The Wisconsin Woodchucks (26-19) were held to just one hit after the first inning in a 6-1 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (30-17) Thursday.

Dock Spiders starter Tanner McKenna set down a stretch of ten Woodchucks in a row after Stephen Reid’s first inning double brought home Kevin Kilpatrick.

Meanwhile, the Spiders got the run back in the bottom of the first and added three more in the bottom of the second. Victor Scott’s third homer of the season made it 4-1. The longball was the first allowed all season by Woodchucks’ all-star starting pitcher Nate Madej.

Madej finished his four and two-thirds innings having allowed four runs and striking out two. Reliever Jace Baumann stranded an inherited runner in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the sixth, a base hit by CJ Kayfus and a walk by Antonio Valdez presented a scoring opportunity for the Woodchucks. However, a double play ended the inning and the Woodchucks would not get the tying run back to the plate after that.

The Dock Spiders scored two runs against Baumann over his two-plus innings. The Mosinee native struck out three Dock Spiders in his relief outing.

Thomas Wilhite pitched a scoreless eighth inning, working around two hits and two walks to strand the bases loaded.

The loss drops the Woodchucks’ second half record to 5-5. One run on three hits matches the team’s lowest offensive output this season. The Dock Spiders now lead the season series 6-1.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 6

Game Date: Thursday July 15th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Woodchucks100000000132
Dock Spiders13000110X6130

W: McKenna (4-3, 4.07 ERA) L: Madej (1-2, 2.73 ERA) SV: Campbell (1)

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Kehoe, Tyler CF 4000.279
Groover Iii, Gino SS 3000.280
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4110.329
Reid, Stephen RF 3011.406
Burke, Jacob 3B 3000.128
McCabe, Ben C 4000.120
Vincent, Colton DH 3000.222
Kayfus, Cj 1B 3010.246
Valdez, Antonio 2B 2000.132
29131
Dock SpidersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Simpson, Chandler 2B 5231.396
Scott , Victor CF 4122.351
Loftin, Jackson SS 3110.318
Holbrook, McGwire C 5001.282
Lasko, Ryan RF 3001.274
Spiegel, Josh 1B 4120.221
Ireland, Sam DH 4120.286
Harris, Calvin LF 4030.319
Sweet-Chick, Seth 3B 3001.188
356136

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: S. Reid 1 (2);

RBI: S. Reid 1 (7);

SB: G. Groover Iii 1 (5);

E: N. Madej 1 (1); J. Burke 1 (4);

Team LOB: 6;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: C. Harris 1 (2); S. Ireland 1 (1);

HR: V. Scott 1 (3);

RBI: M. Holbrook 1 (11); S. Sweet-Chick 1 (9); V. Scott 2 (15); C. Simpson 1 (19); R. Lasko 1 (19);

HBP: R. Lasko 1 (5);

SB: C. Simpson 2 (38); V. Scott 1 (23); R. Lasko 1 (10); J. Loftin 1 (28); J. Spiegel 1 (1);

CS: C. Simpson 1 (8); R. Lasko 1 (5);

Team LOB: 10;

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Madej, Nate4.27432212.73
– Baumann , Jace2.14220308.04
– Wilhite, Thomas1.020021021.00
8.01365461
Dock SpidersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
McKenna, Connor6.03113704.07
– Campbell, Kenny3.00002100.00
9.0311580

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: N. Madej 2 (4);

HB: N. Madej 1 (5);

SO: N. Madej 2 (37); J. Baumann 3 (10); T. Wilhite 1 (2);

BB: N. Madej 2 (21); T. Wilhite 2 (6);

BF: N. Madej 22 (153); J. Baumann 12 (80); T. Wilhite 6 (22);

P-S: N. Madej 99-67; J. Baumann 43-30; T. Wilhite 34-21;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: C. McKenna 1 (3);

SO: C. McKenna 7 (33); K. Campbell 1 (1);

BB: C. McKenna 3 (21); K. Campbell 2 (2);

BF: C. McKenna 23 (191); K. Campbell 11 (11);

P-S: C. McKenna 91-52; K. Campbell 37-21;

Umpires: Plate: M. LaBuda 1B: L. Cintron 3B: R. Fratus

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:10:03

Attendance: 516

Venue: Herr-Baker Field