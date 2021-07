United We Can is back.

This virtual, community food drive asks families, businesses and churches to help collect nonperishable food for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. The goal: 7,500 pounds of good eating.

Register your team by Aug. 31. Build a food sculpture Sept. 18 through Sept. 30. And vote Oct. 1 through 8. Winners are announced Oct. 9.

Visit https://www.unitedwaymc.org/unitedwecan2021 for more information and to sign up today.

Best foods to donate: