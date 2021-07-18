It was a low scoring battle between the Wisconsin Woodchucks and their local rivals from Wisconsin Rapids. But riding the start of Dylan MacCallum on the mound, the Chucks defeated the Rafters 6-3 at Athletic Park Saturday evening.

The Pepperdine right-handed arm surrendered just two baserunners and took a no-hit effort into the sixth inning. MacCallum retired 13 batters consecutively at one point and was efficient in his 79-pitch appearance, striking out six.

A late Wisconsin Rapids offensive flurry brought the go-ahead run to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth. Geo Camfield earned a one-out save to finish the evening.

The Woodchucks initially appeared to put much of the doubt away in the seventh inning, plating four runs to extend their lead to 6-0. Jacob Burke started the inning with a solo home run to left field, before Antonio Valdez drove home Louie Albrecht and Gino Groover doubled Valdez and Tyler Kehoe in to score.

The Chucks are now 28-19 and 7-5 in the second half of 2021. Wisconsin improves to 6-1 against the Rafters, clinching at least a share of the season series.

A two-run third inning opened the scoring for the Woodchucks. Groover scored Albrecht on a fielding error before scoring off the bat of Kevin Kilpatrick.

The Woodchucks benefited from a Rafters error, but did not commit a defensive error of their own in the 6:05 p.m. matchup. They outhit their foes from Wood County 9-4, even as Wisconsin Rapids added a trio in the ninth.

Top Performers

MacCallum pitched seven scoreless innings.  He didn’t allow a hit until the sixth, and earned his second win of the year.

Albrecht was 2-4 with a pair of doubles and runs.

Kilpatrick went 2-4 with an RBI.

Groover had three RBI while going 1-3 with a run and a walk.

Burke had a solo homer while going 1-3 with a walk.

Valdez was 1-2 with a run, RBI and walk.

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 3 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 6

Game Date: Saturday July 17th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Rafters000000003341
Woodchucks00200040X690

W: MacCallum (2-0, 1.45 ERA) L: Thompson (1-3, 3.32 ERA) SV: Camfield (2)

RaftersABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Hayes, Sterling SS 4000.211
Cornblum, Couper LF 4110.324
Erves, Mckinley RF 3100.309
Castillo, Marco 3B 3000.260
Duran, Andrew DH 4011.228
Exposito, Ej 2B 3001.221
Mann, Blake CF 4011.205
D’Acunto, Angelo C 4000.194
Dickerson, Elijah 1B 2110.198
31343
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Kehoe, Tyler CF 2110.274
Groover Iii, Gino SS 3113.268
Kilpatrick, Kevin LF 4021.325
Reid, Stephen DH 4010.368
Burke, Jacob 3B 3111.148
McCabe, Ben 1B 3000.156
Kayfus, Cj RF 4000.233
Albrecht, Louie C 4220.162
Valdez, Antonio 2B 2111.151
29696

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

3B: E. Dickerson 1 (1); 

RBI: A. Duran 1 (6); E. Exposito 1 (24); B. Mann 1 (10); 

E: M. Castillo 1 (7); 

Team LOB: 5;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: L. Albrecht 2 (2); G. Groover Iii 1 (3); 

HR: J. Burke 1 (3); 

RBI: G. Groover Iii 3 (12); K. Kilpatrick 1 (34); J. Burke 1 (6); A. Valdez 1 (7); 

HBP: B. McCabe 1 (1); 

SB: A. Valdez 2 (7); G. Groover Iii 1 (6); T. Kehoe 1 (6); 

CS: G. Groover Iii 2 (2); A. Valdez 1 (2); B. McCabe 1 (1); 

Team LOB: 5;

RaftersIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Thompson, Wyatt3.02203203.32
– Hemmerling, Nathan3.00000501.54
– Kiernan, Collin1.05440117.52
– Torres, Nick1.02001200.48
8.09644101
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
MacCallum, Dylan7.01001601.45
– Telfer, Shane1.22333204.18
– Camfield, Geo0.11000104.50
9.0433490

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

HB: C. Kiernan 1 (2); 

SO: W. Thompson 2 (19); N. Hemmerling 5 (23); C. Kiernan 1 (27); N. Torres 2 (20); 

BB: W. Thompson 3 (6); N. Torres 1 (11); 

BF: W. Thompson 13 (79); N. Hemmerling 9 (89); C. Kiernan 7 (102); N. Torres 6 (79); 

P-S: W. Thompson 44-25; N. Hemmerling 40-26; C. Kiernan 28-18; N. Torres 31-18; 

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: D. MacCallum 6 (17); S. Telfer 2 (25); G. Camfield 1 (12); 

BB: D. MacCallum 1 (6); S. Telfer 3 (17); 

BF: D. MacCallum 23 (69); S. Telfer 10 (107); G. Camfield 2 (69); 

P-S: D. MacCallum 79-49; S. Telfer 37-20; G. Camfield 8-5; 

Umpires: Plate: M. Gomez 1B: M. Fleites 3B: J. Duplessis

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:39:00

Attendance: 1670

Venue: Athletic Park