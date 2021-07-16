Taffy L. Williams

Taffy (Lois) Williams, born on March 19, 1928 in Dubois, PA, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on July 15, 2020 in New London, WI. Taffy is survived by her daughter, Debra Williams (James), daughter-in-law, Kate Brody, step-children Wendell Williams (Ella), Vickie Stradley, and many grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thom, and two sons, Gerald and Thomas.

Taffy spent the first half of her life in Pennsylvania, single-handedly raising her children before remarrying Thom J. Williams and moving to Wausau, WI, where she called her true home.

In 1978, she opened the first of what would be three Hallmark stores in the greater Wausau area, where she developed a second family of loyal and wonderful customers and employees. Her business acumen earned her the honor of the 1988 Wausau Chamber Athena Award, given to the Business Woman of the Year and she was a consistent recipient of regional Hallmark awards throughout her ownership of the stores. Upon her retirement in 1997, she was awarded Citizen of the Year on behalf of the South Area Business Association and generously shared her knowledge with the next generation of entrepreneurs as a volunteer mentor for the Chamber’s SCORE program.

Taffy was one of the first members and a former elder of Covenant Community Presbyterian Church in Schofield. The love shared among her church family was something she treasured and was profoundly proud of. A particular favorite fellowship group was the “Lunch Bunch”, which she started with one of her good friends. And she always looked forward to her Friday lunch with the ladies.

Never a complainer, her signature remark was “I’m fine.”

A Celebration of her life will be held at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church at 11:00am, Friday, July 30th.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Covenant Community Presbyterian Church or the UW Wausau Campus Foundation Gerald G. Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Leo Hardell

Our sweet husband, father, and grandfather, Leo Hardell, age 89, passed away and into the loving arms of Jesus on July 12, 2021. Leo was born on March 18, 1932 to Leo Hardell and Bertha (Voigt) Hardell. He is survived by his loving wife Mary (Kramer) Hardell to whom he was married for 63 years. Leo’s children include Mark (Nicole) Hardell (Athens), Clark (Traci) Hardell (Sandy, UT), and Kathi (Chris) Krueger (Merrill). He is survived by six grandchildren: Ross Hardell (Krystina), Tess Hardell, Jason Hardell, Josie Hardell, Casey Krueger, and Clarissa Krueger. He was proceeded in death by his sisters Adeline (Walter) Schultz, Mildred (Elroy) Pagel, and Laverna (LaVern) Klinger. He also had numerous nieces and nephews.

Leo was born on his family farm in Berlin. He and his family worked the dairy farm until 1990, when it continued to be worked for crops. He also was an employee of Riverview Construction (over a span of 50 years), the Town of Berlin, and Bartelt Enterprises. Leo met the love of his life, Mary, at Schmidt’s Ballroom, which was only a few miles down the road from the family farm. While attending nursing school at St. Mary’s in Wausau, Mary attended a wedding with a friend, met Leo, and the rest is history. Leo passed away in the same house in which he was born.

Leo loved polka dancing and music, watching the Mollie B Polka Show, playing cards with family and friends, driving the Ranger on the family farm, trips to Hawaii, road trips around the country (visited every state except for Alaska), and Thanksgivings spent in Salt Lake City.

Services for Leo will be held at First English Lutheran Church in Wausau on Monday, July 19. The viewing is from 9:00 – 11:00 and the service will begin at 11:00 with a lunch afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First English Lutheran Church, Wausau. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Carmon L. Stencil

Carmon L. Stencil, 83, Mt. Horeb, formerly of Edgar, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at UW Hospital, Madison.

Carmon was born February 24, 1938, in Louisville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Richard and Johnnie Catherine (Holter) Melton. She was the oldest of six children. On April 5, 1956, she married Kenneth L. Stencil in LaGrange County, IN.

Carmon farmed with her husband, Kenneth, in Rietbrock Township for more than 20 years. She was also a Home Economics teacher at Wausau West High School in Wausau, WI for many years. She later became the Homebound teacher for the Wausau area.

Some of Carmon’s hobbies were reading, quilting, and traveling. For many years she researched the genealogy of both the Stencil and Melton sides of the family. She loved spending time with family and friends.

Carmon is survived by her son, Kenneth (Pam) Stencil Jr., Mt. Horeb; her grandsons, Zac (Elyse Franklin) Stencil, Ben (Claire) Stencil and Casey (Myranda) Stencil; her great-granddaughters, Rosen, Indigo, Harper and Charlotte; her siblings, Sandy (Curtis) Dodd, Cathy McElroy and Richard (Alison) Melton. She is also survived by brother-in-laws Howard Stencil, Daniel (Darlene) Stencil and Clifford (Joyce) Stencil and sister-in-law Lorraine (Jim) Mego, along with many nieces and nephews.

Carmon was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, in 2006, her son, Christopher, in 2011 and sisters, Charlotte (Dwight) Mount in 2017 and baby Deborah Melton in 1948.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Poniatowski. At the request of the family, face coverings are required for the visitation at the Athens funeral home. There will be face coverings provided if you don’t have one. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com