Notable incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending July 19, 2021:

A 44 year old Merrill man was arrested Monday morning for three felony warrants through Lincoln County Court all related to methamphetamine possession. The deputy assigned to security at the courthouse ran a check on the man and learned he was wanted.

A 30 year old Merrill man was arrested Tuesday morning on a disorderly conduct charge. Deputies had responded to a home in the Town of Pine River after receiving a report of a disturbance involving an intoxicated male.

A 20 year old Wausau man was arrested Thursday evening on a warrant charge. A deputy stopped to check on the man as he hitchhiked on County Rd S near US Hwy 51 in the Town of Bradley. The man was wanted by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office for fleeing an officer and bail jumping.

At least one person was injured after a motorcycle struck a vehicle Thursday night in the Town of Bradley. The crash occurred on County Rd Y north of US Hwy 8. Tomahawk Fire Department, Nokomis First Responders and Oneida County Med 4 all responded. No other information is available.

A 35 year old Merrill man was arrested Thursday evening after a traffic stop in the Town of Pine River. The deputy learned the man, who was a passenger in the vehicle was not allowed to have contact with the driver as a rule of probation.

A 20 year old Merrill man was arrested Friday morning on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in the Town of Merrill. The man was stopped on County Rd K near County Rd R for a speeding violation at 6:00 AM. When the deputy made contact with the man he detected the odor of drugs coming from the vehicle. A search turned up marijuana, methamphetamine and a pipe commonly used to smoke it.

A 44 year old Merrill woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash Friday night in the Town of Scott. At around 5:40 PM the woman was driving her motorcycle south on County Rd Q when a vehicle being driven by a 17 year old Merrill man pulled out in front of her. The woman was taken by Merrill EMS to Ascension Good Samaritan Health Center then flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

A 55 year old Merrill woman was injured after a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Harrison. The woman was driving on County Rd B near Long Lake Drive when her vehicle left the roadway. The woman was cited for inattentive driving.

A 50 year old Tomahawk man was arrested Sunday evening for a third offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting arrest in the Town of Bradley. A deputy stopped the man on County Rd L after he observed him traveling at 86 MPH on County Rd A.

On Monday evening a 32 year old Tomahawk man was stopped and cited for traveling 97 MPH on US Hwy 51 at County Rd V. A 29 year old Tomahawk woman was cited Thursday morning for traveling 92 MPH on US Hwy 51 at County Rd H, she was also cited for driving on a suspended license. On Friday evening a 31 year old St. Germain man was cited for traveling 98 MPH on US Hwy 51 outside of Tomahawk, he was also cited for driving on a suspended license. A short time later three other traffic stops were made for excessive speed, a 34 year old Milwaukee woman was cited for traveling at 91 MPH, a 20 year old Green Bay woman was cited for 93 MPH and a 51 year old Illinois man was cited for 93 MPH. On Sunday evening a 31 year old California woman was cited for traveling at 91 MPH south of Tomahawk on US Hwy 51.

Five people report striking deer last week. A deputy struck a turkey with his patrol unit Saturday morning west of Tomahawk on State Rd 86. No damage was reported.