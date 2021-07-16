The Wisconsin Woodchucks (26-19) were held to just one hit after the first inning in a 6-1 loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (30-17) Thursday.

Dock Spiders starter Tanner McKenna set down a stretch of ten Woodchucks in a row after Stephen Reid’s first inning double brought home Kevin Kilpatrick.

Meanwhile, the Spiders got the run back in the bottom of the first and added three more in the bottom of the second. Victor Scott’s third homer of the season made it 4-1. The longball was the first allowed all season by Woodchucks’ all-star starting pitcher Nate Madej.

Madej finished his four and two-thirds innings having allowed four runs and striking out two. Reliever Jace Baumann stranded an inherited runner in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the sixth, a base hit by CJ Kayfus and a walk by Antonio Valdez presented a scoring opportunity for the Woodchucks. However, a double play ended the inning and the Woodchucks would not get the tying run back to the plate after that.

The Dock Spiders scored two runs against Baumann over his two-plus innings. The Mosinee native struck out three Dock Spiders in his relief outing.

Thomas Wilhite pitched a scoreless eighth inning, working around two hits and two walks to strand the bases loaded.

The loss drops the Woodchucks’ second half record to 5-5. One run on three hits matches the team’s lowest offensive output this season. The Dock Spiders now lead the season series 6-1.

Wisconsin Woodchucks 1 @ Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 6

Game Date: Thursday July 15th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Woodchucks 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 2 Dock Spiders 1 3 0 0 0 1 1 0 X 6 13 0

W: McKenna (4-3, 4.07 ERA) L: Madej (1-2, 2.73 ERA) SV: Campbell (1)

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 0 0 0 .279 Groover Iii, Gino SS 3 0 0 0 .280 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4 1 1 0 .329 Reid, Stephen RF 3 0 1 1 .406 Burke, Jacob 3B 3 0 0 0 .128 McCabe, Ben C 4 0 0 0 .120 Vincent, Colton DH 3 0 0 0 .222 Kayfus, Cj 1B 3 0 1 0 .246 Valdez, Antonio 2B 2 0 0 0 .132 29 1 3 1

Dock Spiders AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Simpson, Chandler 2B 5 2 3 1 .396 Scott , Victor CF 4 1 2 2 .351 Loftin, Jackson SS 3 1 1 0 .318 Holbrook, McGwire C 5 0 0 1 .282 Lasko, Ryan RF 3 0 0 1 .274 Spiegel, Josh 1B 4 1 2 0 .221 Ireland, Sam DH 4 1 2 0 .286 Harris, Calvin LF 4 0 3 0 .319 Sweet-Chick, Seth 3B 3 0 0 1 .188 35 6 13 6

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: S. Reid 1 (2);

RBI: S. Reid 1 (7);

SB: G. Groover Iii 1 (5);

E: N. Madej 1 (1); J. Burke 1 (4);

Team LOB: 6;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

2B: C. Harris 1 (2); S. Ireland 1 (1);

HR: V. Scott 1 (3);

RBI: M. Holbrook 1 (11); S. Sweet-Chick 1 (9); V. Scott 2 (15); C. Simpson 1 (19); R. Lasko 1 (19);

HBP: R. Lasko 1 (5);

SB: C. Simpson 2 (38); V. Scott 1 (23); R. Lasko 1 (10); J. Loftin 1 (28); J. Spiegel 1 (1);

CS: C. Simpson 1 (8); R. Lasko 1 (5);

Team LOB: 10;

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Madej, Nate 4.2 7 4 3 2 2 1 2.73 – Baumann , Jace 2.1 4 2 2 0 3 0 8.04 – Wilhite, Thomas 1.0 2 0 0 2 1 0 21.00 8.0 13 6 5 4 6 1

Dock Spiders IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA McKenna, Connor 6.0 3 1 1 3 7 0 4.07 – Campbell, Kenny 3.0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0.00 9.0 3 1 1 5 8 0

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: N. Madej 2 (4);

HB: N. Madej 1 (5);

SO: N. Madej 2 (37); J. Baumann 3 (10); T. Wilhite 1 (2);

BB: N. Madej 2 (21); T. Wilhite 2 (6);

BF: N. Madej 22 (153); J. Baumann 12 (80); T. Wilhite 6 (22);

P-S: N. Madej 99-67; J. Baumann 43-30; T. Wilhite 34-21;

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

WP: C. McKenna 1 (3);

SO: C. McKenna 7 (33); K. Campbell 1 (1);

BB: C. McKenna 3 (21); K. Campbell 2 (2);

BF: C. McKenna 23 (191); K. Campbell 11 (11);

P-S: C. McKenna 91-52; K. Campbell 37-21;

Umpires: Plate: M. LaBuda 1B: L. Cintron 3B: R. Fratus

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 03:10:03

Attendance: 516

Venue: Herr-Baker Field