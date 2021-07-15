Dylon R. Okrzesik, 19, of Wausau. July 15, 2021: Second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Alexander J.D. Tillou, 19, of Merrill. July 9, 2021: First-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13
  • Ben J. Stoveken, 41, of Fremont. July 12, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Charles J. Rickett, 38, of Wausau. July 12, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Danniyelle A. Knoblock, 27, of Merrill. Arrest warrant issued July 15, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • David L. Flores, 31, of Merrill. July 9, 2021: Bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct
  • David W. Oldenburg, 52, of Wausau. July 15, 2021; Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Dylon R. Okrzesik, 19, of Wausau. July 15, 2021: Second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • James R. Schneider, 18, of Edgar. July 13, 2021: Retail theft, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Jennifer M. Olson, 43, of Wausau. July 9, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft
  • Justin J. Kurowski, 35, of Wausau. July 9, 2021: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Joseph D. Damico, 21, of Merrill. July 9, 2021: Second-degree sexual assault
  • Jeremy D. Northup, 35, of Marshfield. July 9, 2021: Battery , criminal damage to property, bail jumpig
  • Kaitlyn M. Lang, 30, of Wausau. July 9, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Kelli A. Brown 32, of Wausau. July 13, 2021: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm
  • Marshal E. Stoner, 19, of Wausau. July 12, 2021: Possession of a firearm as an adjudicated delinquent of a felony
  • Neegee Cloud, 28, of Wausau. July 12, 2021: Battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Morris D. Davis, 32, of Wausau. July 13, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Matthew Ackerman, 34, of Wausau. July 9, 2021: Theft, retail theft, bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Regina K. Price, 54, of Wausau. July 9, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery-intend bodily harm, bail jumping
  • Timmie R. Waters, 39, of Wausau. July 12, 2021: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct