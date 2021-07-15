Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Alexander J.D. Tillou, 19, of Merrill. July 9, 2021: First-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13

Ben J. Stoveken, 41, of Fremont. July 12, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Charles J. Rickett, 38, of Wausau. July 12, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

WANTED: Danniyelle A. Knoblock, 27, of Merrill. Arrest warrant issued July 15, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping



David L. Flores, 31, of Merrill. July 9, 2021: Bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct

David W. Oldenburg, 52, of Wausau. July 15, 2021; Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

Dylon R. Okrzesik, 19, of Wausau. July 15, 2021: Second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer

James R. Schneider, 18, of Edgar. July 13, 2021: Retail theft, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

Jennifer M. Olson, 43, of Wausau. July 9, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft

Justin J. Kurowski, 35, of Wausau. July 9, 2021: Disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph D. Damico, 21, of Merrill. July 9, 2021: Second-degree sexual assault

Jeremy D. Northup, 35, of Marshfield. July 9, 2021: Battery , criminal damage to property, bail jumpig