It was a low scoring battle between the Wisconsin Woodchucks and their local rivals from Wisconsin Rapids. But riding the start of Dylan MacCallum on the mound, the Chucks defeated the Rafters 6-3 at Athletic Park Saturday evening.

The Pepperdine right-handed arm surrendered just two baserunners and took a no-hit effort into the sixth inning. MacCallum retired 13 batters consecutively at one point and was efficient in his 79-pitch appearance, striking out six.

A late Wisconsin Rapids offensive flurry brought the go-ahead run to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth. Geo Camfield earned a one-out save to finish the evening.

The Woodchucks initially appeared to put much of the doubt away in the seventh inning, plating four runs to extend their lead to 6-0. Jacob Burke started the inning with a solo home run to left field, before Antonio Valdez drove home Louie Albrecht and Gino Groover doubled Valdez and Tyler Kehoe in to score.

The Chucks are now 28-19 and 7-5 in the second half of 2021. Wisconsin improves to 6-1 against the Rafters, clinching at least a share of the season series.

A two-run third inning opened the scoring for the Woodchucks. Groover scored Albrecht on a fielding error before scoring off the bat of Kevin Kilpatrick.

The Woodchucks benefited from a Rafters error, but did not commit a defensive error of their own in the 6:05 p.m. matchup. They outhit their foes from Wood County 9-4, even as Wisconsin Rapids added a trio in the ninth.

Top Performers

MacCallum pitched seven scoreless innings. He didn’t allow a hit until the sixth, and earned his second win of the year.

Albrecht was 2-4 with a pair of doubles and runs.

Kilpatrick went 2-4 with an RBI.

Groover had three RBI while going 1-3 with a run and a walk.

Burke had a solo homer while going 1-3 with a walk.

Valdez was 1-2 with a run, RBI and walk.

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 3 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 6

Game Date: Saturday July 17th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rafters 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 4 1 Woodchucks 0 0 2 0 0 0 4 0 X 6 9 0

W: MacCallum (2-0, 1.45 ERA) L: Thompson (1-3, 3.32 ERA) SV: Camfield (2)

Rafters AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Hayes, Sterling SS 4 0 0 0 .211 Cornblum, Couper LF 4 1 1 0 .324 Erves, Mckinley RF 3 1 0 0 .309 Castillo, Marco 3B 3 0 0 0 .260 Duran, Andrew DH 4 0 1 1 .228 Exposito, Ej 2B 3 0 0 1 .221 Mann, Blake CF 4 0 1 1 .205 D’Acunto, Angelo C 4 0 0 0 .194 Dickerson, Elijah 1B 2 1 1 0 .198 31 3 4 3

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Kehoe, Tyler CF 2 1 1 0 .274 Groover Iii, Gino SS 3 1 1 3 .268 Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4 0 2 1 .325 Reid, Stephen DH 4 0 1 0 .368 Burke, Jacob 3B 3 1 1 1 .148 McCabe, Ben 1B 3 0 0 0 .156 Kayfus, Cj RF 4 0 0 0 .233 Albrecht, Louie C 4 2 2 0 .162 Valdez, Antonio 2B 2 1 1 1 .151 29 6 9 6

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

3B: E. Dickerson 1 (1);

RBI: A. Duran 1 (6); E. Exposito 1 (24); B. Mann 1 (10);

E: M. Castillo 1 (7);

Team LOB: 5;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: L. Albrecht 2 (2); G. Groover Iii 1 (3);

HR: J. Burke 1 (3);

RBI: G. Groover Iii 3 (12); K. Kilpatrick 1 (34); J. Burke 1 (6); A. Valdez 1 (7);

HBP: B. McCabe 1 (1);

SB: A. Valdez 2 (7); G. Groover Iii 1 (6); T. Kehoe 1 (6);

CS: G. Groover Iii 2 (2); A. Valdez 1 (2); B. McCabe 1 (1);

Team LOB: 5;

Rafters IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Thompson, Wyatt 3.0 2 2 0 3 2 0 3.32 – Hemmerling, Nathan 3.0 0 0 0 0 5 0 1.54 – Kiernan, Collin 1.0 5 4 4 0 1 1 7.52 – Torres, Nick 1.0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0.48 8.0 9 6 4 4 10 1

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA MacCallum, Dylan 7.0 1 0 0 1 6 0 1.45 – Telfer, Shane 1.2 2 3 3 3 2 0 4.18 – Camfield, Geo 0.1 1 0 0 0 1 0 4.50 9.0 4 3 3 4 9 0

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

HB: C. Kiernan 1 (2);

SO: W. Thompson 2 (19); N. Hemmerling 5 (23); C. Kiernan 1 (27); N. Torres 2 (20);

BB: W. Thompson 3 (6); N. Torres 1 (11);

BF: W. Thompson 13 (79); N. Hemmerling 9 (89); C. Kiernan 7 (102); N. Torres 6 (79);

P-S: W. Thompson 44-25; N. Hemmerling 40-26; C. Kiernan 28-18; N. Torres 31-18;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: D. MacCallum 6 (17); S. Telfer 2 (25); G. Camfield 1 (12);

BB: D. MacCallum 1 (6); S. Telfer 3 (17);

BF: D. MacCallum 23 (69); S. Telfer 10 (107); G. Camfield 2 (69);

P-S: D. MacCallum 79-49; S. Telfer 37-20; G. Camfield 8-5;

Umpires: Plate: M. Gomez 1B: M. Fleites 3B: J. Duplessis

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:39:00

Attendance: 1670

Venue: Athletic Park