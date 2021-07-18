It was a low scoring battle between the Wisconsin Woodchucks and their local rivals from Wisconsin Rapids. But riding the start of Dylan MacCallum on the mound, the Chucks defeated the Rafters 6-3 at Athletic Park Saturday evening.
The Pepperdine right-handed arm surrendered just two baserunners and took a no-hit effort into the sixth inning. MacCallum retired 13 batters consecutively at one point and was efficient in his 79-pitch appearance, striking out six.
A late Wisconsin Rapids offensive flurry brought the go-ahead run to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth. Geo Camfield earned a one-out save to finish the evening.
The Woodchucks initially appeared to put much of the doubt away in the seventh inning, plating four runs to extend their lead to 6-0. Jacob Burke started the inning with a solo home run to left field, before Antonio Valdez drove home Louie Albrecht and Gino Groover doubled Valdez and Tyler Kehoe in to score.
The Chucks are now 28-19 and 7-5 in the second half of 2021. Wisconsin improves to 6-1 against the Rafters, clinching at least a share of the season series.
A two-run third inning opened the scoring for the Woodchucks. Groover scored Albrecht on a fielding error before scoring off the bat of Kevin Kilpatrick.
The Woodchucks benefited from a Rafters error, but did not commit a defensive error of their own in the 6:05 p.m. matchup. They outhit their foes from Wood County 9-4, even as Wisconsin Rapids added a trio in the ninth.
Top Performers
MacCallum pitched seven scoreless innings. He didn’t allow a hit until the sixth, and earned his second win of the year.
Albrecht was 2-4 with a pair of doubles and runs.
Kilpatrick went 2-4 with an RBI.
Groover had three RBI while going 1-3 with a run and a walk.
Burke had a solo homer while going 1-3 with a walk.
Valdez was 1-2 with a run, RBI and walk.
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 3 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 6
Game Date: Saturday July 17th, 2021
|Final/9
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Rafters
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|1
|Woodchucks
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|X
|6
|9
|0
W: MacCallum (2-0, 1.45 ERA) L: Thompson (1-3, 3.32 ERA) SV: Camfield (2)
|Rafters
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Hayes, Sterling SS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Cornblum, Couper LF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.324
|Erves, Mckinley RF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Castillo, Marco 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Duran, Andrew DH
|4
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Exposito, Ej 2B
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Mann, Blake CF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|D’Acunto, Angelo C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Dickerson, Elijah 1B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.198
|31
|3
|4
|3
|Woodchucks
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|YTD
AVG
|Kehoe, Tyler CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Groover Iii, Gino SS
|3
|1
|1
|3
|.268
|Kilpatrick, Kevin LF
|4
|0
|2
|1
|.325
|Reid, Stephen DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.368
|Burke, Jacob 3B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.148
|McCabe, Ben 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Kayfus, Cj RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Albrecht, Louie C
|4
|2
|2
|0
|.162
|Valdez, Antonio 2B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.151
|29
|6
|9
|6
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
3B: E. Dickerson 1 (1);
RBI: A. Duran 1 (6); E. Exposito 1 (24); B. Mann 1 (10);
E: M. Castillo 1 (7);
Team LOB: 5;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: L. Albrecht 2 (2); G. Groover Iii 1 (3);
HR: J. Burke 1 (3);
RBI: G. Groover Iii 3 (12); K. Kilpatrick 1 (34); J. Burke 1 (6); A. Valdez 1 (7);
HBP: B. McCabe 1 (1);
SB: A. Valdez 2 (7); G. Groover Iii 1 (6); T. Kehoe 1 (6);
CS: G. Groover Iii 2 (2); A. Valdez 1 (2); B. McCabe 1 (1);
Team LOB: 5;
|Rafters
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|Thompson, Wyatt
|3.0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3.32
|– Hemmerling, Nathan
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1.54
|– Kiernan, Collin
|1.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|7.52
|– Torres, Nick
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.48
|8.0
|9
|6
|4
|4
|10
|1
|Woodchucks
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|YTD
ERA
|MacCallum, Dylan
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|1.45
|– Telfer, Shane
|1.2
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4.18
|– Camfield, Geo
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.50
|9.0
|4
|3
|3
|4
|9
|0
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
HB: C. Kiernan 1 (2);
SO: W. Thompson 2 (19); N. Hemmerling 5 (23); C. Kiernan 1 (27); N. Torres 2 (20);
BB: W. Thompson 3 (6); N. Torres 1 (11);
BF: W. Thompson 13 (79); N. Hemmerling 9 (89); C. Kiernan 7 (102); N. Torres 6 (79);
P-S: W. Thompson 44-25; N. Hemmerling 40-26; C. Kiernan 28-18; N. Torres 31-18;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
SO: D. MacCallum 6 (17); S. Telfer 2 (25); G. Camfield 1 (12);
BB: D. MacCallum 1 (6); S. Telfer 3 (17);
BF: D. MacCallum 23 (69); S. Telfer 10 (107); G. Camfield 2 (69);
P-S: D. MacCallum 79-49; S. Telfer 37-20; G. Camfield 8-5;
Umpires: Plate: M. Gomez 1B: M. Fleites 3B: J. Duplessis
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:39:00
Attendance: 1670
Venue: Athletic Park