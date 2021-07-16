Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Project ID: 1430-01-77

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will finish paving the westbound lane.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Forest and Florence Counties

Highway: WIS 101 (NEW)

Location: From US 8 in Armstrong Creek to Woods Creek Road in Fern

Schedule: August 2, 2021 to October 29, 2021

Project ID: 9304-11-70/9304-12-70

Project description: The project consists of 16 culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, cable guard replacement, milling, shoulder widening, and an asphalt pavement overlay.

Cost: $3,946,830

Length: 12.6 miles

Overall traffic impacts:

Culvert removal and replacement operations will take place under a detour. This detour will redirect traffic to US 8, WIS 139 and WIS 70. The road will be open to local traffic during this timeframe.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging during curb & gutter replacements, beam guard installation, milling, and paving operations. Traffic may travel on a gravel surface during culvert replacements for a short duration. No work is allowed from noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Labor Day



Iron County

Highway: US 51/US 2

Location: US 2 from State Line Road in town of Kimball to the Michigan State line and US 51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US 2

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to October 28, 2021

Project ID: 1175-21-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will remove pavement along eastbound US 2, finish landscaping, install traffic control, and remove the southern portion of the overhead bridge.

Traffic impacts for next week:

Bidirectional traffic will be switched into the westbound US 2 lanes utilizing crossovers east and west of project limits for US 2 east and west bound traffic

Maximum width of 14 feet along westbound US 2

US 51 traffic will continue to access US 2 on the temporary roadway with a “T” intersection with US 2

Traffic is reduced to a speed limit of 45 mph along US 2

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us251rab/

Highway: US 2

Location: County B to the Michigan state line (adjacent to the roundabout project)

Schedule: June 7 to July 26, 2021

Project ID: 1185-03-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install rumble strips, finish shoulder work, and apply pavement markings.

Traffic impacts for next week: Motorists will encounter flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us2resurface/

Langlade County

Highway: WIS 64/WIS 52

Location: From US 45 in Antigo to Clover Road in Antigo and the bridge over Spring Brook near Hafemeister Lane

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to October 31, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-70/73

Work scheduled for next week: Concrete will cure on the south half of the bridge deck. Crews will pour concrete for other parts of the bridge and start grading.

Overall traffic impacts: WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic is restricted to a single lane with temporary signals at Spring Brook bridge. Traffic will utilize the westbound lane through the work zone. WIS 64/WIS 52 traffic will maintain a minimum 10-foot-wide lane during construction.

Highway: WIS 64 (NEW)

Location: County P to the Oconto County line and bridge over Wolf River in Langlade

Schedule: July 28, 2021 to October 10, 2021

Project ID: 9140-12-74/71

Cost: $1,949,331

Prime contractor: Northeast Asphalt

Length: 10.78 miles

Project description: Remove and replace asphalt pavement and culvert replacements. A new concrete surface will be installed on the Wolf River bridge.

Work scheduled: Crews will install erosion control and traffic control during the week of July 26 followed by bridge work.

Overall traffic impacts: Single lane closure with flagging and temporary signals at the bridge in Langlade. WIS 64 will be open to two lanes with no shoulder closures or milled surfaces for the Wolfman Triathlon in September.

Lincoln County

Highway: US 51 northbound and southbound

Location: From the Marathon/Lincoln County line in Pine River to County K (Exit 211) in Merrill

Schedule: July 19, 2021 to November 2022

Project ID: 1176-22-72/73

Cost: $14,835,762

Prime Contractor: American Asphalt of Wisconsin

Description: Improvements include removing existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete, then replacing with base materials and asphalt pavement. Other improvements include minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control, repaving maintenance cross overs and interchange ramps. Additional guard rail will be added on the northbound US 51 bridge over WIS 64.

Length: 6.8 miles

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be conducting survey work and beam guard installation on northbound US 51 on the north side of the WIS 64 overpass.

Current traffic impacts: When work starts on July 19, motorists will encounter a single lane closure in each direction from 6 a.m. Monday to noon on Friday. This lane closure schedule will be followed until mid-August to address reconstruction of all median crossovers. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph. After Labor Day, traffic will go counter directional in the northbound lanes from the Marathon/Lincoln county line to County K until the end of October. Access to all ramps will remain during this time, except for three-day closures while ramps are being reconstructed. Two consecutive ramps will not be closed at the same time.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us51nbsb/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Between WIS 153 and County B

Schedule: August 2, 2021 to September 30, 2021

Project ID: 6360-06-70

Cost: $2,651,455

Primary Contractor: American Asphalt of Wisconsin

Length: 8.5 miles

Description: Crews will remove and replace the surface layer of asphalt on WIS 107 from WIS 153 to County B. A large culvert pipe running under WIS 107 between Soda Creek Road and Town Road will be replaced. Several other culverts along WIS 107 will have repairs and maintenance done on them. All beam guard on the project will be replaced and updated.

Overall traffic impacts:

WIS 107 will be open to traffic except during a culvert replacement between Soda Creek Road and Town Road. Lane closures will be permitted with the use of flaggers.

The large culvert replacement between Soda Creek Road and Town Road will require a closure and detour scheduled to begin August 9 and continue to August 20. Motorists will utilize WIS 153, WIS 97, and WIS 29.

Driveway and side road access will be maintained throughout the project.

Anticipated work scheduled for week beginning July 26: A maintenance crew will be in the area conducting a small pavement removal and replacement to gather material for testing.

Anticipated work scheduled for week beginning July 26:

Crews will install fixed message signs to inform the public of the upcoming work.

Anticipated work scheduled for week beginning August 2:

Crews will be installing portable changeable message boards to inform the public of the roadway closure to replace the large culvert pipe one week before the closure of WIS 107 begins.

Crews will install traffic control and erosion control, perform construction staking, and sawing asphalt as needed.

Highway: Business 51

Location: (Grand Avenue) WI Central Ltd. Railroad Bridge, Wausau

Schedule: June 7 to September 13, 2021

Project ID: 6999-03-63

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will sandblast the bridge, set up the bridge for concrete and pour concrete.

Traffic impacts: A maximum width of 13-feet applies for northbound Grand Avenue. Northbound traffic is maintained on a single lane. Both lanes of southbound Grand Avenue are back on the newly constructed southbound pavement.

Pedestrians: Access will be maintained along both sides of Business 51 / Grand Avenue.

Access will be maintained along both sides of Business 51 / Grand Avenue. Bicyclists: Southbound bicyclists will be maintained on Grand Avenue same as existing conditions. Northbound bicyclists will be detoured to Prospect Avenue at County N and back to Grand Avenue at East Thomas Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Work scheduled for next week:

Finish excavation of the northbound lane between Dodge Road and Warrington Road

Begin grading on WIS 47 northbound between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55

Continue storm sewer crossings between Dodge Road and Chief Carron Road

Continue pouring curb and gutter along WIS 47 northbound between Dodge Road and County VV

Continue pouring sidewalk along WIS 47 northbound between Dodge Road and County VV

Traffic impacts:

WIS 47 northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) is closed Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47 Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47



Drivers can expect flagging operations between Fairgrounds Road and WIS 55

Chief Little Wave at WIS 47 closed July 15

Warrington Road at WIS 47 closed July 16

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: Morgan Road to US 51, Minocqua

Project ID: 9070-05-73

Schedule: June 16, 2021 to August 2021

Description: The existing pavement will be removed and replaced with new asphalt pavement. Curb ramps will be replaced and upgraded to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Spot repairs will be made to the existing curb & gutter, traffic signals, and inlets. Signs will be replaced. Thermoplastic will be added at two snowmobile crossings.

Work scheduled: Crews will pour concrete for curb and gutter, pour new ADA curb ramps, and adjust storm sewer inlets.

Traffic Impacts: Single lane closures in each direction with left turn lanes at intersections open. Turn lanes will be maintained as possible but will need to be shut down to do intersection work.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis70oneida/

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to July 23, 2021, pending favorable weather.

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install a snowmobile crossing, pavement markings, and complete punch list items.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers during punch list work and snowmobile crossing installation.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Project ID: 6414-00-79

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will continue filling operations to widen the roadway and dam along the east side of the causeway from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Crews will complete the construction of the primary spillway control structure.

Crews will remove the temporary sheeting along the front of the primary spillway.

Traffic impacts:

A full, 21-day closure of Post Road is tentatively scheduled to begin July 28 to complete the box culvert work that is part of the Springville Pond structure. Post Road will be closed just north of Springville Drive to just south of Rainbow Drive. Traffic will be detoured using County HH, I-39, and County B. Pedestrian access will be closed between Rainbow Drive and Springville Drive for the first 10 days of the closure.

Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Traffic is currently shifted to the west side of the roadway in the existing southbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Springville Drive is closed at the east side intersection with Post Road.

Rainbow Drive will be closed at the east side intersection with Post Road starting July 19.

Pedestrian impacts: A sidewalk closure is scheduled to begin as early as August 2 for 10 days between Rainbow Drive and Springville Drive. The closure is required to install a new culvert. Pedestrian access will not be maintained.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: County U intersection, town of Herman

Schedule: June 28, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Project ID: 1058-02-73

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will place temporary asphalt on the crossovers and temporary lane widenings on WIS 29 eastbound lanes. Concrete repair will also take place on WIS 29 eastbound. Concrete will be placed at County U south intersection and turn lanes.

Traffic impacts: The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph. The left lanes on WIS 29 eastbound and westbound are closed along with the County U south intersection until July 23.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29countyu/

Waupaca County

Highway: WIS 22 (NEW)

Location: From north junction County N in Manawa to US 45 in Bear Creek

Schedule: July 16, 2021 to September 10, 2021

Project ID: 6590-02-76

Cost: $2,760,693

Prime Contractor: American Asphalt of Wisconsin

Length: 12.16 miles

Description: The project includes removing two-inches of asphalt pavement and placing two-inches of new asphalt pavement, beam guard reconstruction at Blake Creek and the Little Wolf River, five culvert replacements, and two curb ramp upgrades in Symco. The work will also include replacing two wing-walls at one box culvert.

Work scheduled for next week:

Crews will remove concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk, and inlets at various locations in the town of Symco.

Crews will build temporary lane shifts and perform removal and replacement of two (2) culvert pipes between Prellwitz Road and Strum Lake Road.

Begin wing wall replacement of box culvert on the north side of WIS 22 between Beaver Road and County O (North).

Traffic impacts: Single lane closures with flaggers will occur at various locations of WIS 22 from Fuhs Road to US 45.

No work will be performed during:

Union Thresheree, from 6 a.m. Friday, July 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, July 26

Symco Hotrod & Kustom Weekender, from 6 a.m. Friday, August 13 to 6 a.m. Monday, August 16.

Labor Day, noon on Friday, September 3 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 7.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21/WIS 22/WIS 73

Location: Between Plainfield and Wautoma

WIS 73: 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield to the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma. WIS 21/WIS 22: From the intersection of WIS 73/WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma to the intersection of WIS 21/WIS 22 in the city of Wautoma.

Schedule: June 14, 2021 to August 20, 2021

Project ID: 6170-00-61/6310-00-60/6321-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue pavement removal and replacement and installation of temporary pavement markings.

Traffic impacts: WIS 73, WIS 21, and WIS 22 are open during construction.Motorists can expect multiple single lane closures with flagging operations during daytime hours along with various shoulder and single lane closures.

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Marquette County line/County JJ in the town of Dakota to WIS 21 West/West Division Street in the city of Wautoma

Schedule: May 24, 2021 to July 30, 2021

Project ID: 6150-00-72

Work scheduled for next week: No work is planned next week. Culvert work has been moved to the week of July 26.

Traffic impacts: Daily flagging during guardrail installation.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis22resurface/

Highway: WIS 73

Location: From 4th Court to 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Project ID: 1160-00-79/6321-00-71

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will begin pouring concrete on northbound WIS 73, close I-39 southbound off ramp and northbound on ramps, and grade the ramps.

Traffic impacts: Traffic is shifted onto the southbound lanes and temporary widenings. A 12-foot width restriction remains in place.