By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau woman is being held on a $50,000 cash bond after she allegedly stabbed another woman multiple times, court records show.

Regina Price, 53, faces charges filed this month in Marathon County Circuit Court of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery-intend bodily harm and bail jumping. At the time of the alleged attack, Price was out on bond from a prior reckless endangerment charge, according to court records.

The most recent charges stem from an incident late the night of June 24, when police and emergency crews were called to Stewart Avenue near the downtown Wausau gazebo for a report of a woman who had been attacked and needed help. Police say the victim was stabbed in the face, back and rib cage and was bleeding heavily when crews arrived.

Witnesses said Price, who used a screwdriver in the attack, had been yelling at several different people at the gazebo over the course of several hours trying to instigate an altercation. Price was apprehended and taken into custody July 24 and appeared in court July 25 for a probable cause hearing.

The alleged victim survived her injuries.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 19.