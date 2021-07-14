By Shereen Siewert

In advance of approaching storms Wausau Events on Wednesday canceled the evening’s Dining on the Street and Concert on the Square. But the band will move indoors after an offer from Malarkey’s Pub.

Johnny and the MoTones, a nationally charting blues band with members from the Wausau and central Wisconsin area, would have performed at The 400 Block from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Malarkey’s owner Tyler Vogt, in a Facebook post, said Tuesday he had already been in contact with band members about an alternate plan for rain. MoTones member John Altenburgh confirmed in a separate Facebook post that the band will set up at about 6:30 p.m. at Malarkey’s, 408 N. Third St., Wausau.

Vogt said Malarkey’s already moved all outdoor dining reservations for the restaurant to inside spots.

Concerts on the Square returns July 21 with Brass Differential, weather permitting. For a full schedule click here.