MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., July 17, 2021, in honor of U.S. Airforce Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller, who lost his life while serving in the Korean War.

Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller, a veteran of the Korean War and a member of the United States Airforce, perished on Nov. 22, 1952, along with 51 of his fellow soldiers, when a Douglas C-124 Globemaster troop transport plane crashed during a blizzard into Mt. Gannett near Anchorage, Alaska. Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller’s remains were identified in 2019 by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner in Dover, Delaware, after a multi-year search conducted by a joint Army and Air Force recovery team.

“Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving, and we honor and remember his bravery and service as he returns home to his final resting place,” said Gov. Evers. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we thank Airman 2nd Class Miller for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice, and offer our sincere condolences to his family members and loved ones as they find closure so many years later.”

Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller will be laid to rest with full military honors at Maple Hill Cemetery in his hometown of Evansville.



Executive Order #126 is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., July 17, 2021, and is available here.