitresses. Leroy played dartball and enjoyed the company of his friends.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, and by his sister, Suzanne (Christian) Christoffersen. He is survived by many cousins and their children, and by a niece and nephew.

A graveside service will be held for family and friends at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 16th, 2021 at Town of Berlin Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Memorials may be directed to the Aspirus Health Foundation (425 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau, WI 54401).

Phyllis M. Heise

The family of Phyllis Heise invite you to a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Please stop by for our open house anytime between 1:00-5:00 PM and share a memory of Phyllis with her family and friends. The event will be outdoors on the Heise/Wesolowski Farm.

Phyllis Mae Heise, 84, Marathon, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

Phyllis was born May 5, 1936 in Wausau to the late Martin and Hildegard (Krohn) Seehafer. She was baptized on May 31, 1936 and confirmed on April 2, 1950. Phyllis graduated from Wausau High School in 1954. She married Roger Heise on August 25, 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Stettin and after enjoying 56 years together Roger passed away on February 24, 2013. She dairy farmed with Roger along with baby-sitting her grandchildren and several part-time employments.

Family was most important to her and she was proud of all of them. Phyllis remained a faithful member of Trinity, being active in many church activities throughout the years.

Phyllis enjoyed spending time with friends, going to Marathon swim center, card clubs, doing yard work, baking, keeping photo albums and picking berries in her raspberry patch which she shared with many. Roger and Phyllis travelled to many places over the years, including Europe and Hawaii along with one day bus trips.

Phyllis is survived by her loving children, Renae (Bryan) Wesolowski of Marathon and Ross (Julie) Heise of Newcastle, WA; grandchildren, Angela (Chris) Rice, Benjamin (Ashley) Wesolowski and Amélie Heise; great-grandson, Ezra; and extended family and friends.

The funeral service for Phyllis will be private. All are welcome to watch a livestream of the service beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at helke.com on Phyllis’s obituary page, a recording of the service will also be available for viewing. Pastor Tryphine Schruba will officiate. She will be buried next to her beloved husband at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. A public memorial service will be planned for a later date. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to help Phyllis’s church and her community.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of the Marshfield Clinic Weston Cancer Center and the ER staff of Marshfield Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care and to all of the family and friends who have helped care for Phyllis over the years.

Robert W. Baumann

Robert W. “Bob” Baumann, 78, passed away Sunday July 11, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Bob was born in Wausau on April 10, 1943 to Erwin “Putch” and Betty (Burns) Baumann. He was a 1961 graduate of Wausau Senior High School, and attended UWSP and Wausau Technical Institute.

On August 15, 1964 he married Mary Jane Londerville at St. James Catholic Church, Wausau.

A proud lifelong resident of the Village of Brokaw, Bob was a machine-tender at Wausau Papers Brokaw Division retiring after 41 years of service, and also served as Village Treasurer for 40 years.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle, Bob most enjoyed camping at Crystal/Muskellunge Campground in Sayner, and spending time at the family cabin in Arbor Vitae or traveling to Door County, Myrtle Beach, and Florida.

He is survived by his children: Rebecca Powell of Madison and Robert Jr. of Hudson, grandchildren: Ashley (Tim) Steigerwaldt, Macy (Dan) Goetz, Mattie, Logan and Kailee Baumann, Jalen and Maurissa Powell, and great-grandchildren Lily Young and Landen Goetz, as well as brothers in law Donald (Verneen) and Alan (Roberta) Londerville, sister in law Lois (Charles) Garcia, and many loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother in law Henry and Mattie Londerville, and brother in law Lloyd Londerville.

Bob will be greatly missed by many…he would talk to anyone he met, nobody was a stranger.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Russell A. Schwede

Russell Alan Schwede, 56, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 8, 2021, with family and close friends by his side.

Russell was born in Wausau, Wisconsin, on September 3, 1964, the son of Edward and Shirley (Luedtke) Schwede.

Russell graduated from Wausau East High School in 1983. As soon as he turned 18 years old, he started driving school buses owned by his parents for the Wausau School District. Additionally, Russell joined his father’s excavating business full-time, driving a dump truck and operating machinery. He was particularly gifted at operating the bulldozer. In the winter months, Russell plowed snow for multiple businesses and residences, always helping neighbors plow their driveways during a heavy snowfall. Following his father’s entrepreneurial spirit, Russell started his own topsoil screening business. He took great pride in his work and continued working alongside his father throughout his cancer treatments.

When not hard at work, Russell was an avid outdoorsman, spending much of his free time bow and rifle hunting, bear hunting, fishing, and hanging out at the family cabin at Gilmore Lake. He enjoyed trying his luck on the slots. Russell’s perfect weekend would include a Friday night Bud Light at the Big Garage, a Harley ride on a sunny Saturday afternoon and a Packers win on a Sunday.

He is survived by his parents, Edward and Shirley Schwede of Wausau; his siblings, Randy Schwede of Wausau, Sandy (Bill) Moss of Wausau, Edward Jr. (Jane) Schwede of Wausau, Lynn (Daniel) Moore of Manitowoc; beloved nieces and nephews Tarissa Moss of Austin, TX, Benjamin Moss of Los Angeles, CA, Jacquelyn Moss of Kronenwetter, Tiffani Schwede of Milwaukee, Kaitlynn Moore of Manitowoc, and Douglas Moore of Manitowoc. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, close family friends and Jacque’s fiancé Alex Schremp.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; Charles & Mayme Schwede and maternal grandparents; Bruno & Olga Luedtke.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Aspirus Cancer Center, Dr. Rezazadeh, Dr. Peterson, and all of the Aspirus Hospice nurses and staff for their wonderful care of Russell.

A Funeral Service officiated by Jon Graveen will be held at 11:00 am Friday, July 16, 2021 at Mission Evangelical Church (rural Town of Texas), 243734 Camp Blessing Rd, Wausau, WI 54403. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am Friday until time of service at the church. Interment will be in the Mission Evangelical Church Cemetery.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, assisted the family with arrangements. You may sign our family guestbook helke.com

Martin Hannemann

There will be a memorial gathering for Martin and Shirley Hannemann on Saturday, July 17 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall (600 Stevens Dr, Wausau, WI 54401). Guests are welcome to arrive at 11:00 AM and celebrate Martin and Shirley’s lives with the family.

Martin Hannemann, 82, of Rib Mountain passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born March 14th, 1938 in the town of Maine to the late Herbert and Dorothea (Schult) Hannemann. Martin grew up on the family farm where he learned the meaning of hard work and responsibility, which served him well throughout his life.

Martin attended Valley View School and on to Wausau Senior High School, graduating in 1956. He began a pattern making apprenticeship at Murray Machinery. Martin served in the U. S. Army Reserves and attended basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

On October 28th, 1961 Martin married Shirley Oelke at Trinity Lutheran Church in the town of Stettin. Martin continued working as a pattern maker for Murray Machinery and later as a machinist with Wire Maid.

Martin volunteered for many community organizations. With his school aged boys, he was an active volunteer in their scouting experiences. He was involved at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, singing in the choir and helping with Orphan Grain Train. Martin sang with the River Valley Harmonizers and was always excited for their annual show at the Grand Theater.

Martin was a talented fabricator who enjoyed a challenge and completed tasks with an eye for precision and craftsmanship. You could always find him working on projects around the house and for other people. Martin and Shirley enjoyed going up north, relaxing, and spending time on the pontoon.

Survivors include three sons Karl (Diane) of Ft. Atkinson, Paul (Jennifer) of Green Bay, Eric (Desiree) of Plattsburgh, NY, two grandchildren, Natalie and Mason, two brothers, Gerhard (Sally) of Merrill, Lester (Junice) of Appleton and two sisters, Joyce Hannemann of Green Bay and Bernice (Bob) Porath of Wausau. Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and sister, Lucille Fox.

Martin’s service was held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Reverend Eric Hauan officiated. Burial took place in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.helke.com.

At this time, due to COVID, no additional services are planned

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or the choral program for Wausau School District.

Mark E. Fennell

Mark E. Fennell, 65, Fenwood, died peacefully at home on Monday, July 12, 2021, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

On August 25, 1979, he was united in marriage to Kelly Wierzba in Weston, WI, and together were blessed with their beautiful daughter, Sherri.

Mark served in the United States Army and was Chaplain and former Commander of the American Legion Post #393, Edgar. For many years, he served as a First Responder and Firefighter for the Stratford Area Fire Department. He worked as a mechanic for Fisher Trucking, then went on to work for Old Castle Glass and later became the custodian at Our Lady Queen of Heaven in Wisconsin Rapids.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, boating, four-wheeling and spoiling his three wonderful grandchildren. Mark loved to watch softball games in Fenwood and all the kids knew he kept an ample supply of freeze pops for them to enjoy!

He also loved spending time with his dogs, “Casper” and “Jasmine”.

Mark will be remembered for his ability to converse with anyone he met, and his love for his family and many special friends.

Survivors include, his wife, Kelly; daughter, Sherri (Greg) Masanz; three grandchildren, Kendra Wiesman and Sierra and Tanner Masanz; brother, David Norton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene and Nancy Wierzba; and many other relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orison and Pearl (Flick) Fennell; his sister, Ginger Norton; and his step-mother, Millie Fennell.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until time of services at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Edgar and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Edgar.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Suzanne Pitterle

Suzanne “Sue” Pitterle, 86, Wausau, died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community, Wausau.

She was born January 31, 1935 in Gary, Indiana, daughter of the late Fritz and Dorothy (Lenhardt) Young. On May 18, 1963, she was united in marriage to Frederick “Fred” Pitterle in Milwaukee.

Survivors include, her husband, Fred; four children, Charles (Jean) Pitterle, Wausau, Rosemary (Jim) Jester, Greenfield, Donald (Sharon) Pitterle, Appleton and Allen Pitterle, Wausau; grandchildren, Jessica and Danielle Pitterle, Wausau, Michael and Douglas Jester, Greenfield and Alyssa, Mia and Connor Pitterle, Appleton and other family members, relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunt and uncle.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Benedictine Foundation.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

David R. Christensen

David Robert Christensen of Wausau, WI, passed away on Saturday July 10, 2021. David will be remembered for his love of the outdoors; which included harvesting maple syrup, growing sweet corn, fishing, woodworking and deer hunting. He was known to be the fella who always had a unique solution to any problem. He enjoyed being out on the water boating and fishing as well as being on his tractor. David was also a devoted Green Bay Packer Fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Christensen, his mother, Lorraine Christensen, and his sister Diane Christensen.

David’s number one priority was his family and his legacy will be carried on by his loving wife, Kathi Christensen, his children, Jennifer (George) Nichols, Rebecca (Donald) Nichols, Jeff (Amy) Werner, Mark (Ashley) Werner, his grandchildren, Haley Nichols, Preston Nichols, Logan Nichols, Colton Nichols, Evan Werner, Megan Werner, Caleb Werner, Ava Werner, and Chase Werner, his sister, Lynda (Lee) Gemlich, and his many extended family and friends.

Memorial Service to follow on Saturday, July 17th, 2021. Saint Andrew Lutheran Church150202 County Rd. NN Wausau, WI 54401

Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Service: 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Arlene M. Ellingson

Arlene M. Ellingson, age 76, beloved daughter of the late Clifford and Mildred (Heidtke) Ellingson and sister of the late Ken Ellingson , passed away July 12th 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Arlene was born June 21, 1945 and grew up on her family’s farm in Stetsonville. She graduated from Medford High School in 1963. She worked as a supply clerk at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for 42 years. Some of her Arlene’s favorite times were spent traveling to country western concerts with her best friend Cheryl and others, and spending time at the casino with her brother Kenny and cousin Diane. She enjoyed socializing with her caregivers at Acorn Hills Senior Living while watching game shows and listing to country music.

Arlene is survived by friend and caregiver Calista and her daughter Missy, dear friend Cheryl, special cousin Diane, as well as many other loving friends and relatives.

A 2:00 p.m. funeral service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Dorchester, Sunday July 18th, 2021. Pastor Shawn Andersen will officiate. Family and friends are welcome for visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com.