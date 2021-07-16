The Wisconsin Woodchucks (26-19) were held to just one hit after the first inning in a 6-1 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (30-17) Thursday.
Dock Spiders starter Tanner McKenna set down a stretch of ten Woodchucks in a row after Stephen Reid’s first inning double brought home Kevin Kilpatrick.
Meanwhile, the Spiders got the run back in the bottom of the first and added three more in the bottom of the second. Victor Scott’s third homer of the season made it 4-1. The longball was the first allowed all season by Woodchucks’ all-star starting pitcher Nate Madej.
Madej finished his four and two-thirds innings having allowed four runs and striking out two. Reliever Jace Baumann stranded an inherited runner in the bottom of the fifth.
In the top of the sixth, a base hit by CJ Kayfus and a walk by Antonio Valdez presented a scoring opportunity for the Woodchucks. However, a double play ended the inning and the Woodchucks would not get the tying run back to the plate after that.
The Dock Spiders scored two runs against Baumann over his two-plus innings. The Mosinee native struck out three Dock Spiders in his relief outing.
Thomas Wilhite pitched a scoreless eighth inning, working around two hits and two walks to strand the bases loaded.
The loss drops the Woodchucks’ second half record to 5-5. One run on three hits matches the team’s lowest offensive output this season. The Dock Spiders now lead the season series 6-1.
Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 6
Game Date: Thursday July 15th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Woodchucks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Dock Spiders
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|X
|6
|13
|0
W: McKenna (4-3, 4.07 ERA) L: Madej (1-2, 2.73 ERA) SV: Campbell (1)
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Kehoe, Tyler CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Groover Iii, Gino SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Kilpatrick, Kevin LF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.329
|Reid, Stephen RF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.406
|Burke, Jacob 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|McCabe, Ben C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Vincent, Colton DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Kayfus, Cj 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Valdez, Antonio 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Dock Spiders
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Simpson, Chandler 2B
|5
|2
|3
|1
|.396
|Scott , Victor CF
|4
|1
|2
|2
|.351
|Loftin, Jackson SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.318
|Holbrook, McGwire C
|5
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Lasko, Ryan RF
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Spiegel, Josh 1B
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.221
|Ireland, Sam DH
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.286
|Harris, Calvin LF
|4
|0
|3
|0
|.319
|Sweet-Chick, Seth 3B
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|35
|6
|13
|6
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: S. Reid 1 (2);
RBI: S. Reid 1 (7);
SB: G. Groover Iii 1 (5);
E: N. Madej 1 (1); J. Burke 1 (4);
Team LOB: 6;
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
2B: C. Harris 1 (2); S. Ireland 1 (1);
HR: V. Scott 1 (3);
RBI: M. Holbrook 1 (11); S. Sweet-Chick 1 (9); V. Scott 2 (15); C. Simpson 1 (19); R. Lasko 1 (19);
HBP: R. Lasko 1 (5);
SB: C. Simpson 2 (38); V. Scott 1 (23); R. Lasko 1 (10); J. Loftin 1 (28); J. Spiegel 1 (1);
CS: C. Simpson 1 (8); R. Lasko 1 (5);
Team LOB: 10;
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Madej, Nate
|4.2
|7
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2.73
|– Baumann , Jace
|2.1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|8.04
|– Wilhite, Thomas
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|21.00
|8.0
|13
|6
|5
|4
|6
|1
|Dock Spiders
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|McKenna, Connor
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|4.07
|– Campbell, Kenny
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0.00
|9.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|8
|0
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: N. Madej 2 (4);
HB: N. Madej 1 (5);
SO: N. Madej 2 (37); J. Baumann 3 (10); T. Wilhite 1 (2);
BB: N. Madej 2 (21); T. Wilhite 2 (6);
BF: N. Madej 22 (153); J. Baumann 12 (80); T. Wilhite 6 (22);
P-S: N. Madej 99-67; J. Baumann 43-30; T. Wilhite 34-21;
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
WP: C. McKenna 1 (3);
SO: C. McKenna 7 (33); K. Campbell 1 (1);
BB: C. McKenna 3 (21); K. Campbell 2 (2);
BF: C. McKenna 23 (191); K. Campbell 11 (11);
P-S: C. McKenna 91-52; K. Campbell 37-21;
Umpires: Plate: M. LaBuda 1B: L. Cintron 3B: R. Fratus
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 03:10:03
Attendance: 516
Venue: Herr-Baker Field